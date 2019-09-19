California homeless crisis: Michael Shellenberger makes case for declaring state of emergency

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," September 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” As the Brett Kavanaugh saga has just reminded us, the left feels no compunction about rooting around in the past of people they don't like, they use what they find to destroy them. The question is, do they apply the same standard to themselves?

Well, today we have breaking news about the past of a well-known progressive, and once again confirms that no, the standards are not the same. We'll bring that to you in just a minute.

But first tonight, here's a quick quiz. What exactly do you know about Kamala Harris? Can you name three things she believes? Can you name a single thing she has accomplished? If you're like most Americans, you cannot. You have no real idea who Kamala Harris is.

The one thing you know about Harris is that she could very easily become the President of the United States, and you know this because you've been told it confidently again and again, by geniuses on television.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The name I'm hearing now -- there was a sheet of people sort of survey of prominent women in politics. Number one name of some -- of people -- of the person that's on people's minds, Kamala Harris.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: And the politician she reminded me of most then was Barack Obama. Kamala Harris, is now running for President. And she is one of the top tier candidates.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: There's a new challenger to Trump and she is drawing huge crowds, Senastor Kamala Harris of California kicked off her campaign this week and surrounded by -- look at that crowd. Trump must be envious as hell.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kamala Harris is probably somebody that on paper has the highest ceiling. You can envision a path for Kamala Harris that quite resembles Barack Obama's.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Every word a cliche, these people are so stupid. It's remarkable they can breathe unaided, much less have paying jobs. But whatever. The story they're telling you, Kamala Harris, she is a star, destined for big thing. She is like Obama 2.0, even more woke, with even more diversity points. Out there in America, they love Kamala Harris. She's a folk hero. She's like Pete Seeger.

For eight months, they've tried to cram that story down your throat, and at times, it looked almost semi-plausible if you closed one eye.

During the first wave of primary debates, for example, Harris took a swing at the front runner. She denounced Joe Biden as a racist for having doubts about school busing. It later emerged that Harris herself had had doubts about school busing. In fact, almost no African-American family in America supported school busing. It was a disaster.

"The Washington Post" rushed to a rescue, quote, "Kamala Harris's takedown of Joe Biden was more brutal than it seems." Look at the headline, yes, brutal. She has dominated the guy. It's o ludicrous. It turns out she didn't actually dominate anybody, and she is not dominating anybody.

A new poll from California, obviously her home state which he represents in the United States Senate shows Harris way at the back of the pack. She has now dropped into fifth place. She's polling at six percent. How bad is that? Well, here's some perspective.

As of today, Kamala Harris is losing to Andrew Yang, the anti-circumcision candidate. And by the way, she ought to be losing to Andrew Yang. Whatever you think of Yang's ideas, Andrew Yang is smart. He is original. He is totally genuine. Harris is the opposite. Harris is a soulless corporate shill who hasn't uttered a single authentic word and she entered public life.

Harris, by the way, is the daughter of a Stanford Professor, which is great, good for her. And yet she somehow pretends she overcame segregation. Right? As Tulsi Gabbard pointed out, Harris is also a former prosecutor. She put others in jail for marijuana, but she now brags about smoking weed herself and listen to rap because she's cool.

In other words, Harris embodies everything that is grating and unlikable about neoliberals, mindless children of privilege who sneer at those below them for not obeying. It turns out even a lot of faithful Democratic voters find the whole thing totally unbearable because it is unbearable. I mean, really.

Mercifully, it looks like the Kamala Harris campaign is doomed to dry up and blow away and that can't come too soon. Even the press appears to have abandoned her. Their new crush, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POPPY HARLOW, CNN ANCHOR: How consequential was that rally last night? Not just what she said, but the four hours of selfies afterward.

We are just learning the senator took some 4,000 selfies.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Four hours taking selfies.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: She was out there taking selfies. People waited for hours there to take selfies.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She spent four hours taking selfies.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Four thousand last night. That's remarkable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, 4,000 last night. The campaign says 59,000 since she has started running for President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Some people waited for hours to have a selfie taken ...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, they are in love. Warren they are telling you is a rising star and actually that's true. She's in fact the front runner in the Democratic race. Technically, Joe Biden is polling in first place, but nobody expects that to last. Even Jimmy Carter has given up on Joe Biden. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY CARTER, FORMER PRESIDENT: I hope there is an age limit. You know, if I were just 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don't believe I could undertake the duties that I experienced when I was President.

