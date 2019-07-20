Apollo 17 astronaut says there are still other nations on this planet that want to dominate space

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," July 19, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, HOST: Hot in the city, indeed, and a whole lot of other places. OK, maybe not as hot as the surface of the moon, where it get up to 260 degrees. But, man, oh, man, we are closing in fast.

See how we connected those two stores? Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto.

All right, maybe not 200 or 260 degrees, but for two out of three Americans right now, it is going to feel like at least 110 degrees this weekend.

That is pretty darn hot, which is why we are pretty much darn over it all with FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis in the thick of it in New York City on how folks are dealing with it, meteorologist Rick Reichmuth on how hot things could get because of it, Leland Vittert in Washington, D.C., on heat emergencies that are already being declared over it, to Mike Tobin in Chicago, where folks are hitting the beach just to try to get through it.

We begin with Jackie in Manhattan, where the real deal temperature now already approaching 100 degrees -- Jackie.

JACKIE DEANGELIS, CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon to you, Neil.

Well, earlier, I told you it didn't feel sweltering. I will tell you now it does; 290 million people across the country are going to see temperatures over 90 degrees over the course of the next week. You have got two dozen states that are under a heat advisory.

And here, on the Eastern Seaboard, it looks like temperatures are going to be 10 to 15 degrees above average. So we have been out talking to folks how they're going to beat the heat this weekend. A lot of people stopping at this ice cream truck to try to do it.

I was talking to Hassan earlier.

Hassan, are you there? I know you're busy.

Come. Come. Come. Come.

A lot of business today?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, thank God. It's going to go to too many people today. So, the weekend, I hope...

DEANGELIS: Are you going to be here on the weekend too?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, every day, every day, seven days here, every day. Friday.

DEANGELIS: So this is good for your business?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, but I'm not the owner. I'm just working. It's a company.

DEANGELIS: All right, fair enough, fair enough.

And these folks have all been waiting patiently for their ice cream. And it's so interesting. You probably didn't know this, Neil. But did you know that chocolate ice cream melts faster than vanilla ice cream, because it's lighter

I have got some kids here. I have got a vanilla right here.

You told me you were a superstar.

How is that ice cream?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Very good.

DEANGELIS: Very good?

You better start eating that chocolate faster.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I am.

DEANGELIS: You are?

(LAUGHTER)

DEANGELIS: Fair enough.

And you guys are waiting on line for ice cream. National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. You probably don't need a reason to get a cone.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, never. It's New York. It's sweltering heat. And we got Hassan here on this quarter every single day. We got to take care of our local ice cream guy.

DEANGELIS: So you're from New York?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely. And

DEANGELIS: what are you planning to do this weekend?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely, we're going to go swimming. We're going to try and stay out of the sun and we're going to eat some of Hassan's ice cream.

DEANGELIS: Are you worried about the safety and how hot it's going to get?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nah. There's plenty of places to go inside.

DEANGELIS: Are you going to get vanilla or chocolate?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vanilla.

DEANGELIS: Yes?

What about you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to get the fast-melting chocolate.

(LAUGHTER)

DEANGELIS: I also, Neil, am going to get a vanilla ice cream, because I don't need a reason to have an ice cream cone like National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. I'm just going to do it now -- back to you.

CAVUTO: I like that. Me, I'm just going to have the vegetables. You know, it's always self-conscious.

All right, thank you very, very much, Jackie. Try to stay cool.

Well, feeling the heat? You are not alone. As Jackie said, two out of three Americans are going to be looking at temperatures that will easily top 100 degrees this weekend. This heat wave is gripping at least 29 states. More could follow.

Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth did warn us about this.

What are we looking at, Rick?

RICK REICHMUTH, CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: All right, you know what we're going to start with? We're going to start with Tuesday's temperatures. Bear with me. We have a really long weekend to go through.

But take a look at the map, show you what's happening for Tuesday. Things get a lot better. A big break in the temperatures Tuesday and into Wednesday. We're going to be looking at the humidity levels really plummeting all the way down across areas of the Deep South. New Orleans on Wednesday, you're going to be down to 83. That's amazing, Atlanta, 78 degrees.

But we got to get there on Tuesday. In the meantime, take a look at it. We have got every state you see in that red under an excessive heat warning. That means it is imminent or it is here. The Central Plains, you have been dealing with it all week long. You start to get a little bit of a break tomorrow, at least in the Northern Plains.

See a little break there across -- between that Central Plains and towards the East Coast. That's just the Appalachian Mountains. That elevation keeps that temperature down a little bit, which is certainly good news, if you live there, 75 in Atlanta.

You have got some scattered showers. Feels like 107 right now in Kansas City. Feels like the triple digits up and down the Eastern Seaboard. And today is a problem, tomorrow, better across Northern Plains. Take a look that, 77 degrees towards areas of southeastern, probably around Yankton and Sioux Falls.

