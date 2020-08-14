AG Barr says Durham investigation won't interfere with election schedule

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, the attorney general of the United States, Bill Barr, will join us. We have an exquisite interview with breaking news. That is straight ahead.

Also, the national security advisor to the U.S., Robert O'Brien, will be here. More details on what the president's historic Middle East peace deal is. And interestingly, Biden taking credit when just the opposite is true.

We'll also talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they're now ready to be anointed from their basement bunkers. They can't hide, they're going to campaign. No, they're not. Apparently, they're going to meet with the voters. They certainly aren't going to answer any questions from their adoring cult fans of propaganda wing. That would be the mob and the media.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(INAUDIBLE)

REPORTER: -- what do you think about that?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Pure Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, guys, let's go. Let's go, come on.

BIDEN: He didn't want an election.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, let's go, you guys, come on. Let's go. Come on, let's go. You guys, let's go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All right. Senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny is joining me now.

A couple notes, Jeff. One, not a whole lot of questions from reporters there. I mean, we keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters, we know that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yeah, may be two pressers with, oh, in the teleprompter, I'm supposed to go to Joe now. Yeah, in 140 days, two, really? Are they going to debate or are they going to try to duck that, too?

Why bother? The mob and the media -- they're already fawning over Kamala Harris, and, of course, they love Joe. They don't call him out on anything.

New York toilet paper "Times" called her a pragmatic moderate. That is another lie by the New York toilet paper "Times".

Georgy Stephanopoulos, Clinton hack-turned-make-believe journalist over at fake news ABC, he's spreading the same B.S.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Kamala Harris comes from the middle of the road moderate wing of the Democratic Party, not the first choice of progressives, but Joe Biden thinking that this historic move as the first woman of color on a national ticket will overcome that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's not true, either. The mob and the media 99 percent state run Democratic socialist fake news. But yeah, totally moderate. That would be, except for her real voting record.

In 2019, for example, she's to the left of Bolshevik Bernie Sanders, along with her vow of -- oh, yeah, confiscate guns, and via executive fiat and order, and her support of, oh, yeah, Medicare-for-All with zero chance of you having your own health care provider. No choice. I thought liberals were pro-choice.

And her sponsorship of the New Green Deal. She's a co-sponsor in U.S. Senate, you know, the plan to ban fracking. Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, are you watching this? Limit, by the way, ban straws, limit red meat -- that's all moderate, sure.

I see Georgy hasn't changed since his days trying to bully reporters into not publishing stories about Bill Clinton's affairs. George Stephanopoulos, nothing but a far left political hack masquerading as a journalist. ABC News, well, they are not telling you the truth and they are not alone.

Naturally, some of Kamala Harris' biggest cheerleaders, they work for fake news CNN and they're fake.

Here's what their vetting process looks like over there. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think she gave a very powerful speech and if there's any doubt that Kamala Harris is not going to be able to go on the attack as vice presidential candidate usually do, that was erased today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I thought Kamala Harris gave a fantastic speech. She absolutely nailed it. Her ability I think to show this tremendous range, the personal side of her.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look, I mean, it was a beautiful speech. Both of them, they strengthen each other. If you've got to give a headline today it would be "hope reborn."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's as though she was saying them from the mountaintop as opposed to just a high school gymnasium there and I think that the ease in which they work together was very apparent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, because that's the exact opposite when she got less than 2 percent of the primary and she did memorize her attack lines well and she delivered them and called Joe Biden pretty much a racist.

So you've got Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, they're running for the highest office in the land. Yeah, there would be critical questions that the mob needs to ask Joe and Kamala, they've got to answer it.

Just today, Biden announced a plan to impose a federal mask mandate. Apparently, he wants every American to wear a mask any time you step outside of your home.

Now, I've been very outspoken, I'm all for Americans voluntarily wearing masks when it's crowded and you can't socially distance. As a matter of fact, I said anecdotally, it worked at the super supermarket I went through at the epicenter of all of this, in the midst of the worst moments in New York.