For one thing, you have to be very flexible with your mind. You have to be able to go from one sector to another and concentrate on each one adequately.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: You have to be able to concentrate, unlike Joe Biden. Not a subtle dig. Elizabeth Warren, by the way, would be over 75 years old if she is elected President by the end of your first term, and yet should still be way younger than Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

So as if tonight, it looks like Elizabeth Warren by default, but who knows? Now that the press has anointed her, Warren may be doomed, too. That's never a good sign.

Dana Perino hosts "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino" and she joins us tonight for some perspective on this. Hey, Dana.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hi, how are you?

CARLSON: I'm great. And there's almost nothing --

PERINO: And you seem like you're in a really good mood.

CARLSON: Well, it just -- there's something -- as someone who has covered politics for almost 30 years or something, it is so satisfying about pulling up the confident projections and predictions of people who know nothing.

And you saw the same thing with Beto. All of these people constantly staring the camera, he is the one. They did it with Kamala Harris. It looks like she is not the one, at all.

PERINO: She has -- well, remember, she got out first. In the clips, you showed, remember that first crowd she had in San Francisco and I believe at the time, even President Trump was like, wow, that's a pretty big crowd.

But just because you're first does it mean you're going to be first in the long run. And so she had that big moment on the debate stage earlier in the summer when she went after Joe Biden on an issue important to the Democratic base, and then for some reason, she took her foot off the gas.

And the rest of the summer has sort of been a lost one for her. And I think that's why even in her own state, as you point out, she is now polling fifth. I think that she is somebody as a prosecutor, right? She has the ability to take it to either Biden or Warren or somebody, but instead she made a decision at the last debate, she would just take it straight to President Trump as if they were having a general election contest.

CARLSON: Right.

PERINO: And obviously, that is not happening. I think that her funders are probably thinking, hmm, we might have to find another horse to back.

CARLSON: I would think, I mean, maybe her problem is a basic lack of authenticity. When I hear Elizabeth Warren say something, even something I find repugnant, which is often, I get the sense that she could lose it.

PERINO: Lose it.

CARLSON: Yes, I do get that sense. With Kamala Harris, when she attacked Biden as a racist and she really was attacking him, let's be honest, that's what she was implying. Because he didn't support busing, but like nobody supported busing, including most black families, like that's such a fake pretext to attack the guy on.

PERINO: Well, you mentioned Andrew Yang and here is the thing about Andrew Yang. He knows exactly why he is running for President.

CARLSON: Right. That's right.

PERINO: He can tell you. He can -- and he lands solidly on every single issue that he cares about. Right? And you might not agree with the universal based income, but he can explain to you why he thinks it's the right thing to do. He is very well steeped in the problems of American manufacturing.

I recently heard Kamala Harris who had switched strategies. Remember, she was looking at South Carolina, not spending too much time in New Hampshire. They fixed that. And then like, oh, wait, I guess we better go to Iowa. Go to Iowa and then she's talking a lot about the farmers and she can't seem to land and pull together a natural group.

Now, I do think that if she is going to have maybe one last flailing chance, right, but I don't know if she is going to be able to mount a comeback. It's certainly not one when you have Elizabeth Warren getting the kind of attention that she is getting right now.

CARLSON: So Elizabeth Warren, I mean, age all of a sudden seems to be -- and by the way, this show has not led the charge on age, because it's not - - I am not a doctor.

PERINO: No, I don't like it.

CARLSON: I don't either. But Elizabeth Warren is -- but Biden is getting hit on age. I mean, he is, by Democrats, by the way, not just Republicans.

PERINO: Right.

CARLSON: Elizabeth Warren is not that much younger than Biden, but no one said anything about this. Why?

PERINO: No. And Bernie Sanders is right up there. President Trump is right up there.

CARLSON: Way older.

PERINO: And I think that it all has to do a little bit with just energy and like, you're watching Joe Biden, you think, wait, the gaffe, after gaffe and what does he mean there? The thing is that consistently, poll after poll, Democratic voters are saying, yes, we're cool with that. We're okay with that. We have no problems there.

I think that for Democrats especially, they'd be much better off if they want to try and take a dent -- put a dent into Biden's campaign is to actually attack him on something where he is insufficiently liberal.

President Trump pointed it out when he talked about the crime bill and Joe Biden, remember he knows how to really dig in. They're all just basically just waiting to see if Joe Biden is going to crater.

So far that hasn't happened and somebody is going to have to take a shot. I don't know if it will be -- I don't know who it's going to be necessarily. Maybe Bernie Sanders, but even for him, I feel like he is not leading any parade. There's no headlines that he is producing.

The only one producing headlines right now is Elizabeth Warren. However, what is she not producing? Black support?

CARLSON: Right.

PERINO: I think she is polling at around two percent with African- Americans. Now, maybe that will change along the way. But there's going to be a reckoning and we're here to cover it.

