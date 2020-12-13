Atheists bully school into banning Christian group's toy drive

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle" November 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. A vaccine is going to be available to every American who wants one by early next year, so why are some health officials pushing permanent changes to our everyday lives beyond that. "The Angle" investigates.

Plus, "The Ingraham Angle" has a big birthday surprise for Joe Biden. That's not Joe Biden on the screen. That's Raymond Arroyo, has that more in "Friday Follies."

But first, Globalists Unite Against Freedom. That's the focus of "Tonight's Angle." At this moment, planning is underway by some of the wealthiest and most powerful people on earth, about how you should live your life, how nations should be restructured, how society should be reorganized, all to promote global harmony through a worldwide redistribution of assets.

There's an astounding lack of curiosity, though, by the media about this project. Well, it's largely because most of them agree with the ultimate goals of a global wealth tax, and perhaps an international Green New Deal. But if the press were actually doing its job, you'd be hearing a lot about the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which has been going on all week, attended by modern day global leaders and wealthy elites who supported Joe Biden.

And they're so confident and their agenda, so buoyed by what they see as the defeat of the America First movement, that they aren't even trying to hide their disdain any longer for American sovereignty.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where you surprised by how badly America has done on that, very quick?

BILL GATES, CO-FOUNDER, MICROSOFT CORPORATION: It's mind blowing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When the Paris Agreement came into force, the United States withdrew from it and left us and all the other countries around the world disappointed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The marketplace is encouraged by having a leader now that is more inclusive--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Inclusive, of course, if they have their way, you're going to have no say in the future of the global economy, no way to affect it, no ability to change it. It's up to American patriots to oppose what they're trying to do at almost every turn. And that means supporting Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia - that run off on January 5th, and it means keeping pressure on Republican elected officials across the board. But let's face it, before Trump, a lot of them were wrong on both trade and immigration, got to keep an eye on them.

And over the next four years, these Republicans are going to come under enormous media and financial pressure to appease the global elites. And make no mistake about it, the globalists are determined to ram through their agenda. And given Biden's age and mental acuity or lack thereof, they probably feel like they have a very narrow window or short window to achieve their grand designs.

If Biden gets into office, get ready for the fight of your life over the next years. At every turn, they will try to subvert your rights and take your prosperity. To start they're going to crater your personal finances with insane climate policies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need a whole economy transition backing those who are part of the solution and taking capital away from those who were part of the problem.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The cap and trade mechanism or some kind of carbon tax--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: An active carbon market with a carbon price that would continue to step up in level every year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Guaranteed tax increases on energy would devastate the middle class, but they know that - the elites know that, that's their entire point, remember? Now, we made an appeal to AOC to work with us to stop some of these types of grunt (ph) crushing globalist deals. But Bloomberg and his pals are really smart. They know exactly the kind of rhetoric that's needed to win people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (D) FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Climate change is going to kill us all. If we're waiting for things to be delivered in 2050, we're not going to be around to see them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we don't have a lot of time, but somewhere between 10 and 20 years. We need to invest now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't have 10 or 12 years to build new power stations. We need them in 18 months.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: On trade, which we highlighted earlier this week, Bloomberg and his globalist cronies made clear in a special report what their overriding goal is, "Sticking together by guarding against the risk of the U.S. and China decoupling." Oh, they don't want that. Bloomberg and lots of other American plutocrats have billions tied up in China. So decoupling from the communist regime would be a disaster for them personally, even though it would be a huge boon to American industries and American workers.

Now on COVID, billionaires like Bill Gates could barely hide their excitement for what a Biden presidency might bring.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GATES: Now people come into the country, do they have a digital certificate that says whether they've been vaccinated or not. As the U.S. rejoins the W.H.O. this idea of what is the vaccine certificate look like, hopefully, that dialog will begin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Show me your papers. Now, don't for a second think that you're going to have a seat at that table for this dialogue. You're just supposed to sit down and do what you're told, remember? Well, that's what Dr. Fauci told us, anyway. Coincidentally, the Chinese CDC's chief epidemiologist had basically the same message yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the Eastern countries, we have a community value that's higher than the individual value in the United States and European countries. The personal, right it the top priority. The most important is everybody takes the order and the follow the instruction.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Everyone take the order and follow the instruction or else do what you're told. Mask up, open your wallet, distance, get the vaccine certificate, give up your freedom, your autonomy, and do not under any circumstances ask any real questions. Doesn't that sound like a fun world to live in?