Not one person got corona, or the Rite-Aid I would go to a CVS, because they had mass and plastic. Anecdotally, they work.

And guess what? What, we're going to have mask police next? What, well, next they say after Operation Warp Speed of President Trump and we're now in final stage trials for a vaccine, are we going to mandate that? I would say that's up to people to decide. They get to choose.

Will the Biden administration be handing out fines or arresting people don't comply with their mandates that are apparently universal? Are they universal? What about jogging outdoors? What about swimming in the ocean or on a beach? What about those who work outdoors? What about professional sports athletes? What, does the first baseman have to socially -- is that socially distant enough from the second baseman or the shortstop or third baseman?

What about people eating at a restaurant reading outdoors any of these questions ever going to be answered? Well, even asked?

Now, this is just one issue that must be addressed? In fact, during the primaries, it was Senator Harris raising numerous serious concerns. I think she memorized her lines and delivered them quite well when she confronted - - well, the ever forgetful Joe, the corrupt Joe, about his work with segregationists and proposing integration and so much more.

We'll remind you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: On the Hyde Amendment, Vice President, where you made a decision for years to withhold resources to poor women to have access to reproductive health care, and including women who were the victims of rape and incest, do you now say that you have evolved and you regret that? Because you've only since you've been running for president this time.

I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.

REPORTER: Do you believe that the vice president should enter this race?

HARRIS: Oh, he's going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn't tell him what to do.

The issue of lynching is part of the stain on America's history.

REPORTER: He apologized this morning on Twitter, saying, I should not have used those words. Do you accept that apology?

HARRIS: I think that's right for him to apologize, yes.

You also worked with them to oppose busing and, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow, Kamala has evolved election year conversion I guess you might say.

Also, Kamala Harris also believed Joe Biden's accusers. Apparently during the primary, she sympathized with all the women that Joe made really uncomfortable with this creepy groping and touching and hugging. Remember all this, Kamala?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

BIDEN: I got hairy legs that turn that -- that turn blonde in the sun.

(MUSIC)

BIDEN: And the kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.

(MUSIC)

BIDEN: Let's dance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And we're not even showing you the really creepy moments with younger people.

Kamala, did you forget about that? Do you no longer care about this conduct? Did you evolve as you say, I think you just used the words, oh yeah, evolving?

What about Biden's work with segregationists to slow school integration? Remember, he worked with the former Klansman, the guy that actually filibustered the historic Civil Rights Act and didn't support the Voting Rights Act. And guess what, your BFF partnered with the former Klansman because Joe Biden didn't want his children to grow up in a racial jungle if his kids went to integrated schools.

You just no longer care that Biden was close to the former Klansman, praised the former Klansman, worked with the former Klansman on something like integration? You talked about that in that debate moment you had with Joe.

What about principle? What about his comment you can't go to a 7-Eleven or Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent? And I'm not joking he said?

What about his recent comments suggesting that African-Americans are all the same or you ain't black or poor kids or just as smart as white kids? OK, really, Kamala?

Is the mob and the media, you're going to ask these questions? Are you that desperate in this case to be vice president of the United States that we'll just forget all about all this?

Of course, this isn't just about Senator Harris. It's about everyone in the mob in the media. They refuse to vet Joe Biden. We do we will do their job as we always do.

And today, the president he answered dozens of questions like he almost does on a daily basis from a hostile press corps, a cult that is psychotic in their hatred of him.

So, ask yourself, why doesn't Joe Biden, why doesn't Kamala Harris answer questions? Where's their lengthy press conference?

Now, my guess is they're going to show up for a fluffy interview on fake news CNN. They're going to show up on conspiracy TV MSDNC. That's where they'll show up. Probably nowhere else.

Are they going to show up for the debates? Are they not capable of the tough questions? Go on with Chris Wallace, go on with -- well, anybody that will ask you a tough question.

