Bernie Sanders compares climate change to Pearl Harbor

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

Embattled labor secretary Alex Acosta vigorously defending what's been called the sweetheart 2008 plea deal with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta facing a firestorm of criticism this week after Epstein's recent arrest on sex trafficking charges in New York. The secretary saying today the millionaire is a bad man who deserves to be in jail, but is also standing by his actions as a prosecutor in Florida back then. Acosta claiming state officials were ready to let Epstein walk free before his office intervened.

ALEX ACOSTA, LABOR SECRETARY: The Palm Beach state attorney's office was ready to let Epstein walk free, no jail time. Our prosecutors, as is 2008 article recounts presented the ultimatum. Plead guilty to more serious charges, charges that required jail time, registration, and restitution, or we'll roll the dice and bring a federal indictment. Without the work of our prosecutors, Epstein would have gotten away with just that state charge.

PERINO: Part of the controversial plea deal allowed Epstein to avoid potentially serving the rest of his life in jail, and spend just 13 months behind bars. Epstein was allowed out of jail to go to work for 12 hours a day, and only had to sleep in jail. Acosta saying that's not part of what he negotiated.

ACOSTA: When we proceeded, the expectation was that it would be an 18 month sentence, and the expectation was that it would be served in jail. And so this work release was complete B.S. And I've been on record as far back as 2011 saying that it was not what was bargained for and it was not what we expected.

PERINO: Acosta was also asked several times to apologize to Epstein's victims, but not directly do so. But here's part of what he said.

ACOSTA: I understand what the victim say, and I'm not here to try to say that I can stand in their shoes or that I can address their concerns. I'm here to say we did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail.

PERINO: Jesse, Alex Acosta has been in the crosshairs because he was the U.S. attorney at the time, but there is new evidence, apparently, that the SDNY has here in New York, and that he decided to try to defend himself today. How do you think he did?

WATTERS: I think he did fine. I think he'll settle the waters to a certain extent. I learned new information. He was the one, as the state's attorney to come in and tell the locals stop with the soft deal. He actually made them step up the stringent deal. And they were going to get away with it if he hadn't come in.

Also, it was a female prosecutor on the local level that did it, and he explained that. He was just trying to get him to serve some time because you risk when you go to trial in a case like this the victims will get destroyed under cross-examination. Victims were treated a lot differently back then.

He's got a lot of high-priced attorneys. And he might have been able to wiggle out of this, so he did what he could do at the time. Now, the point is why are we talking about Acosta? This is a person, Epstein, who was a serial pedophile. We should be talking about him. We should be talking about his victims.

And why is there no interest in Bill Clinton, an ex-president who flew all around the world with a known pedophile without secret service. There's discrepancy over the flight logs. This guy, Epstein, was instrumental in help launching the Clinton global initiative. They were friends personally, professionally. Epstein showered Democrats with tons of donations.

Why has the media decided to focus on Acosta? It's just to get a scalp. Because, to me, doesn't seem like they really care about the victims, which was Juan's point yesterday. It's like all these guys. You have Harvey Weinstein. You have Bill Cosby, Epstein, all these guys. Everybody knows what's going on. It's an open secret. But the minute the tables turned, people say, oh, you know, let's get this guy when it's advantageous. Let's turn the tables on this guy and they never really care about the victims at the time.

PERINO: To that point, Greg, I don't know if you saw the press conference, but the first question from the media was not about the victims, and it wasn't about Jeffrey Epstein. It was about Alex Acosta's relationship with President Trump and how was it at the moment.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yeah. No -- OK, so -- the first -- why is Acosta embattled? Because we live in a media -- in a media world where objective news and the Democratic consensus are exactly the same. So only could a Democratic donors' perversion reflect badly on a Republican. I mean, it is amazing. Here's a super, ultra, pervert who is a Democratic donor, and the story is about this guy, Acosta.

WATTERS: The labor secretary.

GUTFELD: I've said this yesterday, and I still maintain it, 99.9 percent of the people yakking about this guy had no idea who he was two days ago. I thought -- I saw Acosta trending. I thought it was Jim Acosta. I had no idea. So I do find the outrage slightly political.

So, to your point, why is Acosta the story? Because Trump is president. If Trump wasn't president, this would not be going on. They're not talking about pre -- what is pre -- what didn't pre go after him or side vans. Why -- what is side vans' role?

What about Bill Clinton. This happened in 2007, and we're seeking the scalp of somebody in 2019 because the scalp is directly connected to Donald Trump. That's what it boils down to. Although, I will say this, I'm glad the guy is going away. He probably will go away for a long time.

