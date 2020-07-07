Bob Woodson says the left has abandoned all pretense of striving for social justice

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening, and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Happy Monday.

One of the great unsolved mysteries of the past four years is why certain types of people with certain types of jobs hate Donald Trump so much, really hate him, obsessed over him.

Think about him when they wake up in the morning, would hurt him if they could. Why the fixation?

It has nothing to do with the reasons that normal people sometimes get annoyed with Trump -- the bragging, the short attention span, the rants on Twitter. None of that justifies hatred or obsession. Plenty of politicians have unappealing personal qualities. Teddy Kennedy killed a woman and he is still a hero to the Democratic Party.

No, the reason the ruling class despises Donald Trump is because they can't control him. Trump throws the bit. He refuses to mouth their lyrics. He will not obey.

At any moment, Donald Trump is able to come out with something that you're absolutely not allowed to say. Borders make countries for example. China is our enemy. Whoopi Goldberg isn't that funny.

All of it undeniably true, and that's the point and the problem. Trump's words hang in the air for all to see and to assess. And they are therefore a massive threat to people whose livelihoods depend upon fraud and lying.

Trump is the most dangerous to his enemies when he tells the truth. In fact, those enemies precisely because sometimes he does tell the truth and he did the other day.

On Friday, the President gave a speech at Mount Rushmore, he spoke eloquently about the BLM riots, and what they mean for the country. Here's part of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Make no mistake, this leftwing Cultural Revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery and progress.

To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Our national heritage, it's something we can be proud of. This country defeated both fascism and communism. Our revolution inspired democratic revolutions around the world from South America to India.

Even today, pro-freedom demonstrators in Hong Kong where the stakes are very high waved the American flag to express their hope and their defiance. Our economy and our schools created the world's first and the greatest educated middle class.

Our engineers and our scientists invented the airplane and the transistor and virtually everything else in modern life. They also transformed agriculture. They ended famine on most of the globe.

Our richest citizens became famous not for the palaces they built to themselves, but for the philanthropy they gave to others.

Andrew Carnegie built countless libraries for the poor. John D. Rockefeller eradicated hookworm in the south. These are not the deeds of an evil country. They're the accomplishments of a great country. It is, as the President pointed out, American schoolchildren learn virtually none of this.

Instead, our curricula have become a toxic mix of lies and omission. All of it designed to poison our children against the country that formed them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains.

The radical view of American history is a web of lies. All perspective is removed. Every virtue is obscured. Every motive is twisted. Every fact is distorted. And every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Every word of that is true. If you have kids in school, you know, it may even be an understatement. What is happening in our classrooms right now in 2020 is a crime. It is long past time that a sitting President said so.

And then Trump kept going. Toward the end of his speech, he defended the core promise of America, the principle this country was founded on. It's the only principle that will allow America to survive going forward, a nation where all citizens are equal from birth and as a result, enjoy equal rights and equal protection under the law. It's the America our Declaration of Independence describes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion and creed. Every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We want free and open debate, not speech codes and c cancel culture. We embrace tolerance, not prejudice. We support the courageous men and women of law enforcement.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We will never abolish our police or our great Second Amendment which gives us the right to keep and bear arms.

We believe that our children should be taught to love their country, honor their history and respect our Great American flag.

We stand tall, we stand proud, and we only kneel to Almighty God.

This is who we are. This is what we believe, and these are the values that will guide us as we strive to build an even better and greater future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We almost never play soundbites that are that long. Politicians rarely give speeches worthy of them. Most of what they say is garbage and we don't want to repeat it.

But Friday's address at Mount Rushmore was probably the best -- the single best speech Donald Trump has ever given. It was a roadmap for his reelection message.

But more than that, it was a roadmap for the country itself. A quality, decency, pride in our nation. Those were the themes. Naturally, the liars on television deeply hated every word of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, PBS NEWSHOUR: There's really a myth of America that this idea that America treating people well, that they treated men and women equally, that we found in this country just by our own wits. That that is actually a lie.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Much of American political propaganda over the course of our history has tried to completely erase, ignore, lie about the ugly parts of our history.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mount Rushmore isn't exactly the innocent ode to our Founding Fathers as described in our textbooks. And it's high time we disrupt that false narrative that far too many people believe.