Well, this is the type of mentality that will guide the Biden administration's COVID response. And of course, Good Old Joe will bend over backwards to appease the World Health Organization, a prospect that has emboldened World Health Organization Head Dr. Tedros.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: The fastest way out of this pandemic, is for us to work together in solidarity across sectors and across borders. Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic. The pandemic has taken so much from us, but it has also given us something, the opportunity to think afresh about the world we want. We can build the healthier, safer, and fairer world we all want. And build back better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: There it is. Do you think it's any coincidence that Tedros is borrowing Biden's campaign slogan or who's borrowing from home these days? It's a signal that they're all on the same team. They all have the same end goals - individualism and individual rights will be subverted, sublimated to the global rights, the communal rights.

And it's a sign that Joe Biden won't put America First. He's not out to make America better, and he won't make that his first priority. He's got to do the bidding of Bloomberg, Wall Street, big business and the rest of the special interest that bankrolled this campaign.

And of course, that means kowtowing to the elites who don't give a damn about jobs and wages for Americans, they never did. That's why it's imperative that we hold the Senate next year. Because we're the majority in that chamber, plus our gains in the House, we actually have a chance at thwarting this kind of takeover of the levers of power from our government to a government far, far away.

And we can make sure that the America First movement continues to deliver results that our citizens and we can use to build a future where children can actually thrive under the system of government, and with our inalienable rights that we all love and cherish. And that's "The Angle."

Joining me now is Michael Anton, former Trump NSC official and author of "The Stakes." Michael, are you surprised that no one seems to be talking about how much power these global elites will have under this new post pandemic world that they want to create?

MICHAEL ANTON, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, I guess, I disagree a little. They're talking about how much power they're going to have. They're gloating about it, they're enjoying it. So I'm not surprised, because I've been familiar with this crowd for a long time, having worked in the corporate sector, and attended conferences like this and so on over the course of the last 15 or 20 years.

I know how they think, and what they're trying to do. It's one of the things that kind of nudged me in a Trumpist direction five years ago and made me into a wholehearted supporter of the president. Because I agree with you, this is this is a bad agenda. It's bad for the country. It's bad for the middle class. It's bad for communities and industries. It only really enriches the people at the top.

I found it interesting browsing some of their materials. One of the first things I read was, well, COVID gives us an opportunity to address inequality. What's been the biggest driver of inequality over the last 30 years?

Two, basically, one is immigration, undercutting American wages and the second is bad trade policy that sends jobs overseas and decimates industries. So inequality has been growing for precisely the agenda that these people want to resume, it's just beyond hypocritical for them to even say the word with a straight face.

INGRAHAM: Yes. And, again, making China richer and China more powerful - and a lot of the people - there are 180 speakers at this Bloomberg Conference, but a lot of them are big supporters of outsourcing, because it's our responsibility to grow other countries.

ANTON: I used to hear that - you used to see that said as a talking point that, well, if for every American who drops out of the middle class, somebody in China or India or somewhere else joins it, that's not a bad trade, because this class has no fundamental patriotic loyalty to their own country.

So they're happy to see American communities get decimated, and then they pat themselves on the back for their morality by saying well, but other people on the other side of the world are rising, so it's OK. They leave out the part that they're also getting vastly richer from this.

And you brought up climate. This is another aspect of the hypocrisy. Everybody - every one of these globalists who's heavily invested in China, both on the production side, they want to use the Chinese labor market, because it's cheaper. And they and on the sell side, they salivate at the idea of this huge consumer market that they have to be in.

