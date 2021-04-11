Biden adviser Brian Deese: Investing 2T will make huge difference, economy still has ‘long way to go’

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday," April 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



President Biden's push for a massive infrastructure and spending plan runs

up against questions in Congress at a recovering economy.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's the largest American

job investment since World War II.



WALLACE (voice-over): The president's proposal, not just investing in

roads and bridges, but green energy and care for the elderly and facing

opposition from the right, left, and center.



We'll talk with Brian Deese, the top White House economic advisor and

architect of the bill, only on "FOX News Sunday."



And we'll discuss Republican opposition with Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri.



Then, COVID vaccinations on the rise, lockdowns being lifted, but --



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Right now, I'm scared.



WALLACE: What has the nation's top public health officials so worried?



We'll ask Dr. Michael Osterholm, a leading infectious disease expert about

the chances of a fourth wave.



Plus --



JERRY BLACKWELL, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY: On May 25th of 2020, Mr. Derek

Chauvin betrayed his badge.



WALLACE: A former Minneapolis police officer on trial for the death of

George Floyd.



We'll ask our Sunday panel how the trial is going.



And our "Power Player of the Week".



BARRY BLACK, SENATE CHAPLAIN: When we speak angry words, we stir up

divisiveness.



WALLACE: This Easter Sunday, Senate Chaplain Barry Black on how to heal a

divided nation.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



WALLACE (on camera): Hello again and happy Easter from FOX News in

Washington.



What President Biden calls a once in a generation spending plan faces big

challenges on Capitol Hill. Republicans call the president's proposal a

Trojan horse, hiding liberal social programs and massive tax hikes.

Progressives say the $2 trillion plan is too small and moderates have their

own demands.



Meanwhile, a new jobs report signals a strong recovery and raises questions

whether the country needs trillions more in government spending.



This hour, we'll drill down on all this with Brian Deese, the president's

top White House economic advisor and Republican Senator Roy Blunt.



But first, let's turn to Mark Meredith at the White House with a look at

how the president plans to overcome the opposition -- Mark.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, President Biden says he's

going to be inviting Republicans over to the White House to talk about his

spending bill, but before this meeting is even get schedule, GOP lawmakers

are fighting back, vowing to block any efforts to raise taxes.



MEREDITH (voice-over): President Biden says spending significantly on

infrastructure now will pay off for decades to come.



BIDEN: This is an eight year program that invests in our roads, our

bridges, broadband, airports, ports, and fixing our water systems.



MEREDITH: Republicans say the country can't afford it.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: I am concerned above

the level of our national debt. We've reached a critical point here.



MEREDITH: The White House wants Congress to rewrite the tax code to pay

for 2 trillion in new spending, that includes raising the corporate tax

rate to 28 percent.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We can pay for this once in a

century investment in jobs and growth by asking corporations to pay their

fair share.



MEREDITH: Republicans argue tax increases could kill post-pandemic

economic growth. Those concerns aren't stopping some Democrats though from

urging the White House to spend even more money.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): In order for us to realize this

inspiring vision, we need to go way higher.



MEREDITH: House Democrats say they hope to pass the plan around the Fourth

of July.



MEREDITH (on camera): The president is spending his Easter weekend at Camp

David. But in the weeks ahead, he is expected to address Congress directly

not only about infrastructure but also about plans to spend a lot more

money on other programs like education and social programs -- Chris.



WALLACE: Mark Meredith reporting from the White House, Mark, thank you.



And joining us now, Brian Deese, head of the president's National Economic

Council.



Brian, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



BRIAN DEESE, DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: Thanks for having

me, Chris. Happy Easter.



WALLACE: Happy Easter to you, sir.



Let's start with the latest jobs numbers. In March, the economy added

916,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 6 percent flat, and that

was before the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill and the spike in

vaccinations.



Question, given all that, does the country need another $2 trillion in

federal spending in this bill and trillions more in another bill that the

president is going to lay out sometime in the next few weeks? We're talking

about another, at least, $4 trillion in more government spending.



DEESE: Well, the jobs numbers in March were certainly a welcome sign. It's

good to see the economy starting to improve and we certainly think that

it's a sign that the economic and vaccination strategy that the said

administration has put into place from day one is starting to have an

impact.



But we have a long way to go. We still are down in 8.4 million jobs from

where we were a year ago. We have millions of people out of work. More than

2 million women have left the labor force because they had to choose

between caring for their family members and their jobs. So we have a long

way to go.