PERINO: We'll see. That trial will get underway, eventually. They have the next hearing on Monday. Juan, what do you think?

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Well, I mean, let's just be clear here. I don't think that we need to get political about this. I think that everybody can agree that his behavior is horrific, right? I think that was the language even President Trump with regard to this guy. And, you know, I mean, just put yourself in the shoes of -- not the victim, but the parents. There's a little girl -- this guy is messing around with little girls. I mean, that's just -- it's just awful.

And the second thing to say is that I think that the reason that the first question to him was about President Trump is that there's tremendous pressure on him to resign. And the pressure is coming not only from the Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer, and the senate, you also see some Republicans in the Senate.

But more specifically there've been reporting that some of the president's intimates, people like Chris Ruddy at Newsmax, even Mick Mulvaney, the chief of staff, have never felt that, in fact, Acosta has been a true believer, not doing enough in terms of deregulation and the like, and that this is a threat to President Trump because, again, it involves women and mistreatment of juvenile women, but women, and it hurts the president.

And if it's going to become damaging to President Trump, if it's going to give fodder to people who are his critics, well, then Acosta has got to go. That's why they're interested in knowing about his relationship. But, you know, just on the press conference, Dana, I think today we heard his side of the story, and he said, oh, this -- what about these other prosecutors, what about these other people who -- they might not have been any jail time. Look, we heard his voice. We still haven't heard the voices of the young people who were abused. And --

PERINO: We've actually have -- we've heard from one. If we could --

PERINO: Yeah. Let's just play that for people in case you're catching up today.

WILLIAMS: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The first time she brought up the name Jeffrey Epstein, how did she describe him to you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That he was a great guy. He's just saying, like, you know, he's helped me. I've struggled, like she was similar to me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And when you think of her now, you use the phrase, you said the recruiter. You felt like she was --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, for sure.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- looking for someone --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, 100 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP) PERINO: That was -- it's gut wrenching to listen to that and what she went through, Dagen.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, HOST: I want to mention if you did yesterday, Julie Kate Brown, the reporter at the Miami Herald who really stayed on top of this and the series perversion of justice, she filled a spare bedroom in her Florida home with documentation where in her work she identified 80 alleged victims, and she's the one who brought this back to life. That's according to reporting in the New York Times.

This is about the victims and it's about a miscarriage of justice. It's about a non-prosecution agreement that was struck in secret, and the victims were kept in the dark. And a federal judge, actually, earlier this year, ruled that this secrecy violated a federal law that requires the government to alert crime victims of plea agreements and deals to give them an opportunity to oppose them. That being said, Alex Acosta is the labor secretary. He's expendable. He's utterly replaceable.

And in this administration, he has one job and that is to promote job growth in this country, to talk about it when it's great, to talk about how wages are growing at the fastest pace in a decade. And he's not even the face on -- when the jobs report come out.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MCDOWELL: It's Larry Kudlow. It's the outgoing economic advisor, Kevin Hassett. He's got to go. This is way too prosecutorial. It's way too lawyerly. And he seemed insensitive to the victims. He's gone. He's gone by the end of the week. That's my prediction.

PERINO: That's your prediction. All right, we're going to keep going with the rest of the show. It's becoming a common trend of 2020 Democrats bash America. Up next, Greg's take on the latest example courtesy of Beto O'Rourke.

GUTFELD: In Nashville, Beto O'Rourke told immigrants that our country was founded on white supremacy, slavery, and oppression. Other than that, we're awesome.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This country was founded on white supremacy. And at every single institution and structure that we have in our country still reflects the legacy of slavery, and segregation, and Jim Crow, and suppression even in our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So, right from the womb, we're all racist. It's the new original sin, according to slender man. As his popularity shrinks faster than his own spine, Beto's efforts to sow division only expand. He's like a bitter divorced husband trashing the ex-wife to his poor kids. If he can't be happy, no one can.

It used to be the politicians running for office had a number of tools at their disposal, not Beto. He is the tool. Talk about a blunt object. Its only function is to create victims out of brown and black Americans, so that they might look to him, the great white scarecrow, as their savior.

But now it's true, confidence is exposed as a farce. For so long his failures were propped up by a bottomless spousal income and assisted by a Vanity Fair cover bestowed on him by a pale liberal enamored that he looked just like them.

He was as white, patronizing, slick, and elitist as the magazine, all that's missing was the smelly cologne ads. He's so white, wonder bread could sue him for plagiarism. Now he's reduced to playing for radical scraps, dancing to the fight songs of undergrads in safe spaces, a windup toy for brats and Che Guevara shirts. He'll say anything.