So it's going to get better, but the East Coast is really the bullseye for it for the day tomorrow, feeling like 111 in Richmond, 111 in D.C., 110 and Philadelphia, 107 up towards Boston, so everybody getting in on this Saturday and Sunday across the Eastern Seaboard.

Here's actual air temperatures for tomorrow. Take a look that. North Platte, today, you're over 100. Tomorrow, you're dropping by almost 25 degrees, and Sunday we get an additional break across the Central Plains.

And we begin the process of cooling down. It's Monday, Tuesday Wednesday of next week that we are all going to be breathing a sigh of relief, because heat will finally be over -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Incredible. Thank you my friend, Rick Reichmuth, on all that.

Meanwhile, in New York City, there is a heat emergency going on, as demand for power continues to spike, not just in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., also bracing for possible blackouts.

Leland Vittert in Washington with more on that.

Hey, Leland.

LELAND VITTERT, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

Energy crews tell us they are on high alert throughout the weekend, with power line crews ready to spring into action if these blackouts occur. Meantime, just check out how much the demand for electricity is going up as the mercury goes up as well.

There's so many air conditioners that are working overtime. You can see this is the demand for natural gas, because the demand for electricity is up so much. Natural gas is what they use to make electricity.

Power companies are saying that blackouts and brownouts cascade throughout their entire network, and the power grids across much of the East Coast are connected. So what's happening in D.C., for example, where they say it's going to be as hot and feel as hot as it is in Death Valley, that translates up and down the Eastern Seaboard in terms of electrical demand, 13 percent higher electrical demand right now than on a typical hot July day.

Amtrak also says they're worried about their trains, because the rails gets so hot, they can buckle and bubble. And, at some point, they're going to have to slow all of the trains down. So everybody who is trying to move around the Northeast Corridor, whether it be to get to the beach or whether it be to try to get a little bit away from the heat, well, it's going to be a lot slower trip for them.

In New York specifically, they're talking about keeping your thermostats at 78 degrees, Neil, which they say is just barely cool enough so that you don't have any hair health issues, but nowhere near cool enough to be comfortable, but, at the same time, not too cool to put too much demand on the electrical grid.

So enjoy the weekend.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Seventy-eight degrees to set an air conditioner, wow, that tells you a lot right there.

VITTERT: Yes.

CAVUTO: Leland, thank you very much. Be cool yourself, my friend.

All right, now more Americans are certainly hitting the beach as this heat wave heats up.

And doesn't Mike Tobin know it? Now, he's at North Avenue Beach in Chicago.

How are things looking there?

MIKE TOBIN, CORRESPONDENT: Well, remember about six months ago, Neil, we were on these very shores talking about the polar vortex and the icy grip on the nation? What a half-a-year does.

If you look out here right now, Chicago will oftentimes get a break because the wind will blow in off the lake and cool when it's out over the water. Right now, however, the wind, if it comes up at all, is blowing east. So, Michigan, you're welcome.

Chicago, Detroit, cities like that have first-responders going door to door in housing projects in a poor community. They're checking on people who might not have functioning air conditioners. A lot of activities have been canceled. In New York, the big Verizon New York City triathlon, I'm sorry if you spent the last six months training. The big event is canceled due to excessive heat.

Here in Chicago, a three-game series with the Cubs and Padres is on. Skipper Joe Maddon says, in weather like this, you pump the fluids, pump the fluids, pump the fluids.

Also in Chicago, city leaders are encouraging residents to take initiative, care for your neighbors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICH GUIDICE, CHICAGO OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Well, OEMC and the city stands ready to assist our residents and visitors. We ask everyone to help each other out. Check on family, neighbors or those without air conditioning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TOBIN: And they take it very seriously here in Chicago.

If you remember, back in 1995, 739 people died over a period of five days in the big heat wave back then. Most of the people who died were elderly, poor, and they were afraid to sleep outside due to the crime.

The scenes were absolutely horrific, with body bags lined up on the street. Refrigerator trucks were brought in because the morgues simply couldn't handle the volume.

Also, there's a Web site out there called noheatstroke.org. It says so far this year, 21 children have died having been left in hot cars. So take that very seriously, everybody out there who's listening -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Mike, thank you very, very much, Mike Tobin.

By the way, it's not just Mother Nature heating things up, but political developments and what's going on in Iran really heating things up.

To John Roberts right now at the White House with more.

Hey, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: And, Neil, what's heated up this afternoon is that Iran says that it has now seized one U.K.- flagged tanker. That is a British tanker, under its flag.