What our plan says is let's keep the economy going, let's see more job

creation. That's a really good thing for the economy. But let's also think

to the longer-term but where these investments that we could make that will

really drive not just more job growth, but better job growth. Not just job

growth in the short term but job growth in the long term by investing in

our infrastructure, by investing in our researching and development, in a

way that we haven't since the 1960s.



If we do that we think we cannot have a job rebound this year, but we could

sustain it over many years. That's the goal.



WALLACE: Let's talk about this, the White House basically calls this an

infrastructure bill, and yes, there are hundreds of billions of dollars for

roads and highways and bridges and some other things I think you can argue

our infrastructure like expanding broadband.



But there are also some other parts of this bill, and I want to put them

up: $213 billion for housing, $400 billion for taking care of the elderly

and disabled.



Brian, those may well be worthy projects, but they're not infrastructure.



DEESE: Well, look, I think we really need to update what we mean by

infrastructure in the 21st century. If you look at that number on housing,

what we're talking about is construction, building housing all along the

country to help make sure that there are more affordable housing units for

people to access jobs and access economic opportunities. We're talking

about construction to build things like V.A. facilities, our schools, and

community colleges, putting people to work, construction work that really

needs to be done to be commitments that we have to our veterans and others.



We believe that the infrastructure of our care economy is something we have

to take very seriously. If anybody out there, many of your viewers who are

parents, who are taking care of an elderly parent or an adult child with

disabilities, they know that if you don't have an infrastructure of care to

support your loved ones, you can't effectively work. You can't effectively

interact in the 21st century economy.



So, I think investing in the infrastructure of care --



WALLACE: Brian, I'm not going to argue about whether or not it's a worthy

project, but the infrastructure of care, you're really stretching the word

beyond all meaning. What you're doing is you're going pay people to take

care of the elderly and disabled. I mean, it's a social program.



DEESE: Well, we're going to invest in building child care facilities.

We're going to invest in upgrading home and community-based care

facilities. We're going to invest in our V.A. hospitals.



We're going to invest in putting people to work, building and addressing

deferred maintenance and addressing the lack of access to this type of care

that keeps parents from being able to work, that keeps families from being

able to work. That will create more jobs. It will create more opportunity

for people to get into the workforce. It will expand our economy's

potential.



WALLACE: The president says that this bill is paid for with $2 trillion in

increased corporate taxes. But you pay for eight years of spending with 15

years of taxes and, Brian, this is -- as you well know, this is a classic

Washington gimmick because when you're paying for eight years of spending

with 15 years of taxes, the fact is the Biden administration will be long

gone and a new president will be in and a new Congress will be in, and

often times, they repeal those tax increases.



DEESE: I think it's just the opposite. This is a capital investment. What

we're talking about with the infrastructure plan is a one-time eight-year

capital investment. And just like any good business or even family would

make a capital investment, you make that up front and then you pay for it

over time.



What we're saying is we would pay for it over a 15-year period and in fact,

it's fiscally responsible over the long term because we would actually

reduce debt after that 15-year period as well.



We get that we're going to have a conversation about how we need to pay for

this investment and other investments. The president laid out his plan.



One thing was very clear on this week is he would like to hear other

people's ideas. If people think that this is too aggressive, then we'd like

to hear with their plans are. It's something we want to have a conversation

about. But this is a responsible way to pay for significant capital

investment which itself will return multiples in terms of the private

investment it will unlock.



We'll see analysts from across the spectrum saying that we make investments

in things like our ports and airports. We'll unleash significant private

investment as well. We think it's a reasonable thing to pay for that across

time but you don't have to do it year for year.



WALLACE: I want to pick up on exactly your point because the president

made it clear he's willing to negotiate. He's willing to compromise.



Here he is this week.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm going to bring

Republicans into the Oval Office, listen to them, what they have to say,

and be open to their ideas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Is the president willing -- you say he's willing to compromise,

is he willing to come down? And if he so, how far from the $2.25 trillion

spending bill that he's talking about here from the price tag? And in terms

of paying for it, is he willing instead of corporate taxes to do what

usually is done with infrastructure, which is to base it on user fees,

whether it's increasing the gas tax or a new mileage tax?



DEESE: The president has put forward his plan. Some people have said it's

too much, some people have said it's too little. We think it's just right,

about $2 trillion over eight years, investing in core drivers of growth

like our roads and bridges, like high-speed Internet, like research and

development.