So now we're all racist by birth, he shouts, like a hopeless lonely slob at last call desperate for a phone number. I'd say go home, you're drunk. But he might drive.

I wonder if I was not mean enough, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: More mean. More mean, Greg.

GUTFELD: Who thought this guy had any potential? He -- I mean, Swalwell looks like Churchill compared to this guy.

MCDOWELL: Indeed, and he's better looking. Swalwell is not in it anymore. I'll give him that. So, he's going to fight racial inequality in this country starting with a Vanity Fair cover, and then his follow-up was a -- that story in the New Yorker, which basically no one reads and just tells everybody else that they read it, can Beto bounce back?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: I love that. So you can't practice identity politics if you have no personal identity, and he doesn't. You can see the thought bubble over his head. When am I going to do when I'm done with this? Maybe I'll become a dentist. Maybe I'll learn how to use a loom and make some alpaca throws and sell them on Etsy. He is a nobody, and he is a nothing.

GUTFELD: He's the Etsy candidate. So, Juan, I came up with a phrase I think you'll like. I call it woke shrinkage.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: It's like if you continue to smear everybody as un-woke and oppressors, you just narrowed your party until no one is around you. I call that woke shrinkage. I think that's pretty clever.

WILLIAMS: I thought you were saying that you thought it was sort of this political expedience that he was saying this. And he was trying to, in fact, you know, rejuvenate his candidacy, which is what you're saying in the New Yorker piece was about, right?

MCDOWELL: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: But, let me just say, I don't think there's any debate that what he said is true.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, there is.

WILLIAMS: Yeah --

GUTFELD: Our country was not founded on white supremacy. I would disagree.

WILLIAMS: Well, I wouldn't because I would say the founders reserve the franchise, the voting franchise for landowning white males. I think that was it. In other words, Dagen and Dana couldn't vote. I know, I couldn't --

WATTERS: So was it founded on sexism, too, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I don't even think -- did you own land? I don't think you already --

WATTERS: So it was founded on sexism, too, wasn't it?

WILLIAMS: Well, yeah --

WATTERS: Pile it all on now, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, no, I'm not piling it on. I mean, in other words, Jesse, to say this is a historical fact -- I'm just saying, that's the fact.

WATTERS: Barack Obama didn't even say that about our --

WILLIAMS: I'm just telling you --

WATTERS: Barack Obama said the most beautiful, inspiring things about this nation's founding. He didn't get anywhere close to what you said or Beto O'Rourke said. But any person who's going to run for president of this country never would say something like that.

WILLIAMS: I think anybody who knows American history would say, OK, so that's reality. The question is --

WATTERS: I don't think anybody agrees with that, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Wait, how can you disagree with the idea that America -- that the Founding Fathers said you've got to be a landowning white male to vote.

WATTERS: Just because something happened at the time doesn't define the founding.

WILLIAMS: No -- what are you talking about?

WATTERS: Just because people had slaves during the founding doesn't mean we were founded on slavery and white supremacy.

WILLIAMS: I just think that's a fact of our American being, and --

WATTERS: No, it's a fact, it's a flaw. It doesn't define the founding.

WILLIAMS: Of course it defines --

WATTERS: No, it does not.

GUTFELD: I want to get Dana in.

WILLIAMS: Hang on, let me just finish this point.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: I think the left sees this and I think Beto O'Rourke is reflecting that and he says let's fix it. Let's do something about --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think the right, like you, refuses to even say, oh, yeah, you know what, that's part of the original --

WATTERS: I said -- I acknowledged that there was slavery at the beginning of the founding of this country. I acknowledged that women or black Americans didn't have certain rights. But, Juan, we fought -- 600,000 people died in the civil war to eradicate it. He said every institution in this country is racist? The military, the media, the justice system, the culture, everything is racist, Juan? You don't agree with that.

WILLIAMS: Are you kidding? The military is our leading example of diversity --

WATTERS: You're saying every single institution in this country you think is racist?

WILLIAMS: No. But, Jesse, even the military --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right, kids -- kids, am I going to have to separate you two? We can't ever talk about race anymore, can we?

PERINO: We can't. I'm going to change the topic just a little bit.

GUTFELD: Jasper?

PERINO: No.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He's my black brother.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: He's brown.

WILLIAMS: He's brown. He's my brown brother.

PERINO: I think Beto O'Rourke is the only one who doesn't know that his campaign is over.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's like Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense.

