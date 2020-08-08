Black Lives Matter protester paints over Blue Lives Matter tribute

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle," August 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. And tonight, is a night of big returns. Newt Gingrich and Raymond Arroyo, so you don't want to miss it. Plus, a BLM protester vandalizes a tribute to fallen police officers. Now, this was just minutes after it was painted. The artist is here tonight, and he is both hilarious and committed. But first, Bidenology 101. That's the focus of tonight's angle.

Back during the Cold War, we had Kremlinologist and they studied everything that they could find pictures, official notices and so forth to guess about what was happening in the Soviet Union. After all it was a closed society had to really hunt and try to figure things out. Well these days I think we need Bidenologist given that 95 percent at least of the time Biden and his campaign are completely closed off to any real questions or scrutiny. But every once in a while, Biden emerges and immediately starts to reveal his real agenda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Some have said a Trump's stance is a good one to counter China's influence. Would you keep the tariffs?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: No. Hey look, who said Trump's idea is a good one. We're going after China in the wrong way. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, for the entire 24 hour period that followed that exchange, his campaign and their media allies tried to clean it all up claiming that Biden didn't really mean what he said on tariffs that he'd get rid of them. Well, a Biden aide telling Bloomberg yesterday his position is unchanged. He would re-evaluate the tariffs upon taking office. He was obviously responding to the notion that Trump's stance is a good one to counter China's influence.

Nice try kids as if we didn't hear the word no in response to the question of whether he would keep the tariffs. Now this is also where Bidenology comes in. Stay with me here. The day before that disastrous interview was released, Biden's team issued a statement that was supposedly written by the former VP himself. And what that means is that the statement was approved and vetted by his entire economic team and it included the following key passage

Trump's phase one trade deal with China is failing badly even before the pandemic. Trump's go it alone trade war was hammering American workers, small businesses, and farmers. Well, we Bidenologist know that phrase the go it alone trade war sends an important signal to the swamp. It means that Biden will not use his authority as President to impose tariffs on China and that, he'll lift the tariffs that were imposed by President Trump. Furthermore, it means that he'll not take any actions against China unless they're supported by a significant block of other countries, which means as a practical matter, the European Union.

Now you see otherwise, he would be going it alone. That's exactly what he's saying he won't do. The Europeans are cutting deals left and right now with China and they'll never agree to place tariffs on them. The Obama-Biden answer to China, I love saying Obiden, back in 2015 was the nightmare TPP, the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

And by the way, it was so unpopular back home that even Hillary Clinton, one of the most committed globalists who ever lived said the TPP would kill jobs and she ran against it, but Biden still believes in the TPP, they'll maybe with a few face saving tweaks. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I would not rejoin the TTP as it was initially put forward. I would insist that we renegotiate pieces of that with the Pacific nations that we had in South America and North America so that we could bring them together to hold China accountable. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, what gibberish. He can't even get the acronym right, it's TPP Joe. And I wouldn't pay much attention to this whole renegotiation language. The other TPP countries would just say, why would we renegotiate something you and Obama already agreed to. And of course, they'd be right. You might see a few little changes here and there to help Biden politically, but then we'd be right back to a big push to join the job killing TPP (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: For eight long years under Obama Biden administration, American factory workers received nothing but broken promises and brazen sell outs and lost jobs. During the course of the next four years we will bring our pharmaceutical and medical supply chains home. We're going to bring them home where they belong, and we'll end reliance on China. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The choice could not be clearer. You have a president in Trump who spent real political capital, he got unending grief in order to get leverage over China, and he forced them to change their ways or face being cut out of our markets altogether.