Anyway, what are they hiding? Is it that they're radical, out of touch socialist positions, maybe? Is it Joe Biden's racist rhetoric? Is it that Kamala Harris's terrible record as a prosecutor? Is it Joe Biden what was an obvious -- well, lack of strength and stamina and mental acuity, you know, mental alertness?

Because I think the answer might be all the above. And in 82 days, the American people got to make an important choice. And before the first debate, 16 states begin early voting.

In just a few moments, we're going to be joined by the Attorney General Bill Barr with an exclusive interview and breaking news.

First, joining us, Fox News contributor, former Arkansas governor, Mike Huckabee, along with Fox News contributor, Tammy Bruce.

Tammy, let's start with the creep -- oh, by the way, great job, Governor, last night.

Let's start with the creepy stuff and there's -- you know what, it's aired a lot before and I just decided it's not fair to air the stuff with the kids because that's really creepy and the sniffing of the hair and in your face -- I'm like get away. Give me some breathing room, you're creeping me out with all the touchy-feely crap that he does.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you know and this is why the media has realized that -- yes, this is why the media has had to realize I think you can hear me, right?

HANNITY: Yes, that Joe Biden has always been a problem and why -- and why he's got to be protected. And so, they've got this -- they've got him in a literal basement, and with Kamala Harris, they are trying to establish a virtual bunker, right? They also as we saw with the press conference earlier, as you played, ways to just kind of -- move them both out quickly. They know that also Senator Harris is not what she appears to be any more than Joe Biden is.

These are the two of the most contrived, fake individuals that it's a classic example of what the swamp used to be, individuals who are moving through a theater, if you will, a presentation of -- you know, fraudster kind of actors who are presenting to people what they want to hear.

Senator Harris, in particular, is a transactional kind of individual. She will use people for what she -- what she wants. She will become what they want her to be. And then her staying in that position is conditional. So, you never know what's going to happen.

The American people need leadership. What is great about President Trump and what very often irritates people because it is so unique is that what you see is what you get. He has been the same guy from day one. You don't have to wonder who it is he is. This is what has shocked the media. He is what he is and there's a transparency to that that makes who Joe Biden and Senator Harris even more obviously frauds at this point.

I -- I think I have to go back and add up all the questions he's taken in a week and all the questions asked through the entire campaign of the ever forgetful, seemingly frail, weak and tired, needing a hot cocoa and a nappy every afternoon Biden.

And I'm not trying to be disrespectful, Governor Huckabee, because the left and the mob and the media and Democrats, they were -- they were not exactly nice to John McCain about his age or Ronald Reagan about his. But how about some fairness, they're not even demanding interviews from this guy.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, they're not really questioning the fact that Kamala Harris was all over Joe Biden about everything from racism to sexism being a sexual predator. What you played a few minutes ago pointed all of that out, which means that if you're going to campaign in a primary, be careful what you say about your opponents because you may have to stand on the stage and change your mind.

I mean, Kamala Harris at first was saying Joe Biden wasn't worth basically a milk bucket under a bull. He was just that worthless. Now, suddenly, you know, he's going to be the next face that you'll see chiseled on Mount Rushmore.

Well, which time was she lying? The Mount Rushmore or the milk bucket under the bull? It can't be both and that's what she needs to be asked by some of these media people that might as well go down into the basement with Joe because they sure aren't challenging him with tough questions.

I -- will they get away I'll ask you both an exit question, Tammy, you first. Will they get away trying not to debate? Is that the next stop in this bunker basement non-campaign because every time -- Joe's run a little baby campaign, occasionally, steps out of the basement bunker and every time, he does -- are you a junkie? Do you get tested for coke? Come on, man. Come on.

I can look forward to debating Donald Trump -- I can't wait and I'm willing to compare my cognitive and physical -- well, what's the word, what's the - - oh fitness.

You know we're endowed by the -- oh, you know, the thing. You know, God the creator of everything, Joe.

Are they going to let this continue the mob? And will he debate?

BRUCE: Well, look, both Biden and Harris were not prepared for when they were attacked during a debate. They can deliver one-liners and Joe Biden not very well, but, of course, Harris was shocked I think when Tulsi Gabbard went after her. She did not know how to respond.