Here we are, celebrating the birth of a nation, independence for white men at a site described by one Native American activists, as quote, a "symbol of white supremacy."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: If you spent the rest of your life trying to locate to identify the worst people in this country of 330 million, you couldn't get a pure distillation than what you just saw.

These people are liars. They're the same people who spent the last month telling you that the riots you saw live on television were actually peaceful protests against racism.

That was a lie. They knew it was a lie when they said it, but they said it anyway in order to undermine a country that they hate. Yes, hate.

America deserves to be in flames. That is their view. And this weekend, they said it essentially out loud.

Mount Rushmore, they told us, must go. It is illegitimate, just like the nation it celebrates.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEYLA SANTIAGO, CNN CORRESPONDENT: President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore where he'll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What these Founding Fathers, with these monuments that we don't want to forget, what do we do with them? Maybe they don't stand in the town square, but should they stand anywhere? Should we demolish them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's been polluted. It's been desecrated by putting these slave owning, racist, horrible, horrible white man in 60 foot statues on this wall.

CAL PERRY, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: And when you look at this place, this land, the Black Hills. The history is a dark one.

TRYMAINE LEE, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: But it's not just the land that had been stolen in a place like Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. It's the festive history of the narrative.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's worth reminding folks that the man who carved the monument behind me had deep ties to the KKK.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: The mother of all photo ops, Mount Rushmore, and we know why this President just can't resist going there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So Mount Rushmore is now a symbol of evil, just like your nation. Where's this all going? As writer, Matt Taibbi put it, quote, "CNN even put independence in quotes when describing the holiday. This will end with Wolf Blitzer dressed in a dashiki pulling the switch to dynamite the Statue of Liberty," end quote. Pretty funny, but suddenly it's getting easier to imagine that happening.

On the morning of July 4th, The Washington Post summarized the President's speech, the one clips of which we displayed this way, quote, "President Trump's unyielding push to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of White domination, crystallized by his harsh denunciation of the racial justice movement Friday night at Mount Rushmore has unnerved Republicans who have long enabled him."

For real. That was not an opinion piece, by the way, on the op-ed page. It was a news story written by two "Washington Post" reporters. They describe the President's defensive equality under the law as quote, "Trump's push to amplify racism." Jeff Bezos's newspaper.

Local politicians joined the chorus. The Mayor of Nashville canceled the city's Fourth of July fireworks, but allowed BLM protests to continue unimpeded.

In Richmond, city officials ordered a construction site to remove an American flag. It was too provocative, they said. Meanwhile, the statue of mass murderer, Vladimir Lenin stands totally unmolested in the City of Seattle tonight. Officials there see nothing provocative about it.

So where's Joe Biden on all of this? As the Revolution continues to pace, Biden is supposed to be a moderate, remember? That was his chief appeal. But there was nothing moderate about Biden's Fourth of July statement. Instead, it was a full throated attack on the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Our country was founded on an idea, "We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created." We never lived up to it.

Jefferson himself didn't. He held slaves. Women were excluded.

American history is no fairy tale. It's been a constant push and pull between two parts of our character. The idea that all men and women and all people are created equal? And the racism has torn us apart.

We have a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's your Fourth of July message? Systemic racism? Something you can't even define that has no real definition. Really?

Wagging your finger in the face of the nation that promoted someone as mediocre as you to the position you currently hold. This is the man who could soon be our figurehead.

But how about the actual presidential candidate? Whoever Biden picks as his VP running mate? Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is a top contender for the job. You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her.

But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is. Here's Tammy Duckworth from over the weekend telling us it's time to get rid of George Washington.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: I know that you support changing the name of military bases named after Confederate leaders, but there are leaders like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were slave owners, and some people are demanding that their monuments come down, too?

So in your view, where does it end? Should statues, for example of George Washington come down?

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH, D-ILL.: Well, let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it, at some point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A national dialogue. Please. They're not looking for any kind of colloquy. What they want is the soliloquy, we speak you shut up and listen.

So what to make of all of this? Well, it's long been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism. It's a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it.

But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can't be avoided. These people actually hate America. There's no longer a question about that.

And yet paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything, and that leads to the most basic of all questions.