PERINO: Yes. I never saw --

GUTFELD: I don't want to spoil it.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Does that have a weird ending?

GUTFELD: Does it have a weird ending. You didn't see it?

PERINO: I think -- I don't remember.

GUTFELD: You don't remember the ending of The Sixth Sense? It's kind of the whole point of the movie is the ending. Do you remember the ending of The Titanic?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: The ship doesn't make it through.

PERINO: And The Sixth Sense doesn't?

GUTFELD: Yeah, no. Jaws, about a shark.

PERINO: Oh, OK.

WILLIAMS: It's kind of supernatural.

PERINO: Anyway. I think if he keeps going, he's going to ruin his future opportunity to run for other political offices.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's a good little piece of advised from Dana Perino. So in The Sixth Sense, what happens is -- no, I can't do that because there's people watching that never seen the movie.

WILLIAMS: Oh, come on. That's an old movie. You can do it.

GUTFELD: All right, he was dead all along.

WILLIAMS: I see dead people.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Including the Founding Fathers.

GUTFELD: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: We tried so hard with you.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: A public spat with -- you get so angry about race and then we're just laughing --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: A public spat with President Trump leaves Britain's ambassador to the U.S. to step down. The fallout, that's ahead.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. After creating a diplomatic firestorm, the British ambassador, the man who criticized President Trump, has resigned. Leaked cable shows the diplomat calling the Trump administration, quote, diplomatically clumsy and inapt, end quote. President Trump firing back on twitter yesterday, he said this in part, quote, the wacky ambassador that the U.K. foisted on the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.

Trump then added, I don't know the ambassador, but have been told he's a pompous fool. Jesse, what are you hearing?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I mean, the ambassador's observations sound like Chuck Todd. It's like anybody can watch MSNBC and come away with the same exact things that they say on cable as the ambassador said about Trump. The guy is chaotic, he's sensitive, and he's up ending the world order. It doesn't seem like the ambassador had any sort of special insight or was plumbed in that well with the Trump White House.

I mean, with that said, I understand what he's saying. He's a Britain first guy. He's concerned that Trump's approach is America first. And the president is obviously reasserting American dominance in trade and security arrangement and that's upsetting a lot of other countries. But he also had a lot of other great observation such as, if you want to get through to Trump, speak bluntly. Make a personal phone call.

And his energy at his rallies were really, really powerful. And he seems to be a political survivalist. I think one analogy was he was like -- was it like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator at the end of the movie when he walks out of the fire surviving.

PERINO: Oh, is that what happened?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Did we just spoil another movie?

GUTFELD: And he sees dead people.

WATTERS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: And he sees dead people. Dagen, you know, just to get the reality of it is, given that he -- these memos were leaked and he antagonized President Trump, did he have any choice but to resign? What good could he be as a diplomat to the United States?

MCDOWELL: Oh, excuse -- we should say -- we have to call him sir. He's a sir. We're better than they are. We're bigger than they are. He's got to go. Don't rip on our president, period. And his biggest --

PERINO: You don't think that our ambassador say things like this about world leaders? I read that happen to President Obama when all those cables leaked -- embarrass around the world.

MCDOWELL: I mean, you've got to go. But I want to point out that Boris Johnson who's, you know, the front runner to become the prime minister, declined to back Darroch, or however you want to see his name. He's not French. Or say that he would keep him on board, and said calling him a superb diplomat. But, again -- and then he said whoever leaked the document has done a great disservice to our civil service, but he didn't stand up for the guy. And so, that certainly didn't help him.

WILLIAMS: No, in fact, then the thought, Dana, is that maybe Nigel Farage, who was Trump's pick to be the ambassador, originally, that maybe Boris Johnson would put him in. Although, Jeremy Hunt who is the other conservative in Britain, has been much more supportive of Darroch, and said that guy is an excellent ambassador and was a former national security advisor in Britain.

PERINO: Either way, what -- I think that we should be concerned that our greatest ally can't keep a secret, right? So we're sharing a lot of secrets with them. We rely on each other to help protect the world. And if they can't even keep their -- these secret memos away from the public, and that's a serious problem. That's the same what the United States had to do when all those documents leaked after Ed Snowden fled the coop and he headed to Russia. Like, that is a major, major breach.

And if you cannot be candid to -- back to your home country, that is a -- it's a huge problem. So I think that that's where their focus should be. Their politics will sort itself out in Britain.

WILLIAMS: Greg, you know, one of the interesting --

WATTERS: It's Sir Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Sir Greg --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes, that's my safe word.

