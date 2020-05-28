Chef Rocco's Steak Fajita Platter with Peppers

Best-selling author and celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito shares a recipe to spice up your quarantine cooking!

Ingredients:

1 pound skirt streak trimmed

Olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray

Celtic sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips

1/2 red onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. of chili powder

1 tsp. of ground cumin

Avocado Mash:

2 avocados

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Celtic sea salt

Ground pepper

Directions:

1) Allow the steak to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

2) Coat a grill, grill pan, or large cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Season the steak with salt and black pepper. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium-rare.

3) Remove to a board and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

4) Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the bell peppers, onion, olive oil, chili powder, cumin, and salt and black pepper to taste. Toss to evenly coat.

5) Place the pepper/onion mixture on the grill or in the skillet and cook until charred and almost tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

6) MAKE THE AVOCADO MASH: Scoop the avocados into a medium bowl. Add the cilantro and lime juice and mask with a potato masher or back of a fork until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

7) When ready to serve, thinly slice the beef against the rain. Serve with the peppers/onions and avocado mash.