Can you really lead a country that you hate? Ask yourself, what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children? What kind of officer would you make if you didn't care about your troops? It would be awful. The results would be ugly, it would not work.

Loving the people you lead, caring deeply about them is the most basic prerequisite of leadership. The leaders of today's Democratic Party do not, they despise this country. They have said so, they continue, too. That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it.

While Democratic leaders attack the nation's past, the parts of the country they run right now are disintegrating before our eyes and as always, the most helpless among us are paying the biggest price. We will investigate the explosion of violent crime in this country over the past month. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: November 29, 2012 didn't get a lot of publicity, but it should have. On that day, New York City, our biggest city went an entire 24 hours without a single violent crime. Not one murder, no shootings, no stabbings. That's a tremendous achievement for any city of eight million. But it was a remarkable milestone for New York.

Just 20 years before, New York City had averaged more than five murders a day, then, it became one of the safest big cities in the world.

In the last month, though, that achievement, and similar reductions in crime in big cities across America have unraveled and unraveled with shocking speed.

Yesterday alone in New York City, there were 30 shootings and 10 murders. In the first six days of the month, almost a hundred people have been shot in New York City. In the past 28 days in New York, shootings have tripled compared to the same time a year ago.

In Chicago, over the Fourth of July, 79 people were shot with firearms and 15 killed. Where are the gun control people, by the way? I haven't heard much from them about this. They're mad that people on farms in Iowa have AR-15s, they don't say anything about the atrocities unfolding right now in our cities.

But what happened in Chicago just continues a trend from June in which 89 people were murdered in a single month. That was the deadliest June in Chicago in almost a quarter century.

Earlier this year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot lectured her citizens about her special right to get her hair done during the coronavirus lockdowns. Now she says that any claim that Chicago is dangerous are falling apart is -- can you guess? Mad Libs anyone? Racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, D-CHICAGO: President Trump is trying to execute on the 1968 strategy of Richard Nixon and that is to make it seem as if the democratically controlled big cities are rabidly out of control and playing to the fears of a white suburban constituency, white rural constituency to rally behind him as a law and order President. It's transparently political. And candidly, it's laughable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Aha. So 89 people murdered in a single month, but the only people who are mad about that are white world people, huh? What about the families of the 89 people murdered in your city? Mayor Lightfoot calls it quote, "laughable." Really? That's her attitude toward the slaughter in Chicago.

Of course, it's easy for Lori Lightfoot to laugh. At public expense, she enjoys an immense security detail. Someone should take it away from her tomorrow and see if she's still laughing about what's happening in Chicago.

Ordinary people don't get enormous publicly funded security details. In fact, one of the people murdered in Lori Lightfoot's city over the weekend was called Natalia Wallace. She was seven years old.

She was attending a family Fourth of July picnic when three men drove up in a car and sprayed the party with gunfire. After she was murdered, her uncle spoke to the press. He didn't beg for the police to be defunded or abolished. He asked where the cops were. They weren't there to protect the little girl, quote, "They weren't here. That's where they should have been on these high risk corners where the violence is taking place." End quote.

Obviously, leave it to the uncle of a murdered seven-year-old to speak the truth that no one else will speak, Lori Lightfoot definitely included. When you defund the police, when you laugh off murderers and blame rural white people for worrying about them, seven-year-old girls in your city die.

Chicago and New York aren't the only cities reverting to the chaos of 30 years ago though. Since Friday, 34 people were shot and nine murdered in Philadelphia. That's part of a 27 percent surge in killings on the year.

In San Francisco, six-year-old Jace Young was murdered at a birthday party. In Washington, D.C., our capital, 11-year-old Devon McNeal was shot and killed at a cookout. Five people were murdered in Atlanta over the weekend, eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was one of those who were killed.

Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms didn't call the murder of children, her city laughable, at least.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS, D-ATLANTA: We are shooting each other up on their streets in the city and you shot and killed a baby. And it wasn't one shooter. There were at least two shooters.

An eight-year-old baby. We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: She went on to say that during the Civil Rights Movement, we knew who the enemy was. Really? What enemy are you talking about Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms? Atlanta is out of control. Talk to anybody who lives there how they feel about it.