It has also seized a Liberian-flagged tanker that was being operated by a U.K. company. Of course, all of this now has the world on edge as to exactly what Iran is up to. Why is it seizing tankers from a country or operated by a country that is still a signatory to the joint comprehensive plan of action, the Iran nuclear deal?

The president on his way out of the White House a short time ago headed for Bedminster commenting about it, saying that obviously it's just in the early stages of this. They don't quite know what's going on. They don't know what Iran is up to.

The president says he's in touch with the U.K. about all of this. But one thing it does prove is what he has said all along is that Iran is nothing but trouble, though the president did seem rather unconcerned about it all, suggesting that things eventually will work out.

Listen to what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: It's very easy to straighten out, or it's very easy for us to make it a lot worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: The president there talking really about the entire Iran situation, and not just the situation with these two seized tankers.

The foreign secretary in the U.K., Jeremy Hunt, saying the following: "I'm extremely concerned by the seizure of two naval vessels by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz."

Their crews comprise a range of nationalities, but they understand that there are no British nationals that are on board either ship. He says that their ambassador in Tehran is in touch with the Iranian minister of foreign affairs, though the Iranian foreign minister is in New York City right now.

He says: "These seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is maintained, and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region."

You can bet, Neil, that there's a lot of traffic going on back and forth right now between the White House and the U.K. to try to figure out how to proceed in all of this. And the question of why Iran would seek to escalate with such a provocation just doesn't seem to make sense at this point, unless they're trying to suggest to the U.K., look, either you work with us, or this is what's going to happen.

But that would seem to be folly -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Yes, to put it mildly.

John, thank you very, very much.

Real quick peek at the corner of Wall and Broad today. We were essentially unchanged, mildly up for a day. And then, all of a sudden, we got news out of these two tankers seized potentially by the Iranians. That didn't help matters any, but, again, this has been a record-setting period for the markets.

We're still only fractionally down from records that were reached on the 15th, so, across the board, markets holding their own.

In the meantime, a lot of people look at the volatility that's going on in the world today and the hatred and the back and forth, and we have never seen such difficult times.

Well, 50 years ago, when we were landing on the moon, there was a war going on. We were just some months after the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy. We have been there and done that and survived that.

It's a timely reminder today we can do it again -- after this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEIL ARMSTRONG, NASA ASTRONAUT: That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: And with those memorable words, the dream of a president and a nation were realized, and all that happening at the darndest of times, a nation divided over the war in Vietnam, a little more than a year after the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy.

And divisiveness was everywhere. Nothing seemed to be getting done.

Fast-forward 50 years, and everyone says we're as divided as ever and nothing is ever getting done.

Pollster Frank Luntz here to remind us that things invariably can get done, and there can be a focus.

And I always think, Frank -- and it's good to see you -- a lot of those astronauts with whom we chatted almost had to have blinders on, focusing on getting to the moon and everything else, because the planet they were leaving behind was going nuts.

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: But that was what they said was so amazing, the ability to look back at the country, particularly at daybreak.

CAVUTO: Yes.

LUNTZ: And you couldn't see any borders, you couldn't see any war, you couldn't see any violence. You just saw planet Earth.

And they talked about how spiritual that was, how powerful. And I think we need something like that. There has to be a catalyst that goes beyond politics and economics and it says to us that there's something special about being alive, and particularly being alive as an American.

We're missing that.

CAVUTO: You know what I remember too about it is, it -- obviously, 9/11 was a unifying event, but in a tragic way. This was a unifying event in a good way. It was an achievement of incredible proportions.

And we realized what we're capable of one when we set things aside and all that, even as a war was ongoing and political divisiveness was everywhere. Richard Nixon was only president for a few months at the time.

But it is a reminder that we can do bigger things, even when we're in the midst of a lot of things.

LUNTZ: Look how quickly we did it.

CAVUTO: Yes.

LUNTZ: Kennedy made the commitment in 1961. And we did it before the end of the decade. You can't build a bridge in the eight years it took to get to the moon. I mean, it's just incredible.

The other thing I think about is how my parents woke me up that night. I was a little kid, but they wanted me to -- I get emotional. They wanted me to see an American stepping foot on the moon.

And my mom made sure that I was in bed at that time at 8:00.

(LAUGHTER)

LUNTZ: This was late. They got me up. And they said, never forget this. This is how great it is to be an American.

And I have never forgotten what they said to me that night.

CAVUTO: That's very powerful and very true, very true.

Today, we always talk about the back and forth with politicians and all. But I was kind of telling you during the break, I tend to think it's more like professional wrestling. They posture and they rant and shout, but, at their core -- and I see that myself when I want to go to Washington.

A lot of the times, they're slapping each other on the back, Democrats or Republicans, and laughing and joking with each other. Then the lights come on or the cameras come on, and then they resort to throwing chairs.

So I kind of think, at our core, we're still what we were there 50 years ago.