Well, they know full well how bad China's record on pollution is across the board and they say nothing about it. The Paris Accords basically doesn't do anything to curb China. It lets everybody set their own emissions targets and the Chinese are going right on burning coal just like they always have, it doesn't seem to trouble Mike Bloomberg or any of his conference attendees.

But, yes, they should you want Americans to take a serious haircut on the energy side, pay more for gas and/or give up your car entirely. Hey, I have a question though. Is there a single one of these billionaires who's going to give up his private jet? I doubt it.

INGRAHAM: No. No. And speaking of people at the top, Hillary Clinton is on board totally, Michael, for the great reset.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: It's time to look at what can make capitalism market operations work much more effectively and frankly, equally. Begin to move away from the shareholder centric approach by shifting some of the incentives and assumptions that have grown into the system over the last 50 years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Michael, what does she mean by shifting incentives and assumptions? What is old Hillary getting at?

ANTON: Well, you know what, I find it odd that somebody like Hillary Clinton who starts out as like a sort of low-level staffer around Democratic campaigns, ends up a partner at a law firm, which is real job. Although, if you read some of the bios, it's not clear that she was there for any other reason than her husband was the governor, and so she served as kind of a rainmaker.

Then was first lady and then a couple - a more government jobs, Senate Secretary of State. Never worked in industry in her life and somehow managed to be worth - I don't know what they're worth. But the Clintons are certainly worth into the 10s of millions of dollars. So capitalism is working for them. But that's because essentially, they're in on the grift.

Reorient the economy to a handful of winners at the very top, who then pay out big money to come to conferences, give speeches, book advances and things like that. They love that system, so why wouldn't they want to entrench it further and build it up?

INGRAHAM: Michael, we're going to continue to cover this, because this is part of an agenda that's going to be worked on and labored over and pushed for now for years. But we're going to have you back on soon. Fantastic to see it tonight. Thank you so much.

And speaking of standing up to the global elites, the former Chair of the California GOP Tom Del Beccaro says it's time for Governor Newsom to go. Writing, "California needs a leader who collaborates with Californians, instead of one who dictates to them, flouts his own COVID-19 rules and outright lies to them. It's that arrogance that has fostered an effort to recall Newsom that has garnered over 700,000 signatures so far out of the 1.5 million needed.

Joining me now, Harmeet Dhillon, California Republican, and Lawyers for Trump National Co-Chair. Harmeet, how would this process work if this signature number of 1.5 million was actually reached?

HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYERS FOR TRUMP NATIONAL CO-CHAIR: Well, first of all, this is the third such recall effort. There are two prior efforts. So I think the signature numbers that you're mentioning are with some other recall efforts. But once we reach the signature threshold, and those signatures are verified, i.e. not duplicates or otherwise ineligible, then the - then there is a recall election scheduled. And the election can include also, who is the candidate to replace.

So we had this in California closer to 20 years ago now with Gray Davis being recalled in the middle of a very poor economic time, and energy shortages in our state, kind of similar to what we have right now. And we - that was initiated by Darrell Issa, our Congressman just elected to a new district, and he paid for that effort to gather the signatures. But at the last minute he stepped out in favor of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

INGRAHAM: Yes, OK, OK. Let's get - let's cut to the chase. Let's cut to the chase. How likely is it? So you're saying that 700,000 that he referenced is a conglomerate of the three efforts together? Is that right?

DHILLON: Yes, they're different efforts. So no one no one of these efforts has actually reached the threshold.

INGRAHAM: OK. So - normally - yes - but the people are ticked off in California. They're really mad that there's being told to stay indoors between 10:00 p.m. and throughout the morning. And yet, of course, the famous photo on The French Laundry, and the anxious press conferences about how well the - we're entertaining curfews, we're reading the studies in Portugal and in Saudi Arabia. I mean, I think people are just fed up with him. I have so many friends in California - a lot of them are Democrats and they're just shaking their head.