WILLIAMS: Sir Gregory, how about that? Is that OK, Greg? Sir Gregory, do you think that this is really about British politics, that one side is leaking on the other in the midst of the upcoming election?

GUTFELD: No, I was -- first thing about the leaking is -- what are the chances -- this guy was planning on leaving anyway, right? Wasn't he on his way out? I think he was.

PERINO: Likely, I don't know.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: End of the year.

GUTFELD: End of the year. So, I think maybe that he might have just leaked it, because that's what he was going to do.

PERINO: Nobody wants to be professionally embarrassed like that.

GUTFELD: I don't know, maybe he thought it would be cool. People do strange things, Dana as if you know. Anyway, but here's what - here's the thing that I find most entertaining were the people that were sick. People that were upset about this. Like George Conway, you know him. Married to Kellyanne. We're saying, oh! my god, everybody likes this guy. He's a good guy. The parties at the embassy were great.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, on the one side, there is Trump, on the other there are people who are desperate to preserve their cocktail party status. You know, oh! god, I'm going to lose my free champagne and gluten (ph). And I used to watch the fireworks on the rooftop of the embassy. That'll never happen, because Trump is the skunk at the garden party. These - like the people that were upset, were upset because they threw great parties and the diplomat was such a nice guy and you could do me favors Trump doesn't give a crap about that. That's what I like.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that's partly true. But I will say that for to be a diplomat in Washington these days, the diplomats all say, they don't have any idea what's going on. They can't predict Trump because--

GUTFELD: Isn't that great?

WILLIAMS: Well, no, but if you go to the State Department.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Which is normally the way you would do it, right, or you go to Treasury or you go to any of the agencies, they say we can't tell you anything, even militarily.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: We can't tell you about pullouts or anything. You've got to just talk to Trump.

GUTFELD: And everything is working awesome.

WILLIAMS: Oh! Is that right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: OK. All right.

MCDOWELL: He got elected to drain the swamp, one swamp denizen out of here.

WILLIAMS: All right. So much for allies. Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, they're teaming up to declare war on climate change. Those details to catch your attention next on “The Five.”

GUTFELD: Burn baby burn.

MCDOWELL: Socialist Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez teaming up yet again to push their Left-wing agenda. This time they're demanding that the government declare climate change, a national emergency and they're calling for a massive mobilization of federal resources to deal with it. Here's Bernie Sanders ramping up the climate hysteria with this comparison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm reminded today in terms of the crisis that we face in climate change about where the United States was 1941 when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor. And what happened at that point having to fight a war on two fronts at the East and in Europe. The United States came together and within three years, it had created the type of armaments program that was necessary to in fact win the war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Drive me crazy.

MCDOWELL: Dana. Win the war. Right, Pearl Harbor.

PERINO: I don't know. Look, you know why he wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to help him because he absolutely needs her. His campaign is almost invisible. It's amazing. You think about the debates. Nobody talked about him in the debates. Nobody has talked about him since. He had a pretty good fundraising number. Nobody even talked about that. So, he has got to figure out a way to have some relevance. And if I were Elizabeth Warren, I might just want AOC to go to Bernie, right. I wouldn't want that endorsement like let him have that, because it is not working out that well for Bernie this time around.

MCDOWELL: No, I said that a while ago that if you get AOC's endorsement, you own that craziness or whatever that she might say that day that's idiotic or irrational or whatever. But Greg, how do you run on, I'm going to fight climate change, because these candidates essentially are telling the American people, your gasoline is going to be $6, $7, $8 a gallon. We're going to tell you what kind of car to drive and you might actually lose your job if you work even anywhere near the energy industry.

GUTFELD: Before I address that. Kudos to Bernie Sanders comparing climate change to Pearl Harbor is an improvement. He didn't say the Holocaust, which has been the usual go-to analogy for the Far Left. Whenever something is bad, it's like Hitler or it's the Holocaust. So, maybe they're learning to choose other things. But Pearl Harbor is still pretty bad.

Fear is the quickest way to get to your pocketbook and they take an issue and they make taxation the only solution.

To your point, their demands when you're talking about gasoline can only be endured by the white rich. Let's face it. It's a white liberal rich, the Tom Steyer's of the world that can endure these climate change restrictions, but it's going to harm the lives of minorities. Right. This is the most anti-minority issue, blue collar Americans as well.

You're talking about eliminating jobs, restricting modes of transportation, increasing prices on basic living needs like gasoline. These are things that rich white people can just shrug off and go and then feel really good about the fact that they have a Tesla and they could feel really good that they have solar panels, because it's totally affordable to them and then everybody else is like--

PERINO: They bought an offset.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Carbon offsets.