Now, Biden's team has decided to destroy all of that leverage and return to the failed Obama approach of appeasement and trade policy. Now they'll tell you that they intend to rally the world against China, but their own record shows that they have no chance of accomplishing that goal. This means a huge win for the CCP and a huge loss for American workers across the board. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Joe Biden's entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party, and Biden personally led the effort to give China permanent, most favored nation status. As Vice President, Biden was a leading advocate of the Paris Climate Accord, which was unbelievably expensive to our country. Yet one more gift from Biden to the Chinese Communist Party. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's a huge gift now. Now, in short, you've got to think about it this way. If you want to go back to the days of China first, America last, then Biden's your man. And if you like the idea of China unchecked, richer and more powerful than ever before, Biden's your guy. But if you like the idea of more goods made here in the USA, more jobs here and America, refusing to allow the communists to dominate the globe, then reelecting Donald Trump is an American necessity. And that's the angle. Joining me now, Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, Fox News Contributor and author of Trump and the American Future. Mr. Speaker, it's so good to see you back tonight. Now, given Biden's deflecting on China and trade, he clearly said he'd get rid of tariffs, spilling the beans in that interview a few days ago. Just how vulnerable are the Democrats on this preeminent China question? NEWT GINGRICH (R), FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, if you watched Senator Feinstein, who used to chair the Intelligence Committee, said last week that we should all be very proud of the progress China has made, that it's becoming a normal country. And at the time I wrote, you're now getting a pro-Chinese Communist Democratic Party. You look at Biden's speeches in China, where he's been at Chinese universities. It's amazing how much he embraces the dictatorship and ignores all the things that's doing that are terrible.

So, I think there is a huge vulnerability because the Democrats don't want to deal with the reality of China, and they don't want to deal with the reality of Xi Jinping and the dictatorship. And I think that would be more and more obvious as the campaign goes on. Let's do a quick flashback Newt on how tough Biden supposedly was on China when he was Vice President. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: China has made remarkable, remarkable strides in the past 20 years, lifting a half a billion people out of poverty. Their projected progress between the next 10 years was going to be met and exceeded. This is a great achievement and there's much more to come. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Newt, it sounds like he's applauding China five years ago. GINGRICH: Well, I think he was I think he still is, and I think, you just said earlier this year, come on, guys, they're not really a threat to us. That's a statement on the stump back when he was still in the primaries. So, he hasn't changed much. I think the entire Democratic Party not only wants to defund the police, they want to defund defense, and they want to live in a world where they can pretend that there are no predators, either at home or abroad. So, very dangerous situation to be in. INGRAHAM: And turning to that issue Newt, the chaos that's engulfing certain American cities that decline in certain American cities. But the violent protests in Portland. Now, the Feds essentially have moved back. But now the mayor of Portland, that Ted Wheeler, he's admitting that basically stuff's going to pot. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR TED WHEELER (D-OR), PORTLAND: We anticipate additional planned attacks on occupied public buildings over the next few days. I believe that city staff could have died last night. I cannot and I will not tolerate that. This is not peaceful protest. This is not advocacy to advance reforms. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So, Newt, what does this say to the voters out there when the Biden campaign is clearly trying to message elect Joe and things will calm down? That's the implicit promise they're making. GINGRICH: Well, first of all, I think it's very ironic that in Portland, the problem was supposed to be the federal government. If only the federal troops weren't there, the various law enforcement agencies, everything would be fine, but didn't work out that way. The fact is, whether you're talking about predatory crime in Chicago and New York, you're talking about genuinely anti-American activities in Seattle and Portland. Liberal Democrats cannot come to grips with the fact that there are people who are dangerous, who need to be locked up and that there are certain patterns you can't - you just can't accept.

In Minneapolis, there are only six policemen in the third precinct covering 14.5 miles, six policemen in a shift for 14.5 miles. They've now put out a letter that says there were, I think, 100 burglaries and 20 carjacking. And here's an outline of what you should do in order not to get hurt. So, if somebody mugs you, you're supposed to give them your wallet, give them your cell phone, try not to do anything to get them to be angry, because the police have said flatly, they can't police.