So any surprises move them both off of their feet, of course, they'd rather not debate but that was Hillary's mistake. Hillary debated but their attitude was, underestimate Donald Trump, stay out of the limelight you're going to coast through this, we're entitled to it, it's going to be handed to us, the American people didn't like that, they don't like this inauthentic, dynamic with Kamala Harris already. They know what's going on with Biden and if they try to hide, the American people will find that to be cowardly and it will indicate that they have something to hide.

HANNITY: Last word, Governor.

HUCKABEE: I just want to say that you need to apologize to America, Sean. Your book "Live Free or Die" has resulted in the deforestation of thousands and thousands of acres of trees that have been made for this best-selling book, that's what I think you need to come clean on, it is how many trees have been lost.

HANNITY: Imagine, the New York toilet paper Times, you have to win by so much to be number one, they had to kill them.

I got to roll. We're late we have the attorney general standing by.

BRUCE: That's right.

HANNITY: Governor, great job last night. Tammy, always good to see you.

We turn to this breaking news tonight, major federal law enforcement initiative. It is named Operation Legend.

Now, the program leverages key resources from the U.S. government to track down and arrest perpetrators responsible for unsolved murders. Now, it was named after a 4-year-old little boy, LeGend Taliferro, who was killed by gunfire while asleep in his bed.

And breaking tonight, his suspected killer has now been taken, thankfully, into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Here with more, an exclusive one-on-one interview, the attorney general of the United States, his first time on "Hannity."

Sir, thank you for being with us.

This is huge.

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Hi. Hi, Sean.

HANNITY: And thank God it looks like we got our man?

BARR: Well, he -- that's what we believe. And he's been charged with the murder.

As you know, with the demonization of the police that has occurred recently, we have seen an upsurge in violence in the -- many of our inner cities. And our response to that has been to work closely with state and local law enforcement who are willing to work closely with us in a number of cities, including Kansas City, to go after these violent criminals and stop this bloodshed.

And we called it Operation Legend in honor of this 4-year-old boy who was shot. So, he became a symbol of the black lives that were being lost in the inner city, the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds that have been killed, with the demonization of the police.

And, today, I think the message is that in this particular case, the system -- our system worked. What happened is a symbol of the fact that the local law enforcement, in this case, the Kansas City police, working closely with the FBI and U.S. Marshals, were able to charge -- find this man and charge him with murder.

And that becomes a symbol of what we can do. And we can do it. What's involved here is the will to deal with this violent crime in the inner cities. It can be handled. We need the will.

HANNITY: I paid very close attention to your interview, and I thought -- and so did many people, it was highly viewed -- with the great one, I him, Mark Levin, on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

And you went into detail about -- quote -- "a new form of urban guerrilla warfare" and how demonstrations -- and, again, some are very peaceful protesters. There was universal outrage and shock and horror of the video of George Floyd. That can't happen, Mr. Attorney General, in this country. And I know you agree with that.

But hijacking the demonstrations away from some peaceful protesters and provoking violence, we have seen over 2,000 cops injured, 14 now dead, rocks and bottles and bricks, and Molotov cocktails, knives, hockey sticks, canes, frozen water bottles.

I mean, it's now warfare against cops in this country in some of these cities, sir.

BARR: Well, that's absolutely right.

The legitimate demonstrations, the First Amendment activity, the protests in the wake of Mr. Floyd's death have long since given way to violent attacks, efforts to tear down the system, violent attacks on the police, on federal courts, on police precincts by a small group of radical, violent extremists, whose agenda has nothing to do with the death of George Floyd or protecting black lives, and everything to do with a very radical agenda and creating chaos and trying to tear down the system.

HANNITY: All right, Mr. Attorney General, stay there.

We have a lot to ask you, an update on the Durham report. We want to ask you about this mail-in voting push and other important issues as it relates to the law.

We will get to that, more with the attorney general right after the break.