And what he said and as you say, we want to have this conversation. We're

starting the outreach already. I've talked to dozens of members of Congress

over the course of this week --



WALLACE: But I'm trying to get a sense, Brian, how far is he willing --

how far is he willing to go down? I mean, when he talked about COVID relief

it was $1.9 trillion, that's where he began, that's where he ended.



Is he really willing to come down substantially below $2.25 trillion? Is he

willing to consider other pay-fors like -- instead of corporate taxes?



DEESE: I'm not going to negotiate that on this show. I would say he --

this is a good-faith effort, we want to hear what other people are, we want

to get people's reactions to this package both in the specifics and in the

overall.



On the tax side, the president has laid out what he believes to be a very

common sense and reasonable way to do this. Our corporate tax system is

broken. It remains broken. The 2017 tax law made things works. There's a

lot of sensible reform we could do, though, that would also generate

revenue across time.



If people have different approaches to that, he's open to doing it. The one

thing that he's been very clear about is he does not believe that we should

raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year and he doesn't

believe we should fund investments on the backs of working people in the

bottom half of the income distribution, many of whom have been hit terribly

hard through this COVID crisis.



WALLACE: Right.



DEESE: So, those are his -- those are his principles --



WALLACE: Let me --



DEESE: -- and he wants to hear what other people's ideas are.



WALLACE: Let me talk to you about another aspect of this, which is you've

got a lot of opposition inside the Democratic Party. And in the House, you

can only lose three votes. In the Senate, you can't lose any votes and pass

this measure.



Moderate Democrats in the House are saying they will not vote for this

package unless that you're willing to lift the cap on deductions for state

and local taxes. And then you've got people on the left who say this isn't

big enough. Take a look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We're the wealthiest nation in the

history of the world, so we can do $10 trillion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Are those negotiable, not $2 trillion, $10 trillion, the cap on

deductions for state and local taxes?



DEESE: Look, we've said we want to hear people's ideas and this is the

beginning of the process. We were just talking about how to pay for it.

Those are both ideas that would cost more, so we would want to hear all

people are thinking about how they would offset those ideas.



So what I would say is the -- this is a good faith effort. We want to hear

people's ideas. We think that investing about $2 trillion over this period

would make a huge difference.



You look at just the analyses we've seen this week, Moody's suggests it

would create 19 million jobs. Goldman Sachs is projecting more than 7

percent growth this year if we passed the investment and the corporate tax

plan.



So we think we have a real opportunity to do something big here and we've

got to get into that and listen to people's ideas and that's something

we're going to be open to.



WALLACE: Well, we got a lot of time to discuss it -- you and Congress and

us on this show.



Brian, thank you. Thanks for your time this weekend. Please come back.



Up next, Republicans pushed back that most of the president's

infrastructure plan has nothing to do with infrastructure. We'll sit down

with Senator Roy Blunt when we come right back.



WALLACE: Congressional Republicans are united in opposition to Joe Biden's

$2 trillion infrastructure bill.



Joining us now, Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the GOP Senate leadership.



Senator, welcome back.



SEN. ROY BLUNT (R-MO): Chris, great to be with you today.



WALLACE: So you just heard my conversation with Brian Deese. And here was

President Biden this week selling his plan.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's not a plan that tinkers

around the edges, it's a once in a generation investment in America.



Unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway

system and the space race decades ago.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: President Trump talked about an infrastructure program for years

of his presidency, even though he never actually offered one.



Doesn't the country need a significant infrastructure upgrade?



BLUNT: Oh, absolutely. You know, location, geography, one of our great

advantages. We need that. It was sort of the great white whale of the last

ten years, frankly. Neither President Obama or President Trump could seem

to get this moving in the right direction.



I think there's an easy win here for the White House if they would take

that win, which is make this an infrastructure package, which is about 30

percent. Even if you stretch the definition of infrastructure some, it's

about 30 percent of the $2.25 trillion they're talking about spending.



My advice to the White House has been, take that bipartisan win, do this in

a more traditional infrastructure way and then if you want to force the

rest of the package on Republicans in the Congress and the country, you can

certainly do that. You'd still have all the tools available for what is

clearly going to turn out to be another purely partisan exercise.



I think it's a big mistake for the administration. They know I think it's a

mistake. And I also think it would be an easy victory if we go back and

look at roads and bridges and ports and airports and maybe even underground

water systems and broadband. You'd still be talking about less than 30

percent of this entire package and it's an easily doable 30 percent, I

think, Chris.



WALLACE: So -- so, Senator, are you saying that you and perhaps some of

your colleagues in the Republican Party up on Capitol Hill would support,

I'm just quickly doing the math here, $700 billion, $800 billion in

infrastructure?