DHILLON: That's right, Laura. And it's not just the governor, we also have legislators who were on a junket to Maui last week, at the same time that we're being told to eliminate essential travel, we can't gather with our families.

But even beyond the COVID stuff there are energy shortages, there are fires, there are terrible and increasing economic regulations, there are crackdowns on people who want to be independent contractors. And people with money or jobs and families and paying taxes are fleeing the state in record numbers.

So I've lived here for 20 years, but never have I seen such a negative situation here in California. So if ever there were a time for a governor who's increasingly unpopular to be recalled, now is the time, and I would be very concerned if I were Gavin Newsom.

INGRAHAM: Yes, the Golden State is turning into like the cardboard state or the stainless steel state. I mean, it's - this is - it's not good. It's not good. And it's sad, because it's a beautiful state and a wonderful state, but we need political change there. Harmeet, you're at the center of it all. Thank you.

Compromised public health officials are going to do everything they can to claim the power, even after the vaccines. We're going to tell you how. Plus, some of these same similar forces who have been dismissing hydroxychloroquine for months and months and months, tried to do it again. In a Senate hearing, well, one man who testified who knows a little bit about it. Dr. Harvey Risch was a witness in that hearing, and he tells us how it all went down in moments.

INGRAHAM: The stunning success of President Trump's Operation Warp Speed caught team apocalypse totally off guard. Don't you love it? Well, now Democrats and their cronies in the media and the medical cartel are scrambling to make sure that their pandemic powers never recede. Just yesterday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health threw cold water on hopes of a return to normal anytime soon,

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. RACHEL LEVINE, PENNSYLVANIA SECRETARY OF HEALTH: We anticipate, again, that we're going to be rolling this out through the winter and then the spring and into the summer. It could take a significant amount of time to immunize everyone in Pennsylvania. I anticipate that we're going to be wearing masks in 2021, well into maybe to the end of 2021.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Why not say 2024? Now, it's not only Pennsylvania citizens who will be forced to comply for the foreseeable future.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Getting vaccinated with a highly efficacious vaccine does not mean that you're going to completely abandon public health measures.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, this might make your life miserable. It's no big deal to Fauci. In fact, he never really liked the old normal anyway.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: I don't think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you. Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease, it probably would decrease the incidence of influenza dramatically in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No hugs, no handshakes, nothing, plexiglass everywhere. It's a plexiglass world. Joining me now, Dr. Ramin Oskoui, a Cardiologist and Foxhall Cardiology - CEO of Foxhall Cardiology. Dr. Oskoui, is this what the, "science" demands? You and I were on this in March, when you first came on "The Ingraham Angle" as part of the original medicine cabinet. They hate the old normal, they hate it.

DR. RAMIN OSKOUI, CEO, FOXHALL CARDIOLOGY: Well, it is puzzling, because we know from the Marine Corps study CHARM that masks social distancing, quarantine don't work. We know the day after I was on Monday, that the Danish study, a randomly controlled trial, clearly showed masking doesn't work.

I'm really not sure what their point is. They say follow the science, but they don't follow the science. They want us to just simply follow them. It's puzzling, and it's disturbing because of the obvious problems that such things as lockdowns and social distancing lead to and have in the social and economic costs.

INGRAHAM: Right, but it's gospel now. I mean, if you're outside on a trail running, you'll have people throw themselves off the side of the trail if you're not wearing a mask in the middle of the woods. OK? People are petrified still. And "The New York Times" is reporting that the World Health Organization, Dr. O, has rejected the antiviral drug Remdesivir as a COVID treatment. And if you've been listening, of course to our show, well, you might have known these months ago

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Remdesivir does not work. That third study that Anthony Fauci touted was being a big breakthrough, that is turned out to be a negative study along with the Chinese and the English study. Remdesivir doesn't work. But high dose prescription strength Vitamin D does work.

OSKOUI: Remdesivir has never shown that it drops viral load. It never shows any mortality benefit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, how does a cardiologist know so much before all of these medical professionals who've been touting Remdesivir, Dr. Oskoui?