And of course, this is the city where their reaction of the riots was to talk about replacing the entire police department, apparently with social workers. I mean, these are experiments that are so destructive and every single one of them is liberal Democrats are radical Democrats. And I hope that the President will drive home. There's a pro criminal party. I said this in my book on Trump and American Future. There is a pro-criminal party in America called Democrats. There is a pro-police party called Republicans, and it's literally that big a difference. INGRAHAM: And Mr. Speaker, finally, on the teaching of history, I just really quickly on this. There's an effort now to eliminate things like grammar and schools because that's racist, apparently now to teach grammar and history, eliminating that in Chicago. There's a push for that among some on the Far Left. What does that do to a young person's understanding of America as a whole? GINGRICH: Well, look, I think what you're seeing is the dumbing down of America for three generations, you're seeing Left-wing indoctrination and literally groupthink. I do a podcast and I talk about shut your mouth. There's an entire series on where the Left has told us, say what they want or else. I really think the time has come to take back the schools and to take back the universities. And I think that a lot of governors, frankly, aren't doing their job when they allow public universities to be run by people who are radically anti-American.

So, this is a very dangerous moment in our history. We are not going to compete with China if we insist on having schools where the unions won't teach and what they teach isn't true. And for example, in Baltimore, their entire buildings were not a single student could pass the state exam.

INGRAHAM: That was disgraceful.

GINGRICH: That's a recipe for us being destroyed. INGRAHAM: Mr. Speaker, it's so great to see you back. Thanks so much for joining us tonight. You take care. And Joe Biden leading President Trump in certain polls and key swing states. But then again, so was Hillary. In August of 2016, the Real Clear Politics average that time had Hillary Clinton beating Trump in Florida by less than a point. Well, she, of course, ended up losing that state by about the same margin. And right now, the RCP average has Biden up by four points.

Likewise, Clinton led by 8.3 points in Pennsylvania in August of 2016. She lost there as well. Biden's lead today is just 4.7 points in Pennsylvania. Hillary led by 5.5 points in Wisconsin four years ago. We all know what happened there. Biden's lead in the Badger State today, 5 points.

Here to tell us what this might mean for this coming election, is Tom Bevan, co-Founder and President of Real Clear Politics. Tom, everyone asked me this question and I go travel. I meet people, they say, are people afraid to say what they think? Are the polls overstating support for Democrats again? What is your sense, given what we're seeing now? TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Well, it's hard to say. I mean, again, I think we've talked about this before, I talked to Robert Hailie, who's a pollster for the Trafalgar Group, who released a poll in Michigan not too long ago and said he said he's seeing that shy Trump effect. It's called the official name social desirability bias. And it's when respondents don't want to tell pollsters exactly what they think. He's seeing that. He said more this time around than last time around.

He said he's also finding some Trump supporters who are hidden in the undecided vote. They just tell pollsters that they're undecided even when they're really not when you push them and say, if the election were held today, who would you vote for? They end up supporting Trump.

INGRAHAM: Now, the media, of course, completely discounting it, but evidence keeps pouring in, showing that hydroxychloroquine is an effective early treatment for COVID-19. Now, take this recent study from South Korea that's come to light, gotten very little coverage. Researchers found that taking hydroxy within five days of a COVID diagnosis significantly ameliorates inflammatory cytokines secretion by eradicating the disease at discharge.

And goes on to say that our findings suggest that patients confirmed with COVID-19 infection should be administered HCQ as soon as possible. Here to break down the latest is Dr. Stephen Smith, Founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health. Dr. Smith, I know you're not surprised by this because you've successfully treated COVID patients with hydroxy for months and months. But does this line up with what you've been observing since the outset? DR. STEPHEN SMITH, SMITH CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE: Yes, absolutely, I mean, this is not an antibiotic and this is one of the things that we're talking to people about, that it's an unusual drug for infectious disease doctors to use. We're used to going after the virus or the bacteria with the antiviral antibacterial agent. This is not that. This is - this modulates our own cells and makes them into anti-inflammation drug, obviously, that it decreases the immune response and lupus patients very successfully.