Take a look at video shot over the weekend from Atlanta. Two in the morning. Downtown looks like a scene out of a foreign country. Fireworks going off. Maybe it's gunfire, no cops anywhere. Why are there no cops anywhere? Because cops have been vilified.

And no matter what politicians say, almost all of them are participating in this retreat from enforcing the law. And the effect of that, to no one's surprise is the death of young children. It is horrifying.

Bob Woodson has seen all of this. He was a part of the original Civil Rights movement more than 50 years ago, and he has been chronicling the fate of our cities ever since. He is the founder of the Woodson Institute, and we're always pleased to have him on the show.

Mr. Woodson, thanks so much for joining us.

ROBERT WOODSON, FOUNDER, WOODSON INSTITUTE: Pleased to be here, Tucker.

CARLSON: What do you make of what's happening?

WOODSON: Well, it's been part of the trend for 10 years, but they have -- the left has abandoned all pretense of really fighting for social justice. Low income blacks are just collateral damage to their efforts to just demean and destroy the civic institutions in this country.

Not only that, Tucker, but the children -- some of the statistics, 75 percent of these murders, no one is ever arrested. So that means that in these cities where these murders are occurring, and also as you say the police are vilified in Virginia legislature, for instance, is trying to reduce assault on the police officers to a misdemeanor.

Can you imagine if he said the same thing about blacks? We want to reduce assault on blacks to a misdemeanor? What the outcry would be?

But this person feels as if they can do this to a police officer. But it means that our children are dying and low income blacks are the ones who are suffering the most in this outreach and Black Lives Matter, they are not answering the question then.

It raises the single culprit, why are black children and black people dying and being destroyed in institutions run by their own people?

The goal of the Civil Rights movement was to put black folks in positions so they can improve the lives of their own people. But where are the Civil Rights leaders and the Black Caucus when statues of Frederick Douglass are being torn down? Obviously, the left has abandoned all pretense of fighting for social justice for blacks.

This is an assault on this nation. It is promoting anarchy. And if they want a police free state, they should move to Mexico where there are no 911 numbers, where citizens have to arm themselves as vigilantes to protect themselves against the gangsters.

Is that what they want for America? I don't think so.

But what we are fighting for is to give those dissident voices of these moms who are dying, I mean, these children that are dying and losing children in these cities, Tucker. And what we're trying to do at 1776 is give the voice to those.

There are a lot of insurgent voices in the black community that are not getting recognized or not being heard, and we're trying to give them a voice, so they can speak for themselves, instead of being told by radical leftists that their biggest problem is racism.

CARLSON: Yes, well, what we're doing is clearly not working. I mean, that's -- and of course, it is the definition of insanity. Continue doing it if it's not working. And that's what we're doing.

Mr. Woodson, thank you always for your clarity. Great to see you tonight.

WOODSON: And thank you.

CARLSON: By the way, there should be a national movement to defund the personal security detail of any politician who calls for defunding the police. The idea that an officeholder can reduce your access to law enforcement and the safety of your family while hiding behind cops that you pay for is totally outrageous. In fact, it's a high watermark for outrageousness.

People should demand. Voters should demand that you reduce your security detail by exactly the proportion you're trying to reduce our police. Period.

Well, former Jeffrey Epstein confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, assuming that's how her name is pronounced has been transferred to a New York jail. Is she on suicide watch? And if so, what could she reveal to prosecutors? That's next.

Plus a major new study finds -- that you will not be surprised to learn -- hydroxychloroquine actually does save lives in cases of coronavirus. Dr. Marc Siegel joins us just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So, a person with deep and intimate knowledge of a massive sexual conspiracy has been arrested. It's likely if that person tells all that person knows then many very powerful people could be ruined. Some might even go to jail.

Now this person has been transferred to a jail in New York City. Does it all sound familiar? Okay, there's one difference. Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan jail. His consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a jail in Brooklyn.

So how confident can we be that she's safe there? Emily Compagno is a former Federal attorney and the host of "Crimes that Changed America" on Fox Nation. We're happy to have her on tonight.

Emily, good to see you.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thanks. Good to see you too, Tucker. Thank you.

As you know, last Thursday, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and charged with six federal crimes, four of which involve transporting minors for illegal sexual activity.