CARLSON: She is -- I think she is sweeping the faculty lounge though at Wesleyan, someone told me. So she has got that demographic nailed there.

PERINO: I mean, let's be honest, you couldn't do that.

CARLSON: No. That's such a good point actually. I could not do that.

PERINO: You could not. That would be something you could not do.

CARLSON: You're the best. Dana Perino. Great to see you tonight.

PERINO: Okay. Bye-bye.

CARLSON: Evidence continues to build that something that seemed initially like a conspiracy theory may actually not be. So for years, Congressman Ilhan Omar may have been in an illegal marriage with her biological brother, species of immigration fraud.

Many have alleged this in the past and it's looking like there could be some fact at the core of it. So on Tuesday, Omar deleted a six-year old tweet wishing a Happy Father's Day to a man called Nur Said.

Omar's ex-husband was called document Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. So it is Somali culture that a man's middle name is typically his father's name. That would suggest that this was a father and son. In other words, she would have been married to her biological brother.

In a statement, Congresswoman Omar's office gave the justification for deleting the tweet. She said this. "Representative Omar and her family are subject to constant threats. When people write vile things on posts about people she loves - including posting disturbing doctored images she takes them down. Nur Said means 'happy light.' It's been her dad's nickname since she was a kid. He is a public page with the same name. She isn't deleting it for the disturbing and hateful reasons that are being implied by conspiracy theorists and legitimate media outlet should not be spreading conspiracy theories." End quote.

Her office in other words, trying to decide what the news media covers. We're going to bull forward anyway, though, in search of the truth. And for that we go to Scott Johnson tonight. He is an attorney who writes for the blog Power Line. He has covered the story from the very beginning, and he joins us tonight.

Scott, thanks so much for coming on tonight. So what do you make of the fact that she wrote this tweet in the first place? What does it tell us about the identity of her first husband, do you think?

SCOTT JOHNSON, POWER LINE CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think it -- I should just say at the top, Tucker, this is the third or fourth time you've had me on and I've been working on this story for three years since she won the DFL primary to run for state legislator three years ago in August of 2016.

And it's become clearer every day in particular this year, that she in fact, married her brother in the year 2009 for fraudulent purposes, and has been in a frenzy to delete social media evidence supporting that fact for the past three years and this tweet is one she somehow overlooked because it's kind of obscure, it is kind of in the weeds.

You did a good job setting it up. And Luke Rosiak at "Daily Caller" also has a good piece with a long explanation with additional commentary on how this fits in. It's one small piece of the puzzle that I think establishes the fact and conclusion that what she did in 2009 is marry her brother. She didn't get around to divorcing him until the year 2017.

And in between those years, she committed frauds of a wide variety that are of an incredible nature. We've never seen anything like it before. It's an incredible story. And this one is ready for Fox Nation.

CARLSON: Well, it's a remarkable story and in fact, it's so remarkable that it almost makes it hard to explain because it's just so crazy. She married her brother. She committed immigration fraud -- and by the way, no is suggesting there was any romantic link between them, but they are suggesting it was fraudulent.

So what is his statement on this? Where is this man? Have reporter spoken to him?

JOHNSON: The last reporter who spoke to him was a Minneapolis reporter at the time, Priya Shyamsundar in the year 2016, who actually tracked him down in London and communicated by e-mail with him. She asked him whether he appeared with Omar and a picture of the two of them in London, if I recall it correctly, and whether he had married her. And I believe he acknowledged that he was in the picture, but he didn't recall marrying her.

But you know, the interesting thing, I reached the conclusion last time, I was on, you asked me what my level of certainty on this story was? I am up to a hundred percent based on my own reporting.

The guy who hasn't talked at all is Ahmed Hirsi, and that's the real husband and father of Ilhan Omar's children, whom she is now estranged from because of the affair that has been covered by the tabloid media in New York and London. And my sources include friends of Mr. Hirsi who tell me as of last month that he is saying things such as, I'm not going to go to jail for her. That she has been threatening him that if he were to say anything, he'd be in just as much trouble as she would and the like.

And it's made me conclude with absolute certainty, that we're in the middle of an unprecedented scandal in which a Member of Congress married a sibling for fraudulent reasons.

CARLSON: This is a story that we should not ignore. It's not a prurient story. It's a serious story. And we should not be intimidated or deterred from covering it. I know that you won't be and I hope you'll join us as you find more. Scott Johnson, thanks for that.

JOHNSON: Thank you very much, Tucker.