BLUNT: Well, I think 30 percent is about $615 billion or so dollars. I

think you could even -- you can do that and with some innovative things

like looking at how we're going to deal with the electric vehicle use of

the highway system, what we can do with public, private partnerships. In

past congresses, Senator Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, and I have

introduced that kind of legislation, as Senator Warner from Virginia and I

have, where you could get the traditional funding sources and add a few

things to them and have a real infrastructure package.



We need that. It will have huge economic impact. I thought it was

interesting this whole concept, well, we also need an infrastructure of

care. Obviously, Democrats have figured out that infrastructure is

something we need and something that's popular. And so they're trying to

take 70 percent of this bill and call it infrastructure in a new way than

we've ever talked about infrastructure before. And that -- that means

you're looking at another partisan package, just like we had with COVID,

which, by the way only, a fairly small percentage of that package really

dealt with COVID. It was income to states, it was lots of things, but not

what the much-needed title of the bill said they wanted to do.



WALLACE: Well, OK. So let's say it's $600 billion, $700 billion. One of

the questions they're asking at the White House, because Republicans have

come out against raising the corporate tax rate, how would you pay for it?



BLUNT: Well, I think I just answered that. You know, we've traditionally

paid for infrastructure in some kind of reasonable user structure that

everybody's very familiar with, the gasoline tax. As we have more electric

vehicles, we're going to have to figure out some way that those electric

vehicles pay their fair share. We may even have to figure out a different

way that driverless vehicles pay for the increased kind of monitoring that

needs to happen with the highway system itself you have with that. And then

you can look again at private-public partnerships today. Some version of an

infrastructure bank where you take a federal investment and leverage it

pretty dynamically. All of those things are possible. Plus the basis you

have in the current gas tax structure that produces $300 billion or so

dollars in that -- in that time period. And I think it's very doable of

whatever it would be, it would be a true bipartisan discussion.



WALLACE: Right.



BLUNT: As opposed to asking every Republican in the Senate who was there

in 2017 to change their mind on a tax package that, frankly, I think had a

lot to do with that 3.5 percent unemployment rate we had a year ago when

COVID started.



WALLACE: But let me push back on what I think would be the White House

argument. They would say, look, we're talking about raising the corporate

tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. When President Trump came in it was

35 percent. So it's still a tax cut from where it was in 2017. And,

instead, Senator Blunt and the Republicans are saying, instead of raising

taxes for big corporations, let's -- let's tell the average person, the

working-class person, you're going to have to pay more for taxes. If you

drive more in the road, you're going to have to pay more in a mileage fee

or you're going to have to pay more in tolls. They're going to say they're

protecting the fat cats and putting it on the backs of the working class.



BLUNT: Well, I think people have always expected the user tax concept of

the transportation system. And on the -- the tax bill itself, you know, the

proof were in -- were in the numbers. We saw the economy growing in a

dynamic and dramatic way. We saw businesses thinking about how they could

restructure themselves back into American corporations with a more strong

basis in this country and the supply chain. All those things were

happening. We had a 3.5 percent unemployment rate as we were a couple of

years into that tax package.



And, remember, the corporate rate we did just got us in the mid-level of

the corporate rate for the countries around the world. If we went back to

28 percent, we'd be, I think, number two in the world in -- in corporate

taxes. Other countries saw the success we were having and many other

countries that we compete with reduced their corporate rate to try to keep

their jobs at home rather than seeing those jobs come to the United States

of America.



WALLACE: Senator, I've got less than two minutes left. I want to squeeze

one more question in.



I haven't heard you say it today, but some of your colleagues in the

Republican Party are complaining about, this is going to explode debt, this

is going to explode deficits. And I want to put up what the -- what the

Republican record is on those.



During the Trump presidency, even before the pandemic, the national debt

increased by more than $3 trillion. And in 2017, every Republican in the

Senate, including you, voted for the big Trump tax cuts, which cut revenue

by almost $1.5 trillion.



So I guess the question is, when -- when -- when I hear, for instance,

Mitch McConnell talking now about, well, debt and deficits, hasn't the

Republican Party -- haven't you lost your credibility on this issues?



BLUNT: Well, I don't think anybody has a very good record for the last

decade on this. I think the -- the -- the deficit under the Obama years and

the Trump years are very similar. The tax cuts, however, in real revenue

produced more revenue and static revenue. They wouldn't because you

couldn't anticipate the kind of -- the kind of growth we had.