And it has an anti-inflammation effect on COVID patients. I've seen dramatic responses, especially early on. I'm not surprised by anymore when I see some patients get better really quickly, much more quickly than we expect with an antiviral. I always tell people with bad pneumonias we have to actually slow down the ship first before we get you to go back to get better. INGRAHAM: Now for Admiral Giroir. Dr. Smith was one of the leads in our COVID response was on Meet the Press on Sunday. And he's essentially saying, let's just move on. Watch

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADMIRAL BRETT GIROIR, M.D. ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH: Most physicians and prescribers are evidence based and they're not influenced by whatever is on Twitter or anything else, and the evidence just doesn't show that hydroxychloroquine is effective right now. I think we need to move on from that and talk about what is effective. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We need to move on from that, Dr. Smith, I was flabbergasted when I heard that comment from him. SMITH: I don't know how many patients, Dr. Giroir has treated ever. Let alone COVID patients? He's certainly not an infectious disease expert. It's my understanding. I'd be happy to go over our data with him and present all the data on the positive trials that have occurred. This is a ridiculous statement and simply no one has even repeated or attempted to repeat, maybe repeated, and got good results, didn't want to publish them. The simple virologic clearance data that the French didn't begin. I mean, it's amazing that he said something like that so uninformed.

INGRAHAM: It's so dismissive.

SMITH: True. It's untrue.

INGRAHAM: It's untrue. It's dismissive. And people are dying because of the politicization of this drug. And speaking of that, Dr. Smith, the BBC yesterday has said that the politicization of hydroxy has hampered scientist's ability to actually study the drug's effect on COVID. And it said that listen to this at this, the Oxford scroll down on this place, the Oxford University led trial is aiming to enroll 40,000 frontline workers around the world. Travels resumed in late June, but investigators say these concerns over safety and the drug's politicization have made it difficult to get participants. And they want to get 40,000 participants and they can't get them now because of the politicization and the dismissive comments of people like Giroir. SMITH: We already know from India's data, and they have a couple of different studies in India looking at health care workers, we call pre- exposure prophylaxis, meaning going on, hydroxychloroquine before you get exposed. And it worked and worked. They tested, we're supposed to do study in the journal and early treatment study. They had the same problem when they didn't do tests most of the patients.

Two, they couldn't get enrollment because this was a self-fulfilling prophecy where people get so scared of the drug, very falsely scared of it, by the way. And then you can't do enrollment. And so, they get a really lousy study out of it. I was stunned that we actually had those studies published and symptom-based reporting. INGRAHAM: Dr. Smith, thank you so much for these updates. And just you're a treating physician, and it's really important to hear from people when they're actually treating COVID patients. Dr. Stephen Smith, thanks.

SMITH: That's a swab mob.

INGRAHAM: Oh, that's a swab mob, you're actually doing. SMITH: We did.

INGRAHAM: Tests.

SMITH: Actually, had the time got up to 14 days, we stopped in mid-July, but before that we did 6500 tests plus. Thank you for the name, the nickname.

INGRAHAM: I gave it--

SMITH: Send you a T-shirt for your contribution, but the garrison. Jimmy Gags. Doree, Pat, we're getting a call. Thank you very much. INGRAHAM: Oh, that's awesome. 5500 tests done. Dr. Stephen Smith, you're the best. Thanks so much.

SMITH: Thanks.

INGRAHAM: We've told you over the last many months about some of the hidden costs of COVID, the spike in suicides, drug overdoses, domestic abuse. But there's another one hidden beneath the surface, child sex trafficking. Now, Tim Ballard, Founder of Operation Underground Railroad, says that it's risen to a level he's never seen, all due to these draconian lockdowns and increased protests. And now it includes one of the worst criminal gangs in the world.

Nearly a dozen MS 13 gang members were just arrested in Virginia for trafficking and brutally beating a 13-year-old girl. The man prosecuting the case, Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, made clear that their operations need leaders in office who will not shy away from targeting this illegal activity. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Combating MS-13 is not anti-immigrant. It's pro immigrant. We're going after the people who are preying upon our immigrant communities. Law enforcement is key to this operation. But you know who's also key to this is our elected leaders and calling out what's actually going on. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is U.S. Attorney Terwilliger himself. Mr. Terwilliger, why did you find that particular message so important? ZACH TERWILLIGER, U.S. ATTORNEY, EASTERN DISTRICT VA: Thanks a lot, Laura. It's key. If we're going to actually attack this problem, we've got to identify it and it needs to be a whole of government approach. So much about MS-13 gets politicized and folks will say it's anti-immigrant, as we just discussed.