CARLSON: We're bringing a Fox News Alert right now. Now, leaders of the left of course delight in lecturing you about your moral inferiority and their superiority again and again. But also as often, they are exposed as utter hypocrites. The latest example, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Chief Breaking News Correspondent, Trace Gallagher has more on this developing story. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker, he is speaking right now. We're going to tell you what he says in one moment. Let me set the story up for you.

Off the top, we should note, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the picture is him. It shows Trudeau wearing brown makeup on his face, neck and hands during a party in 2001.

At the time, the 29-year-old was teaching in a private school called West Point Grey Academy. The school was holding an Arabian Nights theme gala and Trudeau was dressed up as a character from "Aladdin" complete with robes, headdress and brown skin.

The party was attended by faculty, administrators and parents and the photo was given to "Time" formerly "Time" magazine by a Vancouver businessman who was part of the West Point Grey community and the man said it's important the public see the picture.

Others identified in the photo did not respond to "Time's" request for comments. But this is not a good start to the Prime Minister's reelection campaign because Trudeau is already involved in a scandal over whether he pressured his then Attorney General to drop corruption charges against a large and powerful Canadian engineering firm. It also may not sit well with voters considering Trudeau has called himself a champion of minority groups and Canada's many cultures.

Justin Trudeau is of course the son of the late Canadian Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau. He is speaking right now. He was asked if he will resign. He did not answer the question. He has said that he did this before. This picture was not the first time. He acknowledges that at the time, he did not think it was racist, but now he knows that it was racist. Let's listen to him. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: ... done something like this, Mr. Trudeau, is that the only time in your life you've ever done something like that?

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: When I was in high school, I dressed up at a Talent Show and sang "Day O" with makeup on. (Speaking in foreign language).

QUESTION: (Speaking in foreign language).

TRUDEAU: (Speaking in foreign language).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: So clearly he is speaking French and English there, but the English part he says, look, it's not the first time he did this. You heard him, he said he did it back in high school. He says he should have known better, but didn't. He didn't think it was racist at the time. He was asked a couple of times if he would consider resigning.

Remember, he has just started his reelection campaign. He kicked it off back on September 11th. He has now sidestepped that question a couple of times and says, it was wrong. It was a youthful mistake and clearly is looking for a little forgiveness in this matter -- Tucker.

CARLSON: You've got to -- as the Lord's Prayer suggests, you have to give forgiveness in order to receive it. Trace Gallagher, great to see you.

A top Democratic donor has been arrested after another man overdosed on drugs inside his home. A man with a long history of injecting young men with narcotics. It happened three times before the police took action. Does the fact that he is a major Democratic donor have some role in that? We've got details.

Plus climate is a new religion on the left and that means Americans are either believers or sinners. Where are you? That's just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, for many years Ed Buck has been a big time fundraiser in the State of California for the Democratic Party. There he is with Hillary Clinton. She probably met him between visits to Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

It turns out when Buck wasn't donating to the Democrats, he would like to inject young men with narcotics in his living room. He didn't always do a very good job.

Since 2017, two separate men have died of overdoses inside Buck's West Hollywood home. Here's the amazing part. Authorities looked at that and shrugged. Ed Buck faced no charges for either death. Now, he apparently has gone too far.

This month, a third man overdosed inside Ed Buck's home. By the way, all of this was in the news. Everyone knew that Ed Buck was injecting young people with narcotics and no one did anything. The third OD, thank god, survived.

Yesterday, authorities finally arrested Buck and accused him of what again, everyone knew he was doing -- luring young men into his home and injecting them with deadly amounts of methamphetamine. So they've charged him finally with what everyone knew he was doing for years. Because we already knew from Epstein and Weinstein, when you're a top democratic donor, you often don't face any consequences for your actions. How is that for corrupt?

Well, in the absence of God, who has of course disappeared from the public sphere, climate has filled the void and become the new civic religion, at least on the left, and where there is religion of course, there is sin.

So today, NBC News asked climate sinners to come forward and name themselves. The network tweeted this quote, "Blast the AC? Cook a steak once a week? Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Tell us with climate confessions." By the way, we're not making this up.

What's a religion without Doomsday prophets? So today on Capitol Hill, Democrats brought teenage climate activists in to testify. One of them said that among young people, it is routine to believe that the world is about to end.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like I already have, like, underlying issues of like anxiety. And it's just really hard to grow up in a world full of ifs. You know, I don't think a lot of people in Congress understand the conversations that are happening in everyday American high schools.

You know, it's just like this constant, looming uncertainty and it's this weird form of nihilism and weird -- just fear that's been existing in my generation, where kids are joking, like, what is even like, the point. The world is ending, what are we studying for? What are we doing? And it's this kind of depression. It's this fear that is not just among me or my panelists here, but everyone. Anxiety is something that no child should ever have to fear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, that's for sure. Ian Samuel is a former Supreme Court clerk and he joins us tonight. So Ian, that isn't anxiety that any kid should have to grapple with. It's being imposed upon them by teachers who know nothing about science whatsoever. The world is not about to end. There's no evidence of that.