Earlier today, she was booked into Brooklyn's Federal Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting her bail hearing on Friday. And recall last year during Jeffrey Epstein's prosecution, law enforcement discovered a safe at his $77 million mansion that contains thousands of nude photographs of young girls, including minors, and specifically labeled compact discs with similar sexual content, which prosecutors at the time described as a lewd trove of devastating evidence against him.

Now, according to a report, Ghislaine is also sitting on a secret stash and that she has copies of everything Epstein had. Reportedly, her high profile social circles are not only fearing for her safety in Federal custody, but they are also worried about their legal liability.

As journalist, James Stewart reported that Epstein told him in 2018, he kept copious files on his trafficking ring, including details about their supposedly sexual proclivities.

Vanity Fair reports today, Prince Andrew was feeling quote, "nervous" about Ghislaine's arrest, and prosecutors have argued she is an extreme flight risk and has absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence. She faces up to 35 years in Federal prison if convicted.

CARLSON: Amazing story. Emily, thanks so much for that.

Well, researchers at the Henry Ford Health System have released a new major study of hydroxychloroquine. They found that the drugs early use against coronavirus may cut the death rate in half. Amazing.

Fox medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel joins us tonight to discuss this. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. This is something we've talked about many times. We've heard about the horrors of hydroxychloroquine from the media. What do you make of this study?

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: This is a groundbreaking study, Tucker. I spoke to Dr. Steve Kalkanis, who is the Chief Academic Officer at Henry Ford Health Systems, and he said, as you pointed out, that it cuts the death rate from COVID-19 in half in the 2,500 patients they've studied and they have another study coming up, 3,000 healthcare workers to see if it can be used as a preventive.

This is very big news and it's a very big step in the right direction. Now, I also spoke to Congressman Michael Burgess of Texas today who is a Republican leader of the House, as you know, Subcommittee on Health and he said he's been getting calls from all over the country. Why isn't hydroxychloroquine available for frontline use at a time when the COVID outbreak pandemic is increasing in Texas?

And of course, the answer he gave is politics. And Tucker, as you know, I gave it to my -- I had a cardiologist prescribe it to my father and he apparently got dramatically better, and I've given it to many patients in March and April, who got better apparently due to hydroxychloroquine likely, so why is the emergency use authorization been reversed on it?

This study may change all of that, Tucker. There's a lot of pressure on the F.D.A. tonight to reverse the emergency use authorization. Now, you can prescribe it off label, but many physicians according to Congressman Burgess also Dr. Burgess for 30 years, by the way, is that there's pressure not to use it.

So, the F.D.A. has to step up to the plate here. This appears to be a potential very usable treatment early in the game. It's been studied against the virus. It's cheap. It's very cheap, actually, it's less than 50 percent per pill and it's been around for 50 years. We know its side effects. Doctors should be free to use it. It should be studied further, Tucker. It's very promising.

CARLSON: It's remarkable. You hate to see politics drive science, the Soviet model. It doesn't work. But that's what's happening. Dr. Siegel, great to see you. Thank you.

SIEGEL: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, you've seen the argument probably a lot on television and social media -- Jefferson Davis, Woodrow Wilson, Bull Connor -- all Democrats, so Democrats are racist. That's wrong actually. Democrats are racist, but not for what their ancestors did, for what they're doing right now, and we'll explain what that is after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: You hear all the time from Republicans practically every day, Democrats they say are the real racists. Senator Robert Byrd was a Klan recruiter. FDR interned the Japanese. The Democratic Party supported slavery and created Jim Crow.

That argument is a staple of conservative Twitter. It is factually true, yet it's also misleading. Yes, the leaders of the Democratic Party are committed racists. They are the driving force behind racial division and hatred in this country. There's no denying that, but their racism has nothing to do with what previous generations of Democrats did.

Nancy Pelosi is not responsible for the sins of Bull Connor and Orville Faubus any more than you're guilty for the sins of your grandparents. In this country we hold citizens responsible only for the choices that they make personally. You cannot be indicted for other people's crimes. This is not North Korea. We don't punish people for their bloodlines.