And, remember, the -- after the pandemic did occur, we did five, not one,

not two, not three, not four but five bipartisan bills trying to be sure we

stabilize this economy so we'd have a stable economy that would pay that

debt off as we came out of COVID.



WALLACE: Right.



BLUNT: Now we've seen one incredibly partisan bill from the new

administration followed by what it appears to be -- will be another

incredibly partisan bill. You can't spread that blame around if you decide

you're going to do it all by yourself.



WALLACE: Well, yes, I suppose that's true.



I just want to make it clear, when I talked about the increase in debt

during the -- the Trump years, it was -- I -- I did it purposely before the

pandemic started.



Senator Blunt, thank you.



BLUNT: Right.



WALLACE: Thanks for coming in this Easter Sunday. Always good to talk with

you, sir.



BLUNT: Great to be with you, Chris. Happy Easter to you and your family.



WALLACE: Thank you. Same to you, sir.



Up next, public health officials sound the alarm over the prospects of a

fourth wave of the coronavirus. We'll ask a top infectious disease doctor

where things stand.



WALLACE: Coming up, public health officials warned we're not out of the

woods with COVID.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WALENSKY: For the health of our country, we must work together now to

prevent a fourth surge.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: We'll ask a top infectious disease doctor, Michael Osterholm,

about the state of the pandemic, next.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Even as millions of Americans get

vaccinated and governors move to relax restrictions, the Biden

administration sounded new warnings about COVID this week, saying the

country is letting down its guard too soon.



Joining us now, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for

Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.



I want to start with a dramatic warning this week from the head of the CDC,

Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Here she is.



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL: I'm going to

reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much

to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so

much reason for hope. But right now I'm scared.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Doctor, was that an overreaction? How serious is the situation

we're in right now with the virus? And how close are we to a fourth wave?



DR. MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, DIRECTOR, CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH &

POLICY, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: Well, first of all, Dr. Walensky was being

a truth teller. What she said is exactly right scientifically. And what

we're doing in terms of our response to this virus is, in fact, a major

challenge right now. So I congratulate her for her honestly with the

public.



We are the only country in the world right now experiencing this increasing

number of cases due to this variant. And at the same time, opening up, not

closing down. And the two basically are going to collide. And we are going

to see substantially increased number of cases. If I think anyone

in Michigan had thought that they would see 8,400 new cases on Saturday

like they did, no one would have believed that a month ago.



WALLACE: I want to talk to you about that, because we are seeing a 19

percent increase in cases over two weeks ago, and cases are going up in 24

states.



Here is President Biden this week.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm reiterating my call for

every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask

mandate. Please, this is not politics, reinstate the mandate if you let it

down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: But, Doctor, the places that we're seeing the biggest spikes right

now, you pointed out Michigan, in the Northeast, are not the places that

have relaxed mask mandates and relaxed lockdowns the most. States

like Texas.



So what's the colorization between lockdown and new cases because they

don't seem to -- to correlate?



OSTERHOLM: Actually, there's really a very good explanation for this. If

you look at the history of this pandemic and start way back last April,

when we saw a house on fire in New York and other cities around the

country, and then follow that, from this to Memorial Day when the

upper Midwest had a big increase in cases, that dropped. And then the

south, basically from southern California to Georgia had a big increase in

cases in July, 70,000 cases a day, that dropped. And then we saw another

big surge of cases in the upper Midwest and the Northeast in that time

period around November, where we got to 200,000 cases, then those numbers

dropped. And then the south lit up again, from

southern California to Georgia in January and we got to 300,000 cases. We

seem to be in a cycle of regional activity. And right now the

upper Midwest is lighting up with the Northeast and it won't be long before

the rest of the country will be following behind.



WALLACE: So are we in a fourth wave right now?



OSTERHOLM: Well, I believe we are. And I believe that in some ways we're

almost in a new pandemic. The only good news about this is that the current

vaccines are effective against this particular variant, B117. But in a

sense this is a virus that is now 50 to 100 percent more transmissible or

infectious than the previous viruses. This is a virus that causes 50 to 60

percent more severe illnesses. And so what -- what at one time wasn't as

much of a problem, for example, in cases in young adults are now becoming

very serious cases. And so that this is really a fourth wave, you might

call it, with somewhat of a different picture than we've seen in the past

waves of the pandemic.



WALLACE: The 117, B117, that's the U.K. variant.



Just before we came on the air, you were telling me about a spike in cases

in schools in Minnesota?