And yet the rest of us stand passively by as our kids are being filled with ludicrous propaganda that's making them neurotic. Why are we standing for that?

IAN SAMUEL, FORMER SUPREME COURT CLERK: Well, I think that it's possible to assess the dangers of climate without inspiring that kind of Doomsday anxiety because the truth is, like my son is going to grow up in a world that exists. And the question is, is it going to be a nice world that is sustainable, and one that he's happy in? Or is it going to be a world that has been damaged by change to the climate? Not in a way that will create Doomsday and wipe us all out, but that will actually just make everyone's life a lot worse.

And so that conversation, I realized can be a little less of that sort of bourgeois eschatology, the end of the world stuff that can be very exciting, but it is actually important to address that. And that's why I find some of that NBC News type stuff just eye-rolling, and this is coming from a person -- I do not really take climate change seriously, I believe in climate change. You see that NBC News stuff and it's just like, literally disgusting and sad.

CARLSON: Right. And it's so politicized that even those of us who care about the environment and know a lot about it IN contrast to anyone at NBC News, it makes us cynical. It makes us feel like the whole thing is political.

And one of the main reasons I believe it is fundamentally political is because the emphasis is never on the main climate criminal, which is China. If you take a look at the numbers in Chinese energy production, the fact that the overwhelming amount of energy in China is produced by coal, and they're ramping it up. Nobody on the left ever says anything about that. Why?

SAMUEL: Well, I think that you're half right. You're half right in that the NBC News type view where it's all individual behaviors, is placing the blame in the wrong place. It's really victim blaming, it's telling normal people, hey, because you're growing up in a world where there's a massive amount of climate change happening that you really didn't do anything to cause, you can't have a nice life. And so you have to feel bad about leaving the AC on when you sleep.

CARLSON: That's right. That's exactly right.

SAMUEL: That's obviously not productive. But what I would disagree with you with about is that it's not necessarily that China or the United States or any particular nation is the culprit. The culprit is global capital, right?

The emissions are coming from our current energy system, which is owned by this tiny handful of sort of capitalist interests who in the end are going to be fine no matter what, right? That's where the blame needs to be made.

CARLSON: Okay, look. Look, I'm kind of open to some of your left-wing economic theories. But that's a total crock. The biggest polluter by far, the biggest carbon emitter by far is a socialist -- is a communist nation. It is a Marxist-Leninist state. It's China.

SAMUEL: Wow. Well, come on. Come on, you know, just as well as I do that the --

CARLSON: It's not even close.

SAMUEL: Shall we say, Chinese characteristics of Marxism and Leninism today don't really have anything to do with socialism, but --

CARLSON: Well, I am just saying, it is not a market economy that's doing - - but it's not that it's not a market economy that's doing this. It's a socialist economy.

SAMUEL: It's true.

CARLSON: And if we really cared about the climate --

SAMUEL: It is an economy that is being planned.

CARLSON: Okay. But we would --

SAMUEL: It is an economy that is being planned.

CARLSON: We would punish China with sanctions.

SAMUEL: I agree with that.

CARLSON: Okay. So but --

SAMUEL: What I would say to you is that what -- sorry, go ahead.

CARLSON: Last question. Why is no one on the left pushing for punitive sanctions against China until it stops continuing to build coal plants for example? Sincere question.

SAMUEL: I will do you one better. I will do punitive sanctions against any company that will do business with China to build coal plants and we can call that a Green Industrial Revolution. How about that?

CARLSON: I love it. Well, now you're winning me over. Ian Samuel, great to see you. Thank you.

SAMUEL: All right, good. See, dialogue is possible.

CARLSON: Amen. Well it is a story straight from a horror movie, a California business owner, bitten twice by homeless people. He may have to leave the state because of it. He joins us after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, a quarter of this country's homeless population lives in California and boy, is it obvious when you go there. They almost have taken over entire swathes of Los Angeles and San Francisco and the big cities in the state.

The President commented on the crisis recently and Governor Gavin Newsom of California responded by telling him to butt out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, D-CALIF.: Look, stay out of our way. Let California continue not to survive, but thrive despite the headwinds, despite everything you're doing to try to put sand in the gears of our success.

So we've got to find the areas where we're not performing. And that's the issue of poverty, affordability and homelessness and exploit those as a way of tearing down a new governing philosophy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A new governing philosophy. How's that working for you? Newsom is certainly confident. The citizens are not so lucky they have to live with his policies.