And as you just showed, it's key that MS-13 preys upon the immigrant community and sex traffics their daughters, and it brutally attacks their sons and extorts individuals, hardworking immigrants in this country by threatening the violence here in El Salvador. And for so many, if you seek to enforce any type of rule law against this gang, it's seen as being anti- immigrant and that's simply not the case. INGRAHAM: Now, here's how Biden has been discussing illegal immigration. Watch. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration. The 11 million undocumented aliens are already Americans, in my view. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What a Biden presidency hurt efforts combating MS-13. If the border is going to be treated in the way, it seems like it'll be treated by - like by Biden, like an inconvenience, something that should be kind of monitored, but certainly not the way the Trump administration has.

TERWILLIGER: From where I'm sitting, Laura. And I'll leave for others to determine what a Biden presidency is going to look like is what I can tell you. Proof positive is when we have a gang like MS-13, and we attack them click-by-click and we dismantle them when we have a porous border and individuals flooding across that border, in 2019 I think the high water mark was 144,000 encounters in a month. Now we are down in April to 16,000. We can actually gain a foothold. We can get ahead.

But when individuals who wants to come here and do harm and join gangs like MS-13 or are already gang members flood across the border, it's simply a game of whack-a-mole, and we can't win, because there have been cases in the eastern district of Virginia where we've had individuals, gang members who have been deported, and they are back in the Washington, D.C., area in three to four weeks after their deportation. That just doesn't work.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: What people also have to know that this is big money. Just like the drug trade is big money, trafficking these young immigrant girls from countries in Central America, that is big business.

TERWILLIGER: What we have figured out is just awful. Drugs can be sold once. A human being can be sold over and over again. And a gang like MS-13 and others are extremely well situated to recruit these young girls, intimidate them into silence, brutally beat them into submission, and rape them, and turned them out into a population that is equally afraid of MS-13 to say anything about what's going on in their own communities. It's a tremendous amount of money. It's a resource that these gangs just exploit over and over again. And it carries very little risk compared to drug trafficking.

INGRAHAM: Great to see you, Zach. Thanks so much for your services to this contrary and for this important update. A lot of people don't want to talk about this. It's very, very important. Thanks so much.

TERWILLIGER: Great to be with you again, thank you very much.

INGRAHAM: You know you missed him. I know you did. Tonight is the big return of Raymond Arroyo. He has a week worth of Biden blunders to catch us up on next in "Friday Follies."

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for "Friday Follies." For details we are joined by Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, who returns from a much-needed short vacation. Welcome back, Raymond. Now, apparently you are not the only person getting out and about these days, right?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That is correct, Laura. Joe Biden has escaped his basement, but he seems to be auditioning for his next job. This is an ad released by his campaign. It feels more like the first episode of politicians in cars getting Prevagen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: God, could my dad get a car. How can American-made vehicles no longer be out there? I believe that we can own the 21st century market again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, this makes zero sense. More than 10 million American cars were made in this country last year. General Motors is investing $1 billion to build cars here, creating over 1,000 jobs. And Chrysler is modernizing two of its American plants, adding 2,000 jobs. Biden has a knack, Laura, for promising to do things that have already been done. But it's nice to see him following Leno and Seinfeld who also host car shows in their retirement.

INGRAHAM: And you also have the issue when the car appears more up to date than the candidate.

ARROYO: The car is from 1967. Laura, did you notice the birds competing with Biden in that ad? This is another reoccurring theme for Biden. It's like the Tiki Room of Wilmington over there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him President Tweety.

The inspector general to make sure where that money went.

The president just didn't focus. That's the geese you hear in the background.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: The Doctor Dolittle of Delaware, Laura. He's got that whole bird thing going.

INGRAHAM: Doesn't he -- he always talks about that shotgun he has, right, the shotgun. I believe, I'm a hunter, I have a shotgun. Can't he just blast that shotgun so he can clear the geese out.

ARROYO: I guess.