GUTFELD: They bought carbon offsets. That's it for me.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. I love this show because I learn about white privilege from Greg. So, is that right?

GUTFELD: It is. That's the white privilege.

WILLIAMS: If I was white, I'd get a Tesla?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Can you believe this, Dagen.

GUTFELD: Yes, they get discounts, Juan.

WILLIAMS: They get discounts.

GUTFELD: They get discounts.

WILLIAMS: Nobody told me.

GUTFELD: I know, I know a dealer. Or Tesla's too.

WILLIAMS: I'll tell you what you could go with me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: You've already helped pay for the privilege because of all the tax credits they've got, the tax breaks.

WILLIAMS: Is that what it is? This is like double jeopardy.

PERINO: Unbelievable.

WILLIAMS: But anyway, I think that you guys are right about Bernie. You know I don't think we're talking about him. I don't think that he is moving ahead in this campaign, but I just think that this is to me sounding the alarm. I think when you have 90 degrees in Alaska this summer and you have hail in Guadalajara in Mexico, I think people think something is going on. Flooding of the crops--

GUTFELD: But you can reverse that Juan like - you laugh at people. You laugh at Republicans who say, oh! it's so cold. Thanks, global warming. It's the same thing. You can't play both sides.

WILLIAMS: But I'm just saying, something is going on with - I just think OK, if you guys don't want--

WATTERS: Something is going on.

WILLIAMS: Something is going on. When you see 90 degrees in Alaska?

WATTERS: I thought weather had nothing to do with climate change.

WILLIAMS: It does have something to do with it.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They're not going to do a climate change.

WILLIAMS: I think they're sounding the alarm. I don't think there is much of a price to pay for it in terms of the Democratic primary process. I do think it's a very proactive talking point for Bernie. He's going to take it out on the campaign trail, and it will resonate.

MCDOWELL: Jesse.

WATTERS: Listen Juan, it's OK to sound the alarm.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: But then when you say, everyone is going to die if you don't give me all of your money, that's not sounding the alarm. That's a fear tactic. But they do this all the time. The Democrats use death to motivate. They say, you know they're going to throw granny over the cliff. Tax cuts kill you. Police kill you. Capitalism kills you. You know the weather is a kamikaze pilot. By the way, Bernie should apologize to the Japanese very insensitive analogy comparing climate change to Pearl Harbor. I think he owes them an apology.

MCDOWELL: I'm just glad Juan didn't say--

WILLIAMS: Very sensitive to these issues.

MCDOWELL: He's just starting a conversation because my head would have exploded. WILLIAMS: Well, I didn't do that to you.

WATTERS: Something is going on. That's what we know.

WILLIAMS: That's what I say. Yes.

MCDOWELL: Terrifying video coming up of a plane engine falling apart mid- flight, a highway cash grab and a hilarious way that we came up with our own 2020 campaign slogans. It's all in Fastest 7.

WATTERS: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, talk about a scare in the air.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: That's terrifying video of a Delta plane engine falling apart and catching fire mid-flight. Passengers heard a loud boom before smoke filled the cabin. Luckily, no one was hurt after the plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Delta apologized of course for the inconvenience. My goodness, Dagen what would you do? Would you cry?

GUTFELD: That was sexist.

MCDOWELL: Yes, I would.

WATTERS: I would cry.

MCDOWELL: Everybody - you're freaking out when this is happening. But Delta gets an F minus for its response. I think they gave people $30 food vouchers--

WATTERS: That's it?

MCDOWELL: And I had to sit on a Delta flight once next to somebody with a raging staph infection that was visible all over his body. And I got nothing. Nothing.

PERINO: Not even 30 bucks to eat.

MCDOWELL: No.

GUTFELD: I was going to say, I mean looking at that, list of the things that I don't like to look at on planes, other people's bare hairy toes and sandals.

PERINO: That's the worst.

GUTFELD: Some guy carrying his big lunch, he just got at the Terminal Six Chipotle.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And a skittish lady with her therapy pair ferret or parrots. A jet imploding outside your window comes in number four.

WATTERS: I would agree though to Greg's point, no flip flops on the flight.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Close.

WATTERS: It's got to be close.

GUTFELD: Unless you have sexy toes.

PERINO: No one does.

GUTFELD: Lou Dobbs.

WATTERS: Well, you've never seen mine. Juan? Does this scare you?