LUNTZ: I don't.

CAVUTO: OK, that's good to know.

LUNTZ: And I don't....

CAVUTO: Thank you very much.

LUNTZ: Yes.

CAVUTO: It's been very good seeing you, Frank.

LUNTZ: I apologize for...

CAVUTO: No, no, no, but go ahead. Tell me why you don't...

(CROSSTALK)

LUNTZ: ... for depressing people out there.

And I can't figure out which camera to look at it. I guess it's that one there.

The problem now is that we seek to divide. We actually go out of our way to say things that are mean and things that cause...

CAVUTO: You don't think we were doing that back then?

LUNTZ: There was a difference.

As you said, people could unify behind the scenes. Today, behind the scenes, there is none of that. Republicans and Democrats do not sit together today. They used to have a relationship. Even into the last four or five years, they could work together.

Over the last couple of years, they can't. And they seek to do as much damage as they possibly can. The key about wrestling is, when the show is over, everybody goes home. There's no place for us to go as Americans.

The show is never over in Washington. Every single day, even on holidays, even on the Fourth of July, we were seeking some sort of political gain.

It's not the way it should be. And I will tell you, from the focus groups that I do, that it is a poison. It is toxic. And I can no longer have a discussion in a set like this with 25 people without them yelling at each other within two or three minutes.

CAVUTO: Did you ever think it was you?

(LAUGHTER)

LUNTZ: Well, maybe it's the shoes I'm wearing.

CAVUTO: But yet you step back from that and you think about John Kennedy and the goal of landing a man on the moon before the decade was out, and then only had a few years to go.

And I heard a story about Kennedy on this, that when he was crafting that speech, and they said, well, what decade are we talking about, Mr. President? And he said, this one.

So he thought big. And other presidents have obviously thought big and all that stuff. But I don't know what the galvanizing event would be today. I mean, everyone's talking about returning the space and the moon, Mars, what have you.

But that was a great unifying factor.

LUNTZ: If we could someday cure cancer, although now we have a situation where some people are telling kids, don't get immunized. So there's a war against science.

If we could someday find a solution to the housing crisis or a solution to poverty and hunger. The problem is that -- and I'm afraid our media is part of this -- that they will find the negative in everything.

CAVUTO: Yes.

LUNTZ: I read the newspaper, I watch the news, and it's all negative.

So why should we expect to have hope for the future? Why should we expect to be optimistic?

But I will tell you this; 67 percent of Americans think the economy is going to be better next year than this year. That's the best number in almost 20 years. More people are at work. More people have a career, not just a job. Economically, we are rocking right now.

So that should give you pause, because, if it's this good with the economy, why don't we feel that good?

CAVUTO: No, you're right about that.

I think a pox on both parties' houses if they don't see what -- what they have in common, not what divides us.

LUNTZ: And I know we're heading towards the end of this, and I haven't been on your air in a while.

I want to thank you for speaking truth to power. I want to thank you for your honesty and your candor.

We don't have many Walter Cronkites. We don't have many Roger Mudds, many Tom Brokaws. You're one of them.

And what you do is essential, because we have to be able to trust the media. We have to be able to trust our elected officials. We have to be able to trust our business, our economic leaders.

And, Neil, you help hold them accountable. And you bring a sense of trust that's missing. Thank you for what you do.

CAVUTO: Well, that's very nice of you. And the check is in the mail.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: But, seriously, Frank, it's very good seeing you. How many sneakers are we talking about right now?

LUNTZ: One hundred and seventy pair.

CAVUTO: It's amazing, just amazing.

LUNTZ: And I will gladly take more. If you guys want to send any to me, I will take them.

CAVUTO: There is a way.

All right, the significance of what those astronauts did 50 years ago and the message for today -- right after this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN F. KENNEDY, FORMER PRESIDENT: Why, some say, the moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain?

Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas? We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

KENNEDY: We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Just incredible, right?

Going back and thinking of all that would happen in the years to follow, did those words, though, actually lead to this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (singing): I was strolling on the moon one day in the merry, merry month of...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: December.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, May.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: May, when much to my surprise...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Now, I have already said these guys are heroes. I didn't say they're great singers.

Apollo 17 astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on the surface of the moon the last time we had human beings on the moon.

Gene is gone.

But Harrison Schmitt, I'm happy to say, is still with us, and even more honored to say he's with us right now.

Harrison, very good to have you. Thanks for coming. HARRISON SCHMITT, FORMER NASA ASTRONAUT: Oh, great to be with you again, Neil, really super.

I don't know why you let off with my rendition of "Strolling in the Park, but nevertheless.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Well, I have -- believe me, I hold you in high esteem. The singing? I don't know.

But who started that, by the way? I'm kind of taking a side here. But what happened?