OSKOUI: I think I have no conflict of interest, number one. And number two is, I'm an educated man who can actually read the literature and does so without bias. But I think the point with both Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine is something very important, and that is centralized planning, just like in economics, in healthcare it's a mistake. It leads to magnification of mistaken processes.

And in this case, Remdesivir, which has significant side effects as well, and is not cheap, was pushed forward. And what really should have happened is, you should have been allowed to try that, try hydroxychloroquine and let crowd wisdom rule and eventually, we would have come to a much better place than we are now. Most of the world uses hydroxychloroquine to great success. This is medical central planning gone awry.

INGRAHAM: Yes, and politics, because Trump was for it, they had to be against it.

OSKOUI: Sure. Yes.

INGRAHAM: Now, speaking of President Trump, he signed two new regulatory measures today. They didn't get all that much attention, but they're huge to lower prescription drug costs. Now one ties Medicare payments for drugs to the lowest price paid among OECD nations, and the other requires drug makers to give rebates to Medicare enrollees. Now, the President commented about all of this today, watch,

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: These reforms will save American patients many, many billions of dollars every single year. For generations, the American people have been abused by Big Pharma and their army of lawyers, lobbyists and bought and paid for politicians.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, this is such great news that even the left is happy. And it looks like, I know you suggested reforms like this to the president back in early 2016 during the campaign, so what's your reaction to today's announcement took him to get this done?

OSKOUI: I'm glad we're finally there. I think that Democratic platform of "negotiating with drug companies" will never come to fruition. There'll be no real negotiation. I think you have to use the Sherman, Clayton and Robinson-Patman Antitrust Acts and use most favored nation states to force lower drug prices.

Americans are being bankrupted by this. Medicare and Medicaid are being bankrupted. I think this is probably one of the areas where Bernie Sanders and President Trump probably find common ground. And as you know, five years ago, I pushed this concept hard. And if one Googles my name, and most favored nation status, explicitly it's there on the internet. Some things don't die.

INGRAHAM: Ahead of curve once again, Dr. Oskoui.

OSKOUI: Ahead of the curve.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Oskoui, I'm taking my Vitamin D and my Zinc every day and I know all new--

OSKOUI: Just like the Scotts do. Yes.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

OSKOUI: They're doing it in Europe. We should do it here.

INGRAHAM: Everybody should be taking it. Dr. Oskoui, thank you so much.

OSKOUI: My pleasure. Thank you again, Laura.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. HARVEY RISCH, PROFESSOR OF EPIDEMIOLOGY: Every study of the outpatient use of one particular drug, hydroxychloroquine, with or without accompanying agents, has shown substantial benefit in reducing risks of hospitalization and mortality. Such a drug must be safe and it must be safe when used in the initial viral replication phase of this illness. We know this from common sense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, as COVID cases skyrocket, health experts are still dismissing the potential benefits of prophylactics, the frontend treatments like the one Dr. Harvey Risch just mentioned. In fact, during that same Senate hearing, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and MSNBC favorite launched this attack on the drug hydroxychloroquine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ASHISH JHA, DIRECTOR, HARVARD GLOBAL HEALTH INSTITUTE: Every single high quality study has failed to find any benefit of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, authorizing therapies due to political pressure or with little to no data does far more harm than good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Harvey Risch, Epidemiology Professor at the Yale School of Public Health joins me now. Dr. Risch, the political pressure that has been brought to bear against hydroxychloroquine is coming from the medical establishment, which from day one wanted to squash it. Why?

RISCH: Well, it's unclear, but I think there's a pair of factors that comes into play. I think both include that it's cheap, it's inexpensive, and it already exists and it's already approved. And on a fair marketplace, it will dramatically outcompete expensive medications.