WILLIAMS: Well, I've never seen your toes. You're talking about this plane.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know my impression was before I saw the video, I thought people told me that it fell off, so it actually catches on fire and then the smoke comes into the cabin. That's what would scare me.

PERINO: Yes, smoke in the cabin, not like that.

WILLIAMS: That would freak me out.

WATTERS: Me too.

PERINO: Everybody is OK.

WATTERS: Up next - right. Unless, I'm the one smoking then I know what's going on.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: The forecast called for cash yesterday in Atlanta. That's drivers risking their lives to scoop up money in the middle of a busy highway after it started spilling out of an armored truck. But there is a big catch. Police say, they have to give it back because keeping it is a crime. I mean Dagen what would you do. Would you give it back or would you just pocket it and run?

MCDOWELL: No, I would risk life and limb to scrape up like five $1.

WATTERS: Pull your car over and grab and go.

MCDOWELL: Right and then fight whoever tries to arrest me for stealing my-- WATTERS: I mean if they're singles that's one thing. But if there are $100 bills, Williams out there, I'm pulling up. WILLIAMS: Really.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You would get out on a busy highway?

WATTERS: Yes, just pull to the shoulder.

WILLIAMS: But you're a rich man. This is like--

WATTERS: They're hundreds, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm just - what did they say like if Bill Gates is walking down the street in New York and he sees $100 bill. It's better for him to keep walking, because it's a waste of his time to pick it up.

WATTERS: Good point, it's a good point. You really are an elitist, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

PERINO: I think I'd keep going because traffic in Atlanta is so bad that you can just like zoom by everybody else.

WATTERS: Good point. Always concerned about traffic. It's very prudent.

GUTFELD: See, I saw money like that swirling around. I would just start taking out my clothes.

WATTERS: That's your instinct. Right.

GUTFELD: It's my instinct.

PERINO: Both?

GUTFELD: Yes. Put it in my G-string.

WATTERS: Put it in your G-string. I can't believe I said that on TV. There is a fun new way to come up with your own 2020 campaign slogan. It's going viral on all social media right now. Here's how it works. Take your last name. You add it to 2020 and then the last text message that you sent. So, we decide to try them out. Mine was Watters 2020, just send it to my dad.

PERINO: Campaign slogan, that's our campaign donation.

WATTERS: I think that's a good one.

WILLIAMS: Send the money?

WATTERS: Send anything. Send it all to my dad.

WILLIAMS: All right.

WATTERS: Perino 2020, you're welcome.

GUTFELD: Nice. That works.

WILLIAMS: I like that.

GUTFELD: That works.

WATTERS: That's not bad.

GUTFELD: That actually works.

PERINO: You're welcome, America.

WATTERS: Of course, it's such a polite slogan from Dana. Williams 2020 love you.

PERINO: That's Marianne Williams.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: You plagiarized Marianne.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

GUTFELD: Williamson.

WATTERS: McDowell 2020, I would have lost my bleep.

PERINO: That's a winner.

MCDOWELL: That's to my--

WATTERS: That sounds about right.

MCDOWELL: That's to my sister-in-law, Sally. So, kudos Sally. She knows what it's about.

WATTERS: All right, Sally. And then of course, we have Gutfeld 2020, hey Dobbs, you left your Rolex by the hot tub. Really Greg?

GUTFELD: Hey, that's how we talk. And he's going to wonder where it is and I just wanted to let him know, it was by the hot tub.

WATTERS: Oh! God. At least it wasn't in your G-string.

PERINO: But on the screen it said in the hot tub. Not by the hot tub.

GUTFELD: That would be worse.

PERINO: Like ruined his Rolex.

GUTFELD: But he's got like seven of these. There is one for every day of the week. So, like he leaves him everywhere.

WATTERS: Wow.

PERINO: All the hot tubs.

GUTFELD: Hot tubs. Hot tub Dobbs.

WATTERS: What is Biden's slogan by the way, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I don't remember.

PERINO: Go Joe.

WATTERS: There was like Make America Moral Again or something.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Do you think that he really knows how to send a text message.

WATTERS: I'm not so sure.

PERINO: He has grandchildren, I bet he does.

WATTERS: He knows how to make money.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WATTERS: He made like--

PERINO: I'm all for that.

WATTERS: 7 million last year.

MCDOWELL: I'm all for that.

WATTERS: OK. We love you, Joe. One More Thing is up next.