SCHMITT: I started it, because, in those days, I had this very bad habit of, any time I heard a line that sounded a little bit like a song, I would start singing that song. And you would have to put up with it.

CAVUTO: Well, it was -- we were happy to put up with it.

In fact, I remember putting it up when I was a kid watching you guys.

Now, of course, as you have heard, Harrison, there's this great push to get back there, right to the moon. Now, Michael Collins, of course, the command module pilot of Apollo 11, was telling me, well, why don't we just skip that, because we have kind of been there and done that, and go right to Mars?

What do you think?

SCHMITT: Well, I appreciate what Mike has said. And he's long been an advocate of going directly to Mars.

CAVUTO: Right.

SCHMITT: My -- I'm also an active advocate of Mars.

But I -- my analysis of it is that the moon is in the critical path. You just to have a couple more generations of young people who have to learn how to manage the risks of deep space. You also have the resources of the moon that can help you a great deal in dealing with managing the risks of Mars.

And, also, the moon still has a great deal to tell us about our own Earth. And the science will be important. But, most of all, it's -- it really is, operationally and resource-wise, it's in the critical path.

CAVUTO: I think that's just the geologist in you talking.

And I know -- I understand it.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: But I guess what I'm also wondering, Harrison, is, where is the political appetite these days, with our enormous deficits and debt? The argument is, we can't pull a Kennedy anymore. He had the benefit -- I don't mean to cheapen his words -- of this battle with the then Soviet Union to get there first.

And it was -- it was always something that helped him in pushing for more funding and more -- more activity. Now not so much. What do you think?

SCHMITT: Well, I think the geopolitical challenge is still there. There are still other nations on this planet that wish to dominate, not only the planet, but space.

And we have to accept that challenge, just like President Kennedy, President Eisenhower accepted it in the 1960s. You

CAVUTO: know, what I was -- the timeline on our getting to the moon, Harrison, as you have reminded me in prior conversations, if you think about it, when we had the Apollo 1 fire in January '67, and lost those three astronauts, if that -- a little more than two-and-a-half years later, we made it to the moon.

How did we do that?

SCHMITT: Well, you did it because you had 400,000 Americans who were still in their 20s who believed that they could work the 16-hour days, literally eight-day weeks sometimes, in order to make it happen.

They had the courage and the stamina and the motivation, the patriotism to believe that this should be done, and they made it happen.

CAVUTO: I know this is a weird question. I always think, you're in that august group of 12 men who walked on the surface of the moon.

And I always wonder -- I used to ask Gene this. I used to ask a lot of the other astronauts with whom I have had the pleasure to chat. What does it feel like when you look up at the moon and you see it or you talk to your kids or grandkids? What do you say?

SCHMITT: Well, when I look at the moon -- and it catches my eye a lot more than I think it used to. You might be surprised at that. But it does.

I think of -- really of the -- of those people that made it all happen, that put Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon and Mike Collins in orbit, and really did a fantastic job.

I couldn't believe it. I never encountered anything like what they were doing in my previous experience, and I'm not sure I ever have since.

CAVUTO: I remember one time interviewing you, Harrison, and said, how does it feel to be a hero?

And you immediately said, stop it, stop it. I'm not a hero.

If I were an astronaut -- I'm an honorary astronaut, as you might know. Gene made me one. But I would be calling myself a hero every day.

SCHMITT: Well, you can't really -- just like Neil often said, you can't really call yourself a hero, without calling that -- all those Americans that made it happen heroes as well.

They really were the ones. We just were at the tip of the spear. You know that as well as anyone, Neil. And we had the great privilege and opportunity of being there. But that spear was held by an awful lot of other very, very dedicated and competent people.

CAVUTO: You have not lost one bit of your class or humility, my friend.

Thank you so much for inspiring a nation and the world, especially now.

Be well.

SCHMITT: Well, thank you very much, Neil. It's great to be with you once again. And I will look forward to the next time.

CAVUTO: All right, until the next flight.

Harrison, thank you.

All right, in the meantime, he completely changed the way we compensate the family of disaster victims. He did it after 9/11. He's about to do the same for Boeing after those 737 MAX crashes.

But before he gets down to business, Ken Feinberg is stopping to talk to us.

CAVUTO: You know, if we didn't have that Iran tanker news, that they had seized two vessels, we probably would have been OK on the week.

As it was, this is the week all the major market averages scored all-time records, down fractionally. Now what happens? We shall see -- after this.

CAVUTO: They call him the go-to guy, for good reason.

Who better to handle the $100 million victims fund for those Boeing 737 MAX crashes than the man who did the same for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, helped disburse monies after the B.P. Deepwater Horizon oil spill, GM's faulty ignition payouts?