Gilles Desaulniers is a business owner in the City of San Francisco. He says he is thinking of abandoning San Francisco after he was bitten twice by vagrants. He joins us tonight. Gilles, thanks very much for coming on.

It's hard to believe this is even real. It's just like a "Dawn of the Dead" scene. You were bitten. Tell us the circumstances.

GILLES DESAULNIERS, BUSINESS OWNER, SAN FRANCISCO: Well, the last event, there was a guy who came in and we asked him to leave and he left and he came back 15 minutes later to harass the employee and he hit somebody and it got really violent. Some of the staff subdued him, and we tried to call the police to have them intervene and arrest him. And in the process, he decided to bite me.

And one of the statements he made was, why are you even calling the police? They're not going to do anything. They're just going to let me go. And so I said, no, this time, I'm going to place you under citizen's arrest. And I'm going to wait for the police to arrive. And he was taken away.

And it happened four months before as well. A woman came in who was drugged out, who wasn't making any sense. We just wanted her to exit the store and she just grabbed my arm and bit on it and dropped her weight. And I was finally able to free my arm and I took her out of the store and I forgot about it. But the second time --

CARLSON: But so she was hanging on your arm by her teeth.

DESAULNIERS: Yes. Yes.

CARLSON: That's horrifying.

DESAULNIERS: Yes, she was not there in her mind. You know.

CARLSON: Were you worried about getting sick?

DESAULNIERS: Well, I had a sweater over it. So, you know, I looked at it right away and I put hydrogen peroxide and kind of took care of it. She didn't break my skin through my clothing, so I figured it was okay. I feel okay. It's been several months now for that first one.

The second one there's some muscle damage tissue inside from his teeth because a bite is very, very strong. You know?

CARLSON: It's hard to believe this is America. So you have a store you have -- do you have public bathrooms in your store?

DESAULNIERS: Yes. And they're often used by a lot of drugged homeless people. They do drugs in the bathrooms. They sell drugs in the bathrooms. I find -- I found a woman in there with a needle in her leg passed out turning blue. I had to stop what I was doing and call 911 and call the police and you know, that occupies your time and this basically happens about every 15 to 20 minutes. Somebody from the street who is drugged out will come in the store and create havoc, you know.

CARLSON: You've got a homeless encampment outside?

DESAULNIERS: Yes, around the building on Natoma Street and on Minna Street. I actually live a block away and I see Minna Street with tents occupying the sidewalks, where people have to go out into the street to walk by because they are occupying the sidewalk. There's -- they do all kinds of stuff on that street. They make noise in the middle of the night.

CARLSON: I'm so embarrassed for our country hearing this. I'm really -- I'm horrified by this. Sum it up for us if you would, are you going to stay in the city do you think?

DESAULNIERS: Well, you know, I think the city needs to have a dialogue of some form with the community and bring it to a public forum either with the TV stations locally and really talk about how we can address the issue and really make it work.

I mean, the drug epidemic is -- there's needles everywhere. You know, my nephew's son was staying with me recently and they were playing Frisbee outside, and he said to his son, can you watch out for the needles? You know, that's a really strange things to say to a 10-year-old.

CARLSON: It's horrifying. It's horrifying. Gilles, thank you for that first hand report from what was the prettiest city in our country. It's great to see you tonight. Thank you.

DESAULNIERS: All right.

CARLSON: Michael Shellenberger has thought a lot about this subject. He just wrote a piece in "Forbes" arguing it's time for California to declare a state of emergency over homelessness. He joins us tonight. Michael, thanks very much for coming on.

So what would that -- I don't think anybody watching this show needs to be convinced that there is an emergency, what would declaring an emergency do?

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER, AUTHOR: Well, this is a problem as you know, Tucker, and you've done a great job covering it really where other people haven't. It's comprised of three separate issues. One is a major housing shortage, another as a drug epidemic, and the other is an untreated mental illness problem.

CARLSON: Yes.

SHELLENBERGER: And in every situation, we're just basically suffering from a vacuum of leadership, an unwillingness from the Governor to take the actions that he needs to take to demand accountability from the different agencies to just deal with this problem. It's not just housing. It's also we've just got -- you know, when I interview people basically somewhere around a hundred percent of the unsheltered homeless on the street are either suffering from mental illness or some kind of drug addiction or both.

And it's just gotten so out of control. I mean, honestly, I didn't really believe it. And I live here until I really started to investigate it. And it's just become chaotic. I mean, we're just dealing with a breakdown of social norms and social order, like nothing we've ever had before.