INGRAHAM: While you were out this week, Raymond, Biden's mental acuity was questioned. I can't believe it, questioned by an African American CBS journalist during a virtual event.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you taken a cognitive test.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: No I haven't taken the test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That is like saying you, before you got on this program, did you take a test whether you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Are you a junkie?

If he can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about.

I'm so forward to looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president and debate.

I shouldn't say it. I'm going to say something I probably shouldn't say. Anyway, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental -- my physical as well as my mental fitness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Biden supporters, Laura, they say everyone is making fun of his stutter. The stutter is beside the point here. A few quick observations from someone who has watched Biden closely for years, as you have. One, he can't complete a thought. And he pulls at his ear when trouble arises, if you notice. That's likely due to a staffer yelling in his earpiece move on, move on.

Number two, when they try to throw copy into the teleprompter, he gets very confused. Has anyone ever said I'm forward-looking to a debate with the president, or I'm forward-looking to meeting you for dinner? Never happen.

And three, when things completely fall apart, Biden resorts to old, I'm not going to say, it's not same -- that old crutch. What we're witnessing is extremely sad, Laura. And the Biden campaign should be really considerate of his welfare and public image.

INGRAHAM: I think it's elder abuse. I'm telling you, I think it's the equivalent of elder abuse. I don't think it's fair. He should be enjoying this part of his life. And the media, by the way, completely just overlooked the junkie comment. What else, Raymond?

ARROYO: Right. Well, look, everybody has slips of the tongue, Laura. The president mispronounced Yosemite as yo-semite the other day. And Trump could have been more artful when he improvised this religious broadside against Biden in Ohio. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: No religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now in response the Biden campaign said "My faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life. Presidents Trump's decision today to profane God and smear my faith is a political attack. And it's a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are."

Now, Laura, he is clearly, Biden has leaned into the religiosity here. But Biden's policies are opposed to the Catholicism he professes, which is probably what the president was trying to say. Biden has been denied communion by his bishops and priests due to his militant support of abortion on demand. He's promised to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide contraceptives and abortifacients to their employees. And he wants to close religious charter schools. And though he voted to ban federal funding of abortion in the Senate, that Joe Biden is gone today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Abortion is an essential health care service.

I would codify Roe v. Wade.

I affirmatively come out opposed to the Hyde Amendment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, voters have to decide. Do you want a pious individual who is undermining the faith he professes, or do you want somebody who is a little uncomfortable with faith personally but has gone out of his way to protect religious liberties, conscious rights, and certainly has been the most pro- life president we have ever seen in the office.

INGRAHAM: And Raymond, we have got to go, but he has also been virtually silent when it comes to the church arson, the vandalizing, the smashing statues of Saints and Mary. I didn't hear him criticizing AOC when she was trashing one of the most revered saints ever who helped the lepers. Where is Biden? He's completely mute. As usual, he's kind of always mute, but he's mute when it comes to attacks on Christianity, important Christian symbols. So maybe Trump could have said it a little differently, but I don't --

ARROYO: It's emotional. It's an emotional argument, Laura, because it's emotional faith that he projects, and there's very little underneath it.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, great to see you. Welcome back.

ARROYO: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And up next, a tribute to fallen officers has been vandalized. And it was vandalized by BLM just minutes after it was painted. The artist who painted it is here. You better believe he's angry, next.

INGRAHAM: After organizing a rally supporting police, my next guest, Scott Lobaido, painted a tribute outside an NYPD precinct. No nasty messages, no curse words, no derogatory pictures. Just a simple blue line to signify that police lives matter. Literally minutes after he finished, a BLM protester vandalized it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I find this very offensive. I feel like it's a blue lives versus black lives or white lives versus black lives. It's not that. Black Lives Matter doesn't mean that blue lives don't matter. It means that black lives are in danger right now. And we don't need to be making a sign here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And joining me now is the man who painted that blue line, Scott Lobaido. Scott, that protester also says she did it because she loves her country. But it turns out -- it seems like certain messages are accepted and other messages have to be erased.