You name it, he was there. Ken Feinberg has been that crucial guy who decides the dispensation of all of that. He's meticulous, he's diligent. He's trusted by all sides, which immediately makes me suspicious of him.

Ken Feinberg joins me right now.

Ken, welcome. Good to have you.

KENNETH FEINBERG, VICTIM COMPENSATION ATTORNEY: Nice to be back. Thanks, Neil.

CAVUTO: You know, people who aren't familiar with you and how you do things, first of all, you're meticulous about this and try to be very, very fair to all.

But you realized that the way that we would hand out compensation to victims' families in the past was sort of like one size fits all, or if it's $100 million, and you had 100 victims, everyone would each get a million dollars. I'm simplifying it.

But you change it to recognize that certain families lose bigger breadwinners than others. And there's got to be a way to recognize that.

Is that how you do things? And how do you crunch the numbers and compensate accordingly?

FEINBERG: All depends.

If the fund is created as an alternative to going to court, then one size doesn't fill all -- fit all, because the stockbroker's widow or the winner of a banker has to receive more funds than the -- than the busboy or the waiter or the soldier or the fireman. Otherwise, they won't voluntarily decide to take the funds rather than go to court.

That's not the Boeing fund. This fund, one size does fit all, because it's not an alternative to going to court. These are funds, financial assistance funds, being provided each surviving family member or beneficiary without regard. They can still go to court if they want.

CAVUTO: OK.

FEINBERG: So this will be one size fits all.

CAVUTO: All right, so if it's $100 million or $50 million to start, I mean, it would be divided equally among all the victims' families, and that would be over 300 people from both crashes?

FEINBERG: That's correct.

The challenge here -- and you know this. We have talked about this in other contexts. There are two challenges here. Even though everybody's going to receive the same amount of money, first, who's eligible?

The passengers in those planes who died came from about 30 to 35 foreign countries. Every -- each country, with its own system, its own legal system, how do you decide in an African company or -- country -- or an Asian nation who's entitled to get the money?

You don't have an American legal system there. That's challenge number one.

And challenge number two, after you decide who gets the money, how do you make sure that that money ends up in their hands? How do you transfer large amounts?

We're talking here maybe $140,000, $150,000 per victim. How do you make sure that that money, ready to go, doesn't get diverted, fraudulently, corruptly, into some secret Swiss bank account?

I mean, it's going to be a real challenge finding out the best way to guarantee payment.

CAVUTO: So how do you decide that? I mean, some of these who come from countries that are not rock-solid, and where someone could just scarf that money up, not the intended recipients, how do you police it, or can you?

FEINBERG: Well, Camille Biros, my colleague and I who have done all of these cases together, when we -- when we transferred funds from that federal state-sponsored terrorism fund to the Iranian hostages and others, some of the people who died overseas in the African embassy bombings in Kenya, we had to get the money to them in Kenya or in Tanganyika or other African countries.

And we used American banks to transfer the money to American banks, and then the American banks, working with the lawyers and other banks abroad, with guarantees. We were successful. So we will take a look at that as a possible precedent.

CAVUTO: Well, if there's anyone who can handle that and go through all of that, it's you.

And, Ken, good luck with this. It's not an easy task. But I wish you well.

FEINBERG: Well, thanks. And thanks again for having me on, Neil. It's been a while, and I always appreciate it.

CAVUTO: Same here, Ken Feinberg.

All right, in the meantime, Democratic Congressman Al Green says he is still going after impeachment. My next guest says it's not just a worry for the president -- why Nancy Pelosi should be worried as well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. AL GREEN, D-TX: If the president continues to do harm to society with his inciteful and hateful rhetoric, then he will be impeached.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Well, it didn't happen this week.

Democratic Congressman Al Green, with me yesterday, not backing down that he's going to continue that push, even though the numbers were overwhelming that it wasn't going anywhere.

My next guest says this week's vote, though, is a warning to the president, but, probably more importantly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Washington Examiner's Byron York is here.

Byron, if I'm Nancy Pelosi, I'm worried if this still festers, right?

BYRON YORK, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Well, absolutely.

First of all, the vote against this impeachment resolution was 332-95. So everybody thinks, well, it's been overwhelmingly defeated. And that's true in one sense.

But wait a minute. That means 95 Democrats voted to impeach the president right now. And this wasn't about Russia, about collusion or about obstruction of justice or campaign finance violations or anything like that. It was to impeach the president for -- basically for dividing America.

It cited the tweets that we have all been talking about for the last several days. And that was it.

CAVUTO: Yes.

And it was a kind of -- crazy respect for the congressman notwithstanding, I mean, the fact is, it was a cockamamie way to go after the president. These weren't even high crimes and misdemeanors, saying he's a racist and all that.

YORK: No.

CAVUTO: But it's got off on its own tracks.