And the second is that once the president said something about it, it was already untouchable.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, this is what Dr. Jha said about following the science for his patients.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ASHISH JHA, DEAN, BROWN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: I think a lot about the evidence. I think that my patients want me to give them science-based treatments. I do take care of patients, and I try to do my best by them. Obviously I'm not perfect, but I try to use science as well as compassion to guide me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We appreciate that. Have you treated any COVID patients?

JHA: I have not, sir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Well, he hasn't treated a COVID patient. Dr. Stephen Smith, who runs the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases in New Jersey, he's been on the show I can't even count how many times since March, he's treated over 300 patients. And before it was verboten, he saw great success with hydroxychloroquine, and he couldn't peg it to any other possible intervention, Dr. Risch.

RISCH: That's correct. And Dr. Fareed and Dr. Zelenko and Dr. Tyson and Dr. Proctor (ph), everyone who has come forward to say that they're actually using it shows dramatic success with this.

INGRAHAM: Now CNN, Dr. Risch, thinks that hydroxychloroquine is to blame for Americans being so hesitant about a COVID vaccine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Four in 10 Americans remain unwilling to get a vaccine. What's your message to those people?

SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: I know the reluctance and the hesitation because of the concerns of how the FDA was issuing these emergency use authorizations. Hydroxychloroquine was an example of where an emergency use authorization was granted for something that really didn't have any evidence behind that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: First of all, Dr. Risch, they didn't need an emergency use authorization. That was a screw-up by the FDA. The drug has been around for 70 years. And you can use it for other maladies, a doctor can, because it's so safe.

RISCH: Yes, and in fact the first emergency use authorization was actually a restriction that Rick Bright was insubordinate. He was ordered to make an investigational new drug application, and he didn't. He conspired to make an emergency use authorization and put a limitation on the use of it to hospital patients only. And that was passed in a half-an-hour in the middle of the night by the FDA. And that spent some months before it was revoked because it was only for severely ill hospital patients where it's already too late to work. So it was the exact opposite.

INGRAHAM: Right, and the studies that Dr. Jha kept citing are studies invariably when it was used too late or not at the right dosing, according to Dr. Didier Raoult, who is a renowned epidemiologist himself. Dr. Risch, thank you for your courage and your wisdom for speaking out on this, and we enjoyed the testimony yesterday very much. Thanks so much.

RISCH: Thanks very much.

INGRAHAM: THE INGRAHAM ANGLE has a birthday surprise for Joe Biden. And we discovered something really interesting about Barack Obama's interview with Oprah. Raymond Arroyo has it all, "Friday Follies" next.

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's news headquarters, I'm Ashley Strohmier.

At least eight people were hurt during a mall shooting near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Authorities are searching for the suspect who was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. All of the people who were hurt, seven adults and one teenager, are expected to recover. Shoppers ran from the Mayfair Mall after hearing multiple gunshots around 3:00 p.m. It is still an active police scene, and people are being asked to stay away. No word yet on a possible motive.

And the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for coronavirus. He is in quarantine and says he has no symptoms. Trump Jr. Is the latest member of the president's inner circle to be infected with that virus. Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew, also a White House staffer, is infected with the virus. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. For all of your headlines, log on to FOXNews.com

INGRAHAM: It's Friday night, and that means it's time for "Friday Follies." And for that, we return to our old friend, Raymond Arroyo, author of "The Spider who Saved Christmas." Ray, a birthday is being celebrated. It's actually almost over. So we have only a little time left to celebrate.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right. Today is Joe Biden's 78th birthday. And it's being celebrated, Laura, like it's the queen mother's centenary. If he's sworn in, as the A.P. writes today, he will be the oldest U.S. president ever. They also report that he stays in tip top shape while working out five days a work using a Peloton bike, a treadmill, and weights. He looks a little stiff to be doing all of that, frankly, Laura. That's just my opinion.

INGRAHAM: Don't be so cynical, though, because we have exclusive footage of Joe Biden in the gym. It's impressive.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to take it up a notch.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My back.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Confirming my thesis, Laura. Whatever his workout regimen, Biden is a very aged 78-year-old. The Amtrak express is now the Amtrak regress. This was his press conference yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm going to the -- we're going to impose the -- we're going to enforce the -- excuse me, employ the defense reconstruct act to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Well --

ARROYO: Why does no one in the press, though, Laura, even say what's wrong with Biden? What's wrong?