Also, the president today announces what is a historic peace agreement between Israel, United Arab Emirates. Joe Biden from his basement bunker actually tried to take credit for it when just the opposite is true. I will explain that in a special "Hannity" mini monologue, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, as we continue our exclusive interview with the attorney general of the United States, Attorney General Barr.

Mr. Attorney General, the president commented. You were very clear.

By the way, you -- let me first say, you had the patience of job on steroids and human growth hormone when you went before that clown show in Congress. God bless you for it, because I don't think I have the patience you do. And it was really pretty despicable to me.

The president weighed in on Durham. You were very clear in your testimony. The president doesn't tell you what to do. You're independent.

The president said today that he hopes that the Durham report and that you, as attorney general, won't be politically correct.

I hope that too. Mr. Attorney General, I have spent three years unpeeling the layers of an onion, in terms of premeditated fraud on a FISA court. You have deleted subpoenaed e-mails. You have knowledge we know that they were warned in August of 2016 not to trust that dossier, which was the bulk of information for the FISA warrants.

The sub source in January 2017 confirms, none of that was true, and it was bar talk.

I guess, just as the wheels of justice turn slowly, I feel impatience over it. Can you give us any update?

BARR: Yes, Sean.

Well, first, as to the political correctness, if I was worried about being politically correct, I wouldn't have joined this administration. As I made clear...

HANNITY: That's actually a good line, too. OK.

BARR: Yes.

Well, as I made clear, I'm going to call them as I see them. And that's why I came in. I thought I'm in a -- I think I'm in a position to do that.

There are two different things going on, Sean. One, I have said that the American people need to know what actually happened. We need to get the story of what happened in 2016 and '17 now out. That will be done.

The second aspect of this is, if people cross the line, if people involved in that activity violated the criminal law, they will be charged.

And John Durham is an independent man, highly experienced. And his investigation is pursuing apace. There was some delay because of COVID. But I'm satisfied with the progress.

And I have said there are going to be developments, significant developments, before the election. But we're not doing this on the election schedule. We're aware of the election. We're not going to do anything inappropriate before the election.

But we're not being dictated to by this schedule. What's dictating the timing of this are developments in the case. And there will be developments. Tomorrow, there will be a development in the case.

You know, it's not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace, as dictated by the facts in this investigation.

HANNITY: Mr. Attorney General, you once said this isn't about a report. This is a criminal investigation. You were very clear that they spied. The president of the United States was spied on deep into his presidency, you said.

Now, based on what we know -- and Andrew McCabe said it, and Sally Yates said it, and Rod Rosenstein and Sally Yates would not sign those warrants today. We know that they -- the FBI knew, beyond any doubt, that not only was that dossier -- without the dossier, Yates and McCabe both say, there is no FISA warrant, that they knew it was false.

They were told it was false. The law even requires them, as soon as they know that it was false, to go back to the FISA court.

Based on what we know on the record, I just see premeditated fraud against the court. And I wouldn't even lie before Judge Judy, Mr. Attorney General, because I think they would throw away the key in my case.

BARR: Well, when we feel we can prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, it will be charged. I can tell you that.

HANNITY: Yes.

Let me ask you about mail-in voting. I paid very close attention, again, to your interview with Mark. And the -- those that want to experiment with different ways of voting, they want to do this now with 82 days to do go before the election.

I don't have confidence in government to fulfill many promises at all. Doesn't it lend itself to great opportunity for fraud?

BARR: Yes, I think it is grossly irresponsible to be doing what the Democratic Party is doing now.

We have had very close races in recent history. The country is divided. If anything, we should be assuring the integrity of our elections, so that government going forward will be legitimate and will be accepted as legitimate.

The idea of conducting our elections by wholesale mail-in ballots is reckless and wrong. Everyone knows what has happened in these cases. We are not talking about voters going, requesting a ballot specifically, saying who they are, proving who they are, and then submitting a ballot by mail.