But, to your point, I mean, if you're Nancy Pelosi, and you want to get off that subject or the zeal to take down the president, this isn't going away, right?

YORK: Really, she is -- I mean, she's just pushing down, trying to keep this -- the top on, the lid on this pot.

And this was a message to her that 95 Democrats, which is about 40 percent of her Democratic Caucus in the House, 95 of them are ready to go right now. We haven't heard from Robert Mueller yet. That will be a few days from now, next Wednesday. That could -- that could persuade many more Democrats that it's time to move now.

She's got some House chairmen of the Judiciary, the Intelligence and the Oversight Committees basically conducting impeachment-like investigations right now. And here again, if the number you're starting at is 95, she's got a problem.

CAVUTO: Yes. I mean, when he started this whole process -- the congressman, I'm talking about -- he had about 50 or 60 votes.

So I'm curious where you see it all going. I know a lot hinges on Mueller. Democrats have this strategy to deal with him and maybe force answers. Where do you think that's going to go?

YORK: You know, it's really hard to see Democrats finally pulling the trigger on this.

For one thing, it's really -- reason that's not really discussed a whole lot, we have never had an impeachment in the middle of a reelection campaign. When Richard Nixon resigned ahead of impeachment in 1974, he had just been reelected in 1972.

When Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998, he had been reelected in 1996.

CAVUTO: Good point.

YORK: Presidents, when they're impeached, they accuse their impeachers of being partisan.

Imagine that happening in the middle of a presidential campaign, which is going on as we speak, really be uncharted territory.

CAVUTO: Byron, thank you very much, The Washington Examiner's Byron York in...

YORK: Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: ... in a very hot Washington.

Meanwhile, 50 years since kids watched a man walk on the moon, their kids and their grandkids couldn't seem to care less. What the heck?

Or should I say, what the Hexed? Because I'm about to give these kids a piece of my mind, but not before warning them, get off my lawn.

CAVUTO: All right, this is what makes me lose faith in the young -- or younger.

Fifty years after the first man on the moon, and there's a new study out that says kids today would rather be YouTube stars than shoot for the stars.

No one wants to be an astronaut anymore. Apparently -- I began to think about it, as happens. I could actually see it, because, well, when have we seen astronauts, right? It's like we have given up on space. That's not right.

So, is it just the Gen Hexed, or is there something bigger going on here?

"Your World" audio technician and author of "Blood on the Streets" Dion Baia. We got the host of "Sincerely Kat" on FOX Nation, Kat Timpf, Internet radio sensation Mike Gunzelman.

Mike, you do not want to be an astronaut?

MIKE GUNZELMAN, INTERNET RADIO HOST: Well, here's the thing.

With kids, I feel like they still space, all right? You ask a young kid, they space, but probably just not being an astronaut. And I thought about the same thing. And I think the reason is because there's no celebrity aspect to it, where you go on the street.

Name a modern-day astronaut. I have no idea who is a modern-day astronaut right now.

KATHERINE TIMPF, CONTRIBUTOR: Plus, it sounds hard, right?

They see these YouTubers raking in all this cash for just sitting there playing with their toys.

DION BAIA, AUDIO TECHNICIAN: In their house.

TIMPF: In their house, being like, this way is good.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Well, astronauts never made a lot money. They were bigger than that.

BAIA: But I think the problem is nowadays we don't -- when was the last -- sadly, I think the last biggest thing was the Colombia disaster in 2003.

I mean, I remember growing up in the '80s and '90s.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: The International Space Station?

BAIA: But that's the thing. It's not -- it's not on the front lines.

CAVUTO: Right.

BAIA: We used to go into -- in my elementary school, we would go in the library. We would watch the shuttle take off. We would talk.

None of that happens now. So, of course the kids aren't interested in that.

CAVUTO: So, if we get back into it in a big way, or there's a mission to Mars, all bets are off.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: Only if we bring YouTube, because these kids, they don't want to be smart and explore things.

CAVUTO: They're not that much younger than you, Kat.

TIMPF: I don't want to be an astronaut either. There's no food delivery up there.

GUNZELMAN: There's a lot of money, and also the fact, listen, with the V.R. and everything, they're already in space.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Oh, I see what you did there, the virtual reality thing.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: We would think there would so much stuff bigger now, with the 50th anniversary, more hoopla going on.

CAVUTO: And maybe that will...

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: You have been covering it a lot. But I haven't seen it a lot, mean, just occasionally, but not -- there should be more pizzazz and glam like 50 years ago, make people remember that this was a big, big thing.

GUNZELMAN: Neil is not happy.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: You're all a lost cause.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: You agree, don't you?

CAVUTO: No, I don't.

All right, in the meantime, there's a new trailer for "Top Gun." That, these kids can react to. All right, this is what is sad.