OSTERHOLM: There's a spike in cases all over. Kids, particularly those 8th

grade and younger, were not really much of -- part of the pandemic that we

saw in the past 10 months. Very few cases in terms of transmission. They

did not serve as important sources of the virus into the rest of the

community. That has completely turned on its head with B117. They are now,

as kids, getting infected at the same rate that adults do. They're very

effective at transmitting the virus. And right here alone, just

in Minnesota, in the last two weeks, we've had 749 schools with cases.

In Michigan, the same thing. Anywhere you look where you see this emerging,

you see that kids are playing a huge role in the transmission of this.



So all the things that we had planned for about kids in schools with this

virus are really no longer applicable. We've got to take a whole new look

at this issue.



WALLACE: So -- so where are we now? Are you saying that we need to close

schools back down, that we need to -- to put -- mandate that people wear

masks and lock down businesses and restaurants and gyms and all of that?

Where are we?



OSTERHOLM: Well, let's just, first of all, take a look at where the rest of

the world is, as an instruction to what we need to consider. There isn't a

country in the world right now that has seen a big increase in this B117

that is not locking down. We're the exception. And so the bottom line

message from all of these countries is, we could not control this virus

until we did lock down.



Now, I understand the absolute resistance in this country even to consider

that. And, you know, it's like of like trying to drink barbed wire. But the

bottom line message is, the virus is going to do what it's going to do and

we're going to have to respond somehow. Whether we do accept that if we

have large outbreaks in our communities we're willing to pull back on some

of the restrictions that we've loosened up on, are we going to reconsider

schools and school transmission as a new factor here that we didn't have

before. Nobody was wrong in trying to get schools reopened. Now we have new

data that says this virus is a game-changer So I think we are all going to

be looking carefully at what to do. And I think that's exactly what you're

getting the messaging right now from people like the director of the CDC.



WALLACE: Yes, but let me pick up on that, Doctor, because we're getting

mixed messaging from the CDC. On Friday the CDC put up a new travel

warning. And it said that people who are fully vaccinated can travel safely

within the U.S. But it also warned against non-essential travel. So,

frankly, as somebody -- I've gotten fully vaccinated, I don't know how to

make sense of that. If it's -- you know, if you're fully vaccinated, is it

safe to get on an airplane or not?



OSTERHOLM: You know, and that's a very, very fair critique. We do have a

problem right now, from a public health messaging standpoint, trying to

nuance that message. And exactly what you do does put you at increased risk

if you're around a lot more virus.



So, for example, traveling. If you're fully vaccinated, you have a lot of,

lot of protection from that vaccine. But it's not perfect. It's not 100

percent. So if you want to reduce your risk from even getting infected with

the kind of exposure you might have in the community where the virus level

is much higher right now, then avoid it if it's non-essential.



But we have to do a better job of helping the public understand, this is

short-term. All we're trying to do is get through this surge of cases that

are going to occur over the next six to eight to 10 weeks because of this

B117 variant. The future looks very bright this next summer if, in fact, we

can keep people from getting there.



Chris, nobody wants to be the person to die three days before they were

supposed to get their COVID shot. That's what we're trying to avoid right

now.



WALLACE: Dr. Osterholm, I wish it were a brighter picture, but thank you

for the straight talk.



OSTERHOLM: Thank you.



WALLACE: Thanks for coming in. Good to talk with you, sir.



OSTERHOLM: Thank you, Chris.



WALLACE: Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss the trial of

former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George

Floyd.



RICHARD ZIMMERMAN, MINNEAPOLIS POLICE LIEUTENANT: Pulling him down to the

ground, face down, and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time

is just uncalled for.



CHARLES MCMILLIAN, WITNESS IN CHAUVIN TRIAL: Oh, my God.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: The chief homicide detective in Minneapolis and also a witness to

the arrest of George Floyd, both testifying for the prosecution in the

murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.



And it's time now for our Sunday group, former RNC Communications Director

Doug Heye, pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, and Fox News political analyst

Juan Williams.



Juan, any reporter who's ever covered a trial knows that when the

prosecution is making its case, things seem one way and then when the

defense gets its turn your view of the case can sometimes change

dramatically. But what is your view of this case after the first week?