INGRAHAM: Because they can't.

ARROYO: Because somebody needs to ask the question.

INGRAHAM: Because they didn't do it the whole campaign.

ARROYO: I guess.

INGRAHAM: And now Joe Biden has got his transition team together. So what are they going to say? Oops? They're not going to say that. Donald Trump doesn't work out, Trump doesn't work out, so he doesn't go to the gym. But snappy. He's snappy.

ARROYO: Right. Look, I wish I could say the Biden presser got better. And though you probably did not see it anywhere else, this speech did not build back better.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We discussed the need to help states with Title 32 funding for the National Guard. That's a fancy way of saying governors, governors need to be able to get funding when they -- when they need -- and bring their National Guard in to play. The National Guard is going to have to play this. It cost a lot of money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Good lord. They have got to hold everybody accountable to the same standard, Laura, everyone in public life. And I think this raises important questions about his mental agility at this moment. And maybe we're overstating it, but surely Vice President Biden gets the same media treatment as Vice President Pence. This was the end of the COVID task force briefing yesterday. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All of you need to answer this. What is going on?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're all part of undermining democracy. You're all undermining the democratic election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Can you believe that bite, Laura? They're screaming at the man.

INGRAHAM: Jackals. They're like -- if you spent any time in Africa, as I have, it's the jackals. They're like jackals. This is -- it's beyond. They will never ever, ever treat Biden or any Democrat like they've treated this administration, OK. If there's good reason, medium reason for doing so, they will never. And it's disgraceful. It's a complete disgrace.

ARROYO: Laura, the CDC tells us we shouldn't yell and we shouldn't shout over Thanksgiving. Imagine the COVID flying around in that room. Biden went to a theater today, by the way, to meet with Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Not only was there was no yelling from the press, it was a love- in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: In my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa. I'm going to need you. I hope we're going to spend a lot of time together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's mi casa es su casa, or tu casa, not you casa. Mi casa es su casa.

ARROYO: That was the Irish version, Laura.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: But it was a romance. It was quite a romance there.

INGRAHAM: Of course, of course.

Speaking of COVID, though, producers are going to great lengths to protect actors in those romantic, gauzy movies popping up all over cable.

ARROYO: They've installed plexiglass between the actors during the kisses, and they airbrush the glass out in postproduction. But my question is, when you're breathing on another actor for hours at a time, presumably after being tested, how does this help unless you're using the barrier all the time? I don't get that at all.

INGRAHAM: And Lifetime is not only -- is not the only group, I guess, using technology to keep performers safe. What's going on? Oprah Winfrey, did she interview Obama the other day from a different location?

ARROYO: Yes, a separate state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Can she see me yet?

OPRAH WINFREY: I can.

OBAMA: This is pretty cool technology you have got here. Let's let me try that. We're playing footsies. We should have done this in outer space. We could have been sitting on, like, Neptune in a bubble.

WINFREY: You're in Washington D.C. and I'm home in Santa Barbara. But through the miracle of technology, we get to be face to face in the same room, and we don't even have to wear a mask.

OBAMA: And we have a fire going, apparently.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, this book, the book that the man is pushing, it's 700 pages in its first installment, 1,400 pages complete. That means the memoirs of Obama's first term and second term are longer than any Bible you'll find. I think he needs an editor.

INGRAHAM: I just like it when he says, it's like we're in Jupiter. We've got the footsies. It's like. It's like.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: OK. Raymond, thank you. Have a great weekend.

ARROYO: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: The grinches that stole Christianity? An atheist group forced a Kansas school to cancel its involvement with a toy drive with Reverend Franklin Graham's charity. The reverend is here exclusively to respond. It's shocking.