They're getting a lot of people excited, apparently a lot more excited than they do about going to the moon or being an astronaut. But it's a reboot, right?

BAIA: No, it's not a reboot.

GUNZELMAN: So, what it is, so this is Hollywood these days.

It's either sequels or remakes, obviously, "Lion King, "Aladdin," "Dumbo," which flopped literally, this past year. But this is cool. This is a sequel. A lot of them haven't done that well.

But "Top Gun," this trailer looks wild.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Well, all the Avengers ones do well, right?

BAIA: The secret is, they want to bring inherent audiences, people -- that's why they're rebooting stuff. There's already fans of it.

This looks good because -- I'm excited. It looks Tom Cruise is actually flying an F-22 here. And there was that "Mission: Impossible" movie from a couple years ago where he actually connected and tied onto a C-17 and took off with it.

So I wouldn't be surprised if he's doing his own stunts in this movie. And everybody is bringing back -- coming back.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: I'm not going to watch it.

BAIA: Plus, Ed Harris is in it, which is awesome.

TIMPF: I didn't see the -- any of the "Top Gun" movies. Is there only one? I have no idea what it's about.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: I assume that there are guns involved.

BAIA: But Val Kilmer is back as Ice Man.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: With the exception of "Spider-Man," and the exception of "Avengers," yet another sequel another, there's nothing big...

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: Coming with new ideas, just like being an astronaut, also hard.

BAIA: Look at the competition now, where you have thousands of streaming networks. You have series, movies.

It divides everybody's time. So you need to be able to have a property that people already like and know.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: You know what is sad about this? You're far more animated about this than you are about being astronauts.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: Because you don't like it, though.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Because I don't like you.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: I know.

CAVUTO: All right.

BAIA: Got to try to win the argument.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: In the meantime, Instagram is apparently testing a version of its popular app in several countries that doesn't have the like feature. I don't know what that means, but apparently it's significant. And it removes the pressure on you, as someone who would use the service.

Is that...

TIMPF: No.

GUNZELMAN: Kat hates this.

TIMPF: Where would I get my self-esteem from? From within?

Everybody knows that that's a hoax. It doesn't come from within. It comes from other people liking you.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: People need that? And if you take that away...

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: I'm people. They should get rid of the comments, because I can't even read mine. They're sick. It's just a bunch of people asking to see my feet.

If they want to get rid of something, get rid of that.

GUNZELMAN: We're obsessed with our cell phones and social media. And getting rid of Instagram likes will not solve that whatsoever.

CAVUTO: How do you guys deal with it if you get nasty comments?

BAIA: I feel like people are too sensitive about it nowadays.

TIMPF: I don't read them.

CAVUTO: You don't? Really? Come on.

TIMPF: I can't read them. On Instagram?

CAVUTO: A little bit?

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: When I do, I become ill.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: I have people who loathe me. They just loathe me.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: But a couple years ago, Netflix did that where they were taking the star rating away from movies because they were worried that people were giving crappy reviews.

So it just -- it seems like it's a big sensitivity issue.

CAVUTO: All right, real quick, it's going to be hot. It's hot already.

BAIA: It already is.

CAVUTO: What do you guys do to deal with that?

GUNZELMAN: Stay inside. Stay inside.

BAIA: Cry.

CAVUTO: What if the power goes out?

GUNZELMAN: Drink and pray that the power doesn't go out.

CAVUTO: Drink. But you can't drink alcohol.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: Sure you can. You get the urge right now.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: Rose is not alcohol.

CAVUTO: Rose is alcohol.

GUNZELMAN: Get the ice ready.

BAIA: I will tell you, if you want to see a real zombie movie, you take the power away for a week, with everything going on now. It's so scary, I think.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: I'm so glad -- I don't want you guys to be astronauts. I don't want you to be that.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: Can you imagine you and I in a four-foot tube?

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Get off my ship.

BAIA: I got to go to the bathroom.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: All right, a lot more. Stick around after this.

CAVUTO: You know, 50 years later, there's still people who don't think it ever happened, that Apollo 11 never got to the moon, that Buzz Aldrin was never walking on the moon with Neil Armstrong.

Buzz Aldrin had a chance to respond to that some years back. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're the one who said you walked on the moon, when you didn't, calling the kettle black, if I ever thought -- saying I misrepresented myself?

BUZZ ALDRIN, FORMER NASA ASTRONAUT: Will you get him away from me?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're a coward and a liar and......

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: He just -- he just clocked that guy.

Buzz Aldrin will be my special guest tomorrow. I'm going to make a point of not asking about whether it was all rigged and fake. Also, Gene Kranz, we have the flight director for Apollo 11 and Apollo 13, the influence of John F. Kennedy, as seen through the eyes of his niece Kathleen Kennedy.

Remembering something that was very special. See you tomorrow.