CARLSON: It's so -- I mean, this touches all kinds of very deep questions about the nature of our economy and our social structure in my opinion. But does it strike you as odd that this is happening in what is in some ways the richest city in the world, San Francisco? Why would it happen there of all places?

SHELLENBERGER: Yes, and I think like you said, it's really -- it's sad. It's tragic. It's also embarrassing.

CARLSON: Yes.

SHELLENBERGER: I mean, I have a very personal connection to this because my late aunt was schizophrenic and she was on the street for a long time and worried the family sick, and we're a family of psychologists and people that are involved in social programs and not being able to deal with it.

You know, look, I just think that at bottom, there's an ideology that's behind this that is an idea that people should be free to make their own choices. We used to have carrots and sticks to get people into drug recovery. And also, into mental illness programs. We've gradually gotten rid of the sticks.

And so there's basically no incentive for people to take the drug recovery or the mental health that they need. And the truth is everybody in the world knows this. I was just in the Netherlands, it is an incredibly progressive country. They couldn't -- I talked to the head of one of their big programs. He couldn't believe what he had seen in San Francisco.

CARLSON: Yes.

SHELLENBERGER: There's nothing like this in the world. You know, I have Japanese friends come and they were just horrified, and it's like embarrassing.

The idea that this is happening because of -- some people say it's an excess of empathy. It's hard to imagine that what's happening on the streets could be called anything like empathic. It's quite the opposite.

CARLSON: Well, in fact, it's a species of cruelty.

SHELLENBERGER: It really is.

CARLSON: It is posing something as -- and you're absolutely right that it's the fruit of an ideology. Thank you, Michael, for your work on this and I recommend to our audience. The piece was great.

SHELLENBERGER: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Good to see you. Well, at first Federal agents said an airline maintenance man sabotaged planes to make money, but that turned out not to be true. Now, they're conceding he may have had ties to the Islamic State. Details on that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: An airline mechanic accused of sabotaging airplanes to receive more overtime pay, may it turns out have had a more sinister motive. Trace Gallagher has more on this story.

GALLAGHER: Tucker, prosecutors say American Airlines mechanic Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani not only sabotaged the commercial airplane with 150 people on board. He also had an ISIS propaganda video on his cell phone showing graphic murders, and he reportedly shared the video with another person along with a message that roughly translates to, Allah, we ask you to use all your might and power against the kefir. Kefir is an infidel or non-believer.

And another American airline employee has now come forward saying Ahmed Alani also took a recent trip to Baghdad and Mosul to see his brother who allegedly is a member of ISIS. Alani's roommate says he went to Iraq because his brother had been kidnapped, but authority say photos from the trip show the brothers smiling and posing with family members.

Ahmed Alani is not yet facing any terrorism charges, but the judge who denied him bail called his actions reckless and unconscionable and said there was evidence he was at least sympathetic to terrorists.

Two weeks ago American Flight 2834 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas was on the runway when the pilot got an error light and turned back to the gate. A mechanic then found a tube in the plane's navigation system had been deliberately obstructed meaning the pilots would not have known the airplane's speed, pitch and other critical data.

At least two 737s in recent years crashed in part because the pilots did not know the speed and the pitch of the aircraft. Ahmed Alani said he wasn't trying to harm anyone, just wanted the overtime to repair the airplane -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Amazing story. Trace Gallagher, thank you for that. Well, Hillary Clinton has already assembled a very long list of excuses for why she is not the President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY: You can run the best campaign. You can have the best plans. You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote, and you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these four reasons. Number one -- voter suppression.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Number one, voter suppression. Yesterday, Hillary Clinton told us her latest.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: The Russians -- I say WikiLeaks, same thing, dumped the John Podesta e-mails. I have my complaints about former Director Comey.

The use of my e-mail account was turned into, you know, the biggest scandal since Lord knows when.

They covered it like it was Pearl Harbor.

If you look at Facebook, the vast majority of the news -- news items posted were fake.

There's all these stories about you know, guys over in Macedonia who are running these fake news sites.

I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party.

I also think I was the victim of a very broad assumption I was going to win.

You know, if the election had been on October 27th, I'd be your President. And it wasn't, it was on October 28th and there was just a lot of funny business going on around that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We reversed the sound bites, but you get the point. Eight separate reasons for why she is not President, not one of which cast doubt in her ability as a candidate. None of it is her fault.

Howie Carr is a radio host and author of "What Really Happened: How Donald J. Trump saved America from Hillary Clinton." He joins us tonight. Howie Carr, thanks a lot for coming on. So this is and I know that you have the exhaustive master list of Hillary Clinton excuses for not winning, but this latest one -- voter suppression. What does that mean exactly?