What's your view of how this trial is going?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Chris, I think this was a week

of powerful, emotional testimony from people who watched as George Floyd

died and heard his screams, his pleas for that nine minutes or so while he

was handcuffed. And they -- their accounts, and some of them were personal,

from his girlfriend, from people who were in the store that he had just

exited, all of their testimony humanized him, George Floyd, in a way that

blows a whole in a typical defense of police who are engaged in, you know,

some kind of harsh use of force, because, you know, you think of it,

usually the case is that they were dealing with a dangerous, threatening

black man, big guy and they had to deal with a dangerous situation.



You think back to the Rodney King Case, you think of the Michael Brown

case, or the Eric Garner case, that was a defense used in all those cases.



So -- but history shows, as in those cases, it's going to be hard to

convict police. Juries are very reluctant to do that. And the defense

coming up in the future weeks is going to make the case that there were

drugs in Floyd's system, that he had health problems that may have

complicated the situation and led to his death and finally that, as the

crowd gathered around, they felt they were dealing with an unruly mob.



But what was new this week was to see all the police breaking with the blue

line and willing to testify against Derek Chauvin. That's unprecedented.

Also emergency medical personnel. So now we're down to, can the system

deliver justice for George Floyd?



WALLACE: Yes. We should point out, we haven't heard any of the defense yet.



Kristen, I want to look sort of at thirty thousand feet above the courtroom

in Minneapolis. Where is public opinion on this topic? Can police support -

- can people -- can voters support the police, oppose ideas like defund the

police on the one hand and on the other hand still have real problems with

an individual case like this?



KRISTEN SOLTIS ANDERSON, ECHELON INSIGHTS AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

And, frankly, that's where public opinion is, even if it's not where most

of our public debate winds up being. It often seems like people are forced

to the choice of either you support the police and you -- and -- and you

believe that in all cases they've done everything right and that there's no

injustice in this country, or you want to defund the police. And that's,

frankly, not where public opinion is.



You know, the video of that nine minutes where the police officer has his

knee on the neck of George Floyd was a real wake-up call to many Americans

who, I think, had previously thought, you know, this isn't -- it's not that

big a deal. Sometimes these cases get overblown. There's nothing overblown

about the horrors in that video.



But, at the same time, we know that, you know, particularly Republicans

feel that Democrats push for things like defund the police have given them

a political advantage.



So I think where you find most voters land is somewhere between the two

extremes that often dominate our political discourse on this issue.



WALLACE: Let's turn to another big story this week, and that was the

blowback to the new voting law in Georgia. And the biggest blowback came

from Major League Baseball, which announced that its pulling its all-star

game from Atlanta this July. Here was the reaction from Georgia Governor

Brian Kemp.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): This is unbelievable. I mean really, unfortunate

today, obviously, that Major League Baseball has folded up and caved to the

cancel culture and a bunch of liberal lies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Doug, a number of red states were moving or are moving to restrict

voting laws. Will the blowback from major corporations, we saw, what, Coca-

Cola and Delta and Major League Baseball did in Georgia, in Texas where

there's also a move to restrict -- make -- put new restrictions on voting,

you're seeing pushback from American Airlines and Dell Computers, is that,

you think, going to stop the move to reform voting?



DOUG HEYE, FORMER RNC COMMUNICATIONS: No, it looks like a lot of

Republicans will double down. And if you're Brian Kemp, you were worried

before this week about being primary because you had been on the wrong side

of Donald Trump a couple of times. One of the unintended consequences here

politically is that by Major League Baseball essentially going to the left

of Stacey Abrams has shored up Brian Kemp from her primary, something

Democrats, I think, would have avoided.



And here's, I think, one of the challenges that we have here, Chris, is

we've not really had an honest conversation about this bill or other bills.

And part of that is because, coming from the White House we've seen

rhetoric that just hasn't been true and extreme rhetoric. When you talk

about everything being compared to Jim Crow, you take facts out of the

situation and you make it a very emotional argument.



And even though the president has been fact-checked by "The Washington

Post," Declan Garvey at "The Dispatch" has written a real impressive piece

about what is in this bill and what's not in this bill. We're not having an

honest conversation about it.



If Donald Trump were spreading this kind of rhetoric and this kind of

disinformation, it would be the lead topic of every news show in the

country right now. But because it's Joe being Joe, we don't judge him at --

at the same way that we did the previous president.



WALLACE: Well, let's talk about a few of the things that are in the bill.

And I agree with you, Doug, that, for instance, President Biden's claim

that he's going to cut early voting hours or voting hours on Election Day

has been proven false.



But let's put up some provisions that are in the bill. There are new

restrictions on absentee voting. The republican-controlled legislature has

more control over the state election board. And, yes, it does make it a

crime for anyone who's not an election worker to give food and water to

voters waiting in line.