INGRAHAM: Operation Christmas Child, it's supported by Samaritan's Purse, and it provides Christmas gifts for millions of underprivileged children all over the world. It's amazing. And so of course it seems like an unobjectionable cause, doesn't it? Not if you are a local atheist group looking to ruin other people's Christmases. Liberty Middle School in Kansas is now cancelling plans for students and faculty to participate in the program after the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint demanding that the school cease participation or taking any other actions promoting Christianity.

Joining me now is Reverend Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, the Christian nonprofit running the drive. Reverend, this complaint -- they do this every Eater and every Christmas. The complaint says and this drive violates basic constitutional principles. What is your reaction?

REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM, PRESIDENT, SAMARITAN'S PURSE: We've been doing this for 27 years, and that's close to 200 million shoe boxes that we have given out. We don't solicit necessarily from schools. Anybody can participate. And what this is, this is just children there at the school that did this on their own and got their school involved.

First of all, I want to say thank you to the kids. I want to say thank you to everybody that has ever packed a shoe box. And I want people to know that there at Liberty Middle School, you can send your shoe boxes directly Samaritan's Purse and we'll still take them. Even though your school doesn't want to participate, you can participate.

And Laura, this is -- I want every child that gets a box to know that God loves them, and that he cares for them. And we don't hide the fact that we're Christians. It's on our website. We're very up front about our position and our faith. You see, I believe that Jesus Christ is God's son, and I believe he came at Christmas, that God gave him to this world, and that if we would just turn from our sins, that God would forgive our sins and heal our sins.

INGRAHAM: I want to play this moment from our show last night where Pastor John MacArthur, and I know you know him, of Grace Community Church, made an interesting statement about the current state of our society.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN MACARTHUR, GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH PASTOR: America is in a moral freefall. You murder the babies in the womb. If they survive the womb, you try to seduce them into transgender sexual deviation. If they survive that, you corrupt them with a godless education. And if they grow to be adults, you drown them in a sea of pornography. This is a nation so far down in the sewer of immorality and wickedness that nothing surprises me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Reverend, do you share his concerns?

GRAHAM: I do share his concerns. I think we are in a moral freefall in this country. And the only hope for our country, I believe, is God. And for that to happen is we've got to come to him in repentance, turning from our sins, and putting our faith and trust in his son, Jesus Christ. And I think if we do that, then God will hear our prayers and he will heal this country.

People have asked me, what's it going to take to bring this country together? I don't think our country will ever come together. I think we're so divided now and it's only going to get worse. And the hatred that we see from many in the public square toward Christians is incredible. But I'm not going to back down, Laura. I'm just going to keep telling people that God loves them and he cares for them and Christ died for their sins. I'm not going to back down.

INGRAHAM: And Reverend Graham, it should never be controversial to help a child any time of the year, but especially at Christmas. Reverend Graham, thank you so much.

And our Last Bite, what if there was an award for pomposity, irresponsibility, and just plain nastiness, oh, and being an egomaniac? What kind of award would that be? We'll tell you when we come back.

INGRAHAM: The perpetually irascible governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, remember, he became a COVID superstar not because he kept all these people healthy and safe, but because his ego brought him in front of the camera pretty much every day during the outset of the pandemic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, (D) NEW YORK: There he is, with his hat. Cuomo primetime.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Let's get after it.

ANDREW CUOMO: Let's get after it. I love that saying. You're looking fit and fine.

Over the past few years, I've done my own posters. I did a new one for what we went through with COVID. Went up the mountain. We curved the mountain, we came down to other side.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is the state's policy regarding admission or readmission to these nursing home?

ANDREW CUOMO: It's a good question. I don't know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That policy he didn't know about, of course, led to the needless deaths of thousands of seniors. But the Emmys didn't care about that. They'll bestow their Founders Award to Andrew Cuomo for, quote, his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world. What? The Founders Award is presented to an individual or organization who crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity. According to the Emmys, our common humanity is touched by an egomaniac who sent thousands of elderly to their deaths. Shame on them.