HOWIE CARR, RADIO HOST: I think it means you have Democrats as well as Republicans are only going to be allowed to vote once, you know. And she apparently doesn't like the fact that, you know, most people, Democrats and Republicans alike think that you should have to produce some kind of ID. You have to produce an ID in this country to buy alcohol, to get on a commercial airliner.

In a lot of states, you have to produce ID to buy cough syrup at the pharmacy. In some states, you even have to produce an ID to buy spray paint at a hardware store. And you know, I don't -- no one thinks it's an assault on democracy. All the things she said, I just was looking them over. The lack of election security.

Well, you know, we had an aborted recount in Michigan after the election. The Democrats were running it. They went into Detroit, 662 precincts, they found out that in 40 percent of those precincts in the City of Detroit, there were more votes cast than there were registered voters. Now, do you think that lack of election security benefited her or Donald Trump?

She was talking about "voter suppression," quote-unquote, in Wisconsin, do you think it might have helped her campaign if she had campaigned in Wisconsin? And I like the fact, too, you just played the cut. She said, you could run the best campaign. How the hell would she know? She ran the worst campaign.

CNN was even giving her the debate questions and she couldn't handle it. She said our norms are under assault. She ran around the country saying she was going to appoint Supreme Court justices who are going to overturn citizens -- you know, the Supreme Court decision, Citizens United in D.C. versus Heller, which basically meant if you read between the lines, she was going to gut the First and the Second Amendments to the United States Bill of Rights.

I mean, I would say that's a problem. She said the rule of law is being undermined. Well, she got a subpoena to turn over her e-mails and then deleted 33,000 of them. Is that undermining the rule of law? I mean, this is like "Groundhog Day," having to listen to this stuff over and over again.

There was a guy, Ring Lardner, who wrote short stories about baseball players and there was a baseball player who wrote about it. He always was making excuses. His name was Alibi Ike. This woman is the new Alibi Ike.

She says it's a crisis in democracy. She lost. That's not a crisis in democracy. That's democracy.

CARLSON: It's an election outcome. Boy, you just -- you remind -- you know, a lot of that had slipped from memory. I don't know why, but it's -- thank you for reminding us how nice it is that she is not in office. Howie Carr, great to see you tonight.

CARR: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Flu season is on its way of course. Global health experts say, this year they are warning that a bad outbreak could kill tens of millions. Is that threat real? Dr. Marc Siegel's health emergency report, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: A new report by the World Health Organization says it's just a matter of time, maybe not that much time before a major flu pandemic. In today's hyper-globalized world, the report says a super flu could spread worldwide in just 36 hours and potentially kill 80 million people.

Are we prepared for that? Could we prepare for that? Dr. Marc Siegel is a Fox Medical Contributor and he joins us right. Are you worried about this, Doctor?

MARC SIEGEL, MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, I'm worried about this because flu is a very changeable virus. It mutates all the time and if we see a flu that we haven't seen before, and we don't have any immunity to, we could see a lot of deaths from it.

And already in a regular flu season to give you an idea, it kills half a million people around the world and infects a billion people every year. That's the flu that we have immunity to. That's the flu that your flu shot protects you against.

But if we saw a new version, a pandemic strain, a serious one, not like the one we saw in 2009, but a really bad one with air travel, it could spread around the globe in a matter of days, and we wouldn't be prepared for it.

We could make a pandemic vaccine, but that take months. We have a universal flu vaccine in the pipeline, but that's going to take five years before it is ready. We need it right now.

And another thing, why don't we have the kinds of detection software, we need to tell me if someone is sick before they get symptoms. People travel on planes, right? They are close together. They're coughing on each other. They could be in Asia one day, and here in New York the next day spreading a serious killer like the flu.

Flu spreads very easily. It lives on surfaces. It spreads through the air. It kills you -- it can get you quite sick. It can cause pneumonia. It can cause all kinds of other infections.

I want to know that a person has it before they're even sick. We have the technology for that, we're not using it. And I want that flu vaccine that we can use against all strains that come out.

What's going to get us in big trouble is a mutation, something that mutates from a bird or a bird-like creature to humans. We've seen it before. We saw it in 1918. If it happens now, you're going to also see a lot of panic.

And one more thing, Tucker, bioterror, we've talked about that on the show here. You could take a flu molecule in the laboratory and change it. So it's one -- just that slight change genetically so that we've never seen it before.

CARLSON: Horrifying. Some of your reports are reassuring, tonight is not among them. Dr. Siegel, great to see you.

SIEGEL: Scary. Right, good to see you, Tucker.

CARLSON: We are back tomorrow. The show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Sean Hannity is live from New York.