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, I've got two things. Go to Fox Nation. If you're not there yet. One, my podcast, Greg Gutfeld has the great editor at Reason.com Robby Soave. He has a new book out called Panic Attack, Young Radicals in the Age of Trump. I urge everybody to read that book. It's fantastic. Young kids, college kids, old kids, GOATS. Anyway. And now on my podcast, I'm so excited about the One, My Podcast I have Joe Escalante, the original basis and founder of the legendary punk band, The Vandals. And we just talk about the history of punk rock. It is so much fun. We talk about everything, music business. I think you'll enjoy it and that's enough for me.

PERINO: All right. I will go next because I have a One More Thing that is the number one trending thing on Twitter.

GUTFELD: I hope it's about a dog.

PERINO: The English Premier League striker Daniel Sturridge received some good news today because guess what. Someone found his dog yesterday. There was a burglary while he and his friends were out bowling, and these people stole his dog. His dog Lucci, that's a Pomeranian. He begged people to bring him back. He even offered a reward and authorities didn't release details, but he said this. I can't believe it; I just want to say a big thank you to everyone in social media who supported us and raised awareness. I'm so thankful.

GUTFELD: So, what happened?

PERINO: This morning. They're not going to release details.

GUTFELD: Well, that's some of One More Thing.

PERINO: Because they don't want to give other burglars the idea to steal your dog.

GUTFELD: Oh! I thought they found the dog.

PERINO: They did, they bring him back. I'll explain later. Juan?

WILLIAMS: Thank you, Dana. Don't you love a big parade. We had one today here in New York City. The World Champion U.S. Women's soccer team celebrated their record fourth. World Cup win in a big way with a big parade as confetti more so than ticker tape. You know times change. The team's co-captain Megan Rapinoe speed celebrated the team's diversity and camaraderie. Take a look.

MEGAN RAPINOE, U.S. WOMEN SOCCER PLAYER: We have tattoos, dreadlocks. We got white girls, and black girls. And everything in between. It's my absolute honor to lead this team out on the field. There is no other place that I would rather be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: I think Greg like Rapinoe's sunglasses.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: You left out the part where she swore.

WILLIAMS: Well no, I didn't do that. Without a doubt, a bunch of world class winners. Congrats USA. Girls rock.

PERINO: Jesse?

WATTERS: Congrats ladies. It was right by my apartment today. Lot of traffic. I'll talk about that. But congratulations, ladies. It's a good win. A new edition of Jesse's Hair News is in store. Exciting. Look at that movement.

GUTFELD: It moves.

WATTERS: All right. So, you know I love great hair. Here's a horse with almost as great hair as I have. Look at this thing. A manly man, Greg, do you like that little play on words there?

GUTFELD: Yes, I do.

WATTERS: This is Petey the horse that forever saved farm in Salem Ohio. Keeping it cool while looking hot. Kind of the Fabio of horses.

PERINO: Wow. That's a weird One More Thing.

WATTERS: Well, I'll tell you the back story about that, off camera.

GUTFELD: They're actually moved in together.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's weird. I'm totally with it. It's the modern era.

WATTERS: Yes. The dog left the Rolex in my hot tub. And I'm on Martha MacCallum Wednesday's with Watters Tonight and we're going to be talking about the women's soccer controversy.

WILLIAMS: Is that right? Good.

PERINO: I'm going to be on Tucker Carlson show talking about Tom Steyer. You know that guy he is going to run for President.

WATTERS: That's exciting.

GUTFELD: And I'm going to be home.

WATTERS: Me too. With a Japanese steak.

GUTFELD: With a Japanese steak.

PERINO: Dagen, we give you a whole minute.

MCDOWELL: Oh! boy. This is for Jesse actually. Blindfolded goats lying through the air. Take a look at this.

WATTERS: Let's see this.

MCDOWELL: So, a couple of mountain goats were being airlifted at Olympic National Park in Washington state. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had been given these goats a free ride out of the park. They're relocating them back to the cascades, they apparently overstayed their welcome. But apparently, they had to blindfold them, sedate the goats, pad their horns, secure them in slings in order to airlift them out of the park.

GUTFELD: That's what they do to me.

PERINO: To get you to the airplane.

GUTFELD: Just didn't work, get to work. I have to be sedated.

PERINO: To avoid traffic.

GUTFELD: Sedated, my horns taking care of everything.

PERINO: You know what's happening tomorrow?

WATTERS: What?

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: “The Five's” eighth anniversary. All of you who've been watching for eight years. Thank you so much. We're going to do our show outside tomorrow on the plaza. Are you going to be there?

WATTERS: I think. Is there something I don't know?

GUTFELD: Is it very hot, unless it's hot. Then we're back to Miami.

PERINO: It's going to be hot. I guarantee you that. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next.

Hey, John.