Conservatives, of all people should know this. It is the basis of all Western justice. The Democratic Party is racist because right now, today, Democrats are pushing the abhorrent lie that moral value corresponds to skin color.

Some races they tell us are inherently good. Others are inherently bad. They're saying that and that is the very definition of racism. It is sick. It's poison.

Yet, Democrats are saying it out loud every single day in every venue at full volume.

The most popular book on the left right now is a demented piece of pseudoscience entitled "White Fragility." It was written by a wild eyed race monger known as Robin DiAngelo. Ten years from now, we'll look back in horror at the thought that so many decent people would read something this vicious and crazy as "White Fragility," and read it openly in public places with no shame. That's a bad sign.

How would you feel if your seatmate on a United Flight cracked open the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," you'd be shocked. And yet, thanks to encouragement from Democratic leaders, it is happening everywhere.

"White Fragility" is now required reading in schools and in boardrooms. Corporations are internalizing its message. It's sick message.

Uber, for example, has announced that for the rest of the year, it will waive delivery fees on its food delivery app, but only for black-owned restaurants. Postmates, its competitors announced the very same policy.

Businesses are receiving favorable treatment based solely on the skin color of their owners. Haven't we seen that somewhere before? Yes, we have. And we passed an entire Civil Rights Act to stop it. That was more than 50 years ago.

Yet thanks to the Democratic Party, it is happening again. The Justice Department, meanwhile, is doing nothing about this. California's Attorney General hasn't done anything either despite the fact that Uber is based in California, and the company's race based policy violates the state's Civil Rights Act flagrantly.

But California Democrats no longer believe in ending racial discrimination. They are affirmatively for racial discrimination. As of tonight, the California State Constitution says this, quote, "The state shall not discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting," end quote.

That's the clearest statement of equality imaginable. Right now in California, the state must treat everyone equally regardless of skin color. By the way, that's the law in every state. It's Federal law, and it should be. It's the promise of America.

But Democrats don't believe it anymore. They just voted overwhelmingly to repeal California's anti-discrimination amendment. They are relegalizing racial discrimination.

Keep in mind, this isn't 1950s Alabama. It's California, our biggest state right now.

You'd think maybe Republicans could mention that once in a while, most Americans don't even know what's happening, but it is happening. And because it is unchallenged, suddenly racist thinking is everywhere on the left.

Two weeks ago, Lincoln County, Oregon issued requirements that all white residents wear masks, non-white residents were exempted from the order. The county didn't say anything about segregating water fountains, but it was just a matter of time.

When bad publicity forced officials to rewrite the order, they blamed white racism. Americans were immoral they suggested for not welcoming laws that punish citizens on the basis of their skin color.

We could go on. This kind of stuff is everywhere. You see it. Everyone knows it. Nobody says anything about it.

So in the absence of any principled pushback, the race haters get bolder, crazier, more obviously dangerous.

In late May, Charles Blow of The New York Times wrote an entire op-ed about how quote, "White Women ..." it's a quote, "How white women use themselves as instruments of terror." Imagine the paper running something like that about any other group. Well, you can't imagine it obviously, the F.B.I. would launch an investigation that day.

But of course there was no F.B.I. investigation. So it continued last week, the global opinions editor of "The Washington Post" a mediocrity called Karen Attiah, attacked white women as a group for their quote, "lies." We're quoting, "White women are lucky, " Attiah wrote, "The weirdest calling them Karen's and not calling for revenge." Revenge? What does that mean? You know what it means.

Karen Attiah is threatening racial violence in the pages of Jeff Bezos's newspaper. You'd think that would be newsworthy? Maybe a little more newsworthy than something that happened during the Confederacy. Yet, once again, silence from the Democrats, the real racist people on Twitter.

America was founded on the promise of equality for all. Period. That is still our law, state and Federal and it must remain the goal that we fight for. Period. Without that, we have nothing.

Conservatives have an obligation to call out race hatred in all its forms, no matter who it is aimed at wherever we find it. And right now, today, July 6, 2020, we find it in the Democratic Party.

Well, professional sports have gone fully woke, and because of that, America now has more than one national anthem, it has two. Is that a good idea for sports and for the country? The Great Jason Whitlock joins us to untangle the mystery after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, in these ideologically perilous times, it turns out that some of the most daring truth tellers are sports commentators. You wouldn't have expected that, but it's turned out to be true.