SCOTT LOBAIDO, ARTIST: Laura, when I was 20 years old, I was chasing girls and drinking beer with my buddies in the bar. I didn't know anything about life. This is the problem. These young, white socialist anarchists, everybody-got-a-trophy kids, they think they know everything about the world.

That blue line I painted had nothing to do with Black Lives Matter. It wasn't anti-Black Lives Matter. It wasn't a dividing thing. It was just a simple, blue line supporting the most demoralized police in the world. It is disgusting what has happened. So just a simple word.

Now, I don't know if you know, I got a letter from the city, a cease and desist letter for me to remove that blue line. And I responded to the city with a letter, and I said, this letter ain't worth the paper it's printed on. You know where you can put this, because did the mayor get a letter from the DOT for putting his artwork on the street without a permit, that we just found out? No he didn't. What about the thousands of other people who desecrated all of these public buildings, and now they are on film with graffiti, did any of them get a letter? No, they didn't, Laura. You know why I got a letter, Laura. Because I'm a conservative leaning artist in a very liberal city, and I support the men and women in blue. That's discrimination. So --

INGRAHAM: The attacks, Scott, on the police are way up nationally, assaults on police, whether they're being hit with glass bottles or worse. Obviously, disrespected doesn't even begin to describe how they are treated. These are good men and women. No one is perfect. Every police department, I'm sure, has an occasional bad apple, and sometimes do criminal things. We all know that. Every group has its problems. But what happens when you paint a blue line, you are cited with violating an ordinance that Bill de Blasio himself violated by overseeing the construction of a large Black Lives Matter street mural. But I guess there are rule for thee but not for me.

LOBAIDO: It's the old do as I say, not as I do. Listen, this is that mentality. I am a conservative artist. The art world threw me under the bus, Laura, so long ago. And my artwork is for the people. I'm not this hoity-toity artist. I'm from Staten Island. I do not pronounce my r's properly. They don't like that. I'm a Republican. I'm a NASCAR fan, I love my country, I love my military and the men and women in blue, and that's what I do with my artwork. My artwork is for those people. And the art world and these elitists, these liberal elitists, hate that, Laura. They hate that. And I love every second of it.

INGRAHAM: Now President Trump, Scott, was actually asked about your tribute being defaced by BLM, and this is what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They can do whatever they want. You do one blue line and they make it like it's a mortal sin. Did you ever think you'd see this? And this has been happening now for a long time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Scott, how did that make you feel that it got all the way to the president?

LOBAIDO: That's also why I'm not liked because I am a very outspoken Trump supporter, as you could see, some of my artwork here.

INGRAHAM: I couldn't tell.

(LAUGHTER)

LOBAIDO: It gave me goosebumps, it really did, for him to not only discuss what my artwork, what I did, but the whole concept. And I hate to say this, but you guys have been talking about it a little bit. I think the Black Lives Matter movement, they have a movement, they have a legitimate movement. But they should be so upset that it's been hijacked by these young, radical socialists who don't give two bleeps about that movement. They are in there to inject their own agenda, OK.

And this has been happening. Laura, I don't know how long you've known me, but I've been fighting political correctness since the 90s when it reared its ugly head, using my artwork to warn people that this day would come, and here we are. And who is it? It's these young, college aged brainwashed --

INGRAHAM: Scott they're the product of an educational system and a culture that frankly, wasn't tended to by parents, by the church, by adults across the board. Businesses, they just looked the other way and made money doing business in China. And now look at what we have at the under end of it.

Scott, we're going to be following this story. And thank you for speaking out. Anyone from Staten Island, by the way, is a friend of mine. Maybe you've got to run for mayor. Scott, thanks so much.

When we come back, breaking news, a victory for parents in Maryland who want their kids back in school, next.

INGRAHAM: A huge relief for parents in New York as Andrew Cuomo today said, yes, you can open up schools. That means it's up to school districts how you want to open, but in person learning, thumbs up for that in New York.

And also breaking news, Montgomery County, Maryland, the health director there who had absolutely slammed parents in private and parochial schools by saying they can't open this fall has had to rescind that order that dropped one week ago tonight. So that's another sigh of relief for parents in Maryland and a huge victory for conservatives.