So, Juan, to Doug's point, does the new Georgia voting law, does it clean

up some of the -- some of the issues from the 2020 election or is it voter

suppression?



WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, your point, Chris, is very important. Let's stay

there for a second. This is all based on Trump's big lie that the election

of 2020 was stolen from him and now you have state legislatures in Georgia

and elsewhere saying, oh, we're going to reassure voters in terms of the

integrity of that election system because they worry about what happened in

2020. Well, there was no election fraud in 2020.



So now, you know, to my mind, we can talk about the fact that they're not

going to allow water and food to be given to people standing in line. But,

to me, the big problem here is, you are giving power to a Republican

majority legislature in Georgia, taking power away from the secretary of

state, the one courageous person who stood up to Trump, and also taking

power away from local county election boards and giving it all to the

Republicans. They're trying to assure that they win every election in the

future. Talk about corruption.



WALLACE: Kristen, we've got about a minute left. Would do you think has the

political advantage here, Republicans who say that there were excesses with

COVID, with the -- all of the absentee ballots being mailed out, that there

were problems in the election that need to be cleaned up, or Democrats who

say this is Republicans trying to prevent a lot of people, particularly

people of color, from voting?



ANDERSON: Well, it varies greatly based on which piece of the law you're

talking about. For instance, things like voter ID, while they tend to be

real political hot buttons, also tend to have vast majority support from

voters.



On the other hand, provision saying you can't give food and water to people

in line, even if there are some justifications of, well, you can't give

anything to people waiting in line, it just -- it's a very bad look and

it's the sort of thing that just sets you up for political attack.



What I think is particularly astounding in all of this is, for instance,

the one thing that Stacey Abrams and Republicans agree on is that Major

League Baseball shouldn't have moved the game out of Georgia. So if you are

a corporation trying to become a co-combatant in a political battle, you've

got to find a better way to do it than what Major League Baseball did.



WALLACE: Thank you, panel, see you next Sunday.



Up next, our "Power Player of the Week." On this Easter Sunday, a

conversation with a Senate chaplain about division and faith on Capitol

Hill.



WALLACE: This is the third time we've gone to see him. Each time when the

country, especially Congress, seems hopelessly divided. Once again, on this

Easter Sunday, he's our "Power Player of the Week."



BARRY BLACK, SENATE CHAPLAIN: I believe there was evil at the Capital on

January 6th, but I also believe that there was a greater power of goodness

and that good triumphed over evil.



WALLACE (voice over): Senate Chaplain Barry Black on the riot that engulfed

the Capitol as lawmakers debated certifying the 2020 election.



WALLACE (on camera): Did you fear for your life? Did you fear for the life

of the people that you work with in the Capitol?



BLACK: I'm a realist. And so I knew that there was a possibility that there

could be a loss of life.



WALLACE (voice over): Past 3:00 a.m. the next morning, Congress finally

made Biden's win official. It was Chaplain Black whose prayer concluded a

sad day for the country.



BLACK: These tragedies have reminded us that words matter and that the

power of life and death is in the tongue.



WALLACE (on camera): What did you mean by that?



BLACK: Words have power. And so when we speak soft words, Proverbs 15,

Verse 1 says, we turn away anger. When we speak angry words, we stir up

divisiveness.



WALLACE (voice over): We first met Chaplain Black ten years ago.



BLACK: The Apostle Paul in Philippians Chapter 4 said, there are saints in

Caesar's household.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dr. Barry Black will lead us in prayer.



WALLACE: These days, Black's opening prayer seems especially meaningful.

During the second Trump impeachment trial.



BLACK: Lord, touch and move them to believe that the end does not justify

the means.



WALLACE: And just last month.



BLACK: Make our senators custodians of truth. Remind them that when people

call a lie the truth they tamper with their value judgment.



WALLACE (on camera): What is your counsel to the Senate, what is your

counsel to the nation as we go through these hard times?



BLACK: God has brought America through far more than this, through far more

than a global pandemic, as catastrophic as that has been. And that same God

will bring our nation and our world to a desired destination.



Chris, the best is yet to be.

WALLACE: Happy Easter, sir.



BLACK: Same to you, my friend.



WALLACE: We talked with Chaplain Black this week, the day before the

attack, just outside the Capitol, that killed one police officer. We need

his faith that things will be all right now more than ever.



And that's it for today. From all of us, have a Happy Easter and a great

week and we'll see you next FOX NEWS SUNDAY.