After the NBA announced it plans to paint Black Lives Matter on courts when they resume this year, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley did with almost no journalists has done in the past month. He directly criticized BLM. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARCELLUS WILEY, FORMER NFL PLAYER: I don't know how many people really look into the mission statement of Black Lives Matter, but I did. And when you look into it, there's a couple of things that jumped out to me.

Being a father and a husband, that's my mission in life right now. How do I reconcile that what I just told you with this mission statement that says, quote, "We dismantle the patriarchal practice. We disrupt the western prescribed nuclear family structure requirement. Children from single parent homes versus two-parent homes, the children from the single parent homes ..."

This is in 1995, I was reading this, "Five times more likely to commit suicide. Six times more likely to be in poverty. Nine times more likely to drop out of high school. Ten times more likely to abuse chemical substances, 14 times more likely to commit rape, 20 times more likely to end up in prison and 32 times more likely to run away from home."

I knew that. You know why I knew it? Because a lot of my friends didn't have family structures that were nuclear like mine, and they found themselves outside of their dreams and goals and aspirations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Whoa. There's a brave man there, I wonder what the reaction was internally to that? Is anyone listening in professional sports? The NFL now plans it says, to play the song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a beautiful song, the so-called Black National Anthem before every game along with the anthem that you're used to hearing.

Nothing against the song, again, a very pretty song. But does this mean we have separate anthems for separate races? Is that a good idea for the country or not?

Jason Whitlock is a writer and partner at Outkick. He used to host with the man you just saw on Fox Sports. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Jason, thanks so much for coming on.

JASON WHITLOCK, PARTNER, OUTKICK : Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: You are an expert at explaining what's actually happening in professional sports. What do you think this is about? And is it a good idea do you think?

WHITLOCK: I think it's really about a lack of leadership and just a failure of men to stand up and stand on the principles that they say they believe in. And so when I look at what the NFL is doing, this goes against every value that the NFL has built itself on.

Professional sports have built themselves on a celebration of Americana and the ideals and values that best exemplify America. They've built themselves on unity and unifying the country.

If the NFL starts out its season with everyone standing for "Lift Every Voice" and sing the black national anthem, and then virtually everyone on the field taking a knee when the Star Spangled Banner plays, I think it's going to be -- if you remember the show "Happy Days," the jump the shark moment when it's like, okay, happy days is over. The NFL will run off a nice fat chunk of its audience, and will never be seen the same again, because of the failure of leadership throughout the NFL.

There's no way you can do any homework on Black Lives Matters, and not see that it's a Marxist political organization. It's not about Black Death. It's not about black men. It is a political move. It's a communist political move.

If for those people that stand on religious values, and this is where I say just the failure of men, I've seen many of these guys they claim their Christianity and their religious beliefs. Do they understand Black Lives Matter? Communists? Marxism is anti-religious.

This is a historic failure of men and leadership. This is cowardice at its highest level. This is the NFL jumping the shark and saying we've quit being who we said we are. We're now something else, because our money's on the line and we don't stand for the values we said we stood for.

CARLSON: In one minute. There is an NFL commissioner, where is he?

WHITLOCK: Probably hiding under his desk with Troy Vincent, his assistant. Look at Roger Goodell. These guys don't know what to do. And I don't I don't want to just blame Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent. This is NFL ownership, all of them, cowards.

CARLSON: That's right.

WHITLOCK: Not standing up for what they believe in. America has made them filthy rich, and some of the most powerful people on the planet, and they are unwilling to defend the values they built their business on and the country that has enriched them incredibly.

This -- I mean, across the board, Tucker, politically, in the sports world. I'm looking at men fall out of cowardice. I'm looking at women fall out of cowardice. It's pervasive throughout this country.

CARLSON: That is exactly right. Jason Whitlock, congratulations on Outkick by the way. That's very cool.

WHITLOCK: Appreciate it. Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: I hope you'll come back.

We are out of time tonight, unfortunately. Boy, it goes fast. We hope you'll join us tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is always the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink, all of which are increasing. Have a great evening nonetheless. The great Sean Hannity takes over from New York now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.