We are talking mail-outs to everyone on the voting list. And every experience with that has had thousands and thousands of ballots floating around, not just the state, but the country. I have friends who haven't lived in California in 21 years who received ballots.

There are ballots left in boxes in apartment buildings. Ballots are for -- for people who used to live at addresses are delivered to those addresses. They can be filled out by anybody.

This is reckless. And it could create serious questions about the integrity of the election. And to do this, when there are -- a closely divided country, as we are, is playing with fire, in my view.

HANNITY: Mr. Attorney General, you talked about the Seattle police chief, Carmen Best.

I felt, wow, what an amazing -- what an amazing example of service and dedication to her community and how they -- she literally had to resign because of this defund effort, and that she was not given the ability to use the training that all police officers have, that we know how to disperse crowds. And it's usually tear gas, it is usually pepper spray involved, but they have taken these tools away from officers.

I believe it's now created a very dangerous situation for all of them. I don't think it takes a lot of -- an MIT or Harvard degree to figure out, this is not going to end well for a lot of these cities.

What do you say to those that are demonizing the police? These groups -- you have talked about the group Black Lives Matter. You have talked about the group Antifa, or Antifa, and those that believe -- and Joe Biden -- I won't bring you into politics -- but said, they have become the enemy. Kamala Harris says she's happy with the LAPD defunding the police.

I don't think this is going to end well, sir. I think lives will be lost as a result.

BARR: Well, lives are being lost in violent crime and the demonization of the police.

Carmen Best is an example of the highly competent and professional and dedicated police professionals we have in this country. We are blessed with that throughout the country. They are excellent. And she is a great example of it. And we should be supporting them.

And being a police officer is one of the -- it is the hardest job in the United States. We are asking people to go into very dangerous situations. They have jobs that are terribly wearing on them as individuals and on their families, to go into potentially deadly situations, not knowing what will happen.

And we have to continue to attract the best people into these jobs. And unless we support the police, we are not going to have a police force. These communities are not going to have the safety.

Now, a lot of the liberals will buy themselves out of that. They will go to resort towns and so forth, and they will escape the consequences of it. But the people in the inner cities won't. Their lives will be destroyed. Their opportunity will be -- will be -- you know, they won't have the opportunity they otherwise would have.

Their schools will be overrun by gangs. That's not caring about black lives.

And people talk about implicit racism or systemic racism. The racism in this country, look no further than our public education system. That's a racist system, maintained by the Democratic Party and the teachers union, keeping inner-city kids in failing schools, instead of putting the resources in the hands of the parents to choose the schools to send their kids to.

That's empowering kids. That's giving them a future.

HANNITY: Every child, they are our nation's national treasure.

Last question.

You did talk about the political environment, and an environment where people have been trying to impeach Donald Trump from day one.

We have now seen the criminalization of political differences. For example, the I.G. made referrals about lying about top officials in the FBI, and nothing happens. There was no pre-dawn raids with 29 guys in tactical gear and frogmen over those process crimes, nor were there CNN cameras, because those guys haven't been arrested.

I worry that America is descending into a two-tiered justice system. Am I wrong?

BARR: No, I think it's the right worry, and that's the reason I came back into government. We can't let it happen.

But here's the thing, Sean. The way out of this, the way out of the politicization and the corruption of the justice system, where it's used as a political weapon by one party against another, is not to deliver tit-for- tat. It's not to use the tactics of the other side.

It's to uphold the rule of law, use the right standard. And that's what I'm trying to do, one standard for everybody.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I know you can't share a lot.

I -- I spent three-and-a-half years. I think we have found a lot of truth, the 1 percent. I always make the distinction, not the 99 percent of good, premier law enforcement intelligence agencies in the world. And I hope those that abuse power, the more corrupt, are exposed.

Thank you for your time, sir.

BARR: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right.

Up next, it's unbelievable -- Joe Biden's actually trying to take credit for what was a historic peace agreement that was announced, national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

And later, White House Press Secretary Kelly McEnany. She is here. A lot more to come. Please stay with us tonight on "Hannity".

HANNITY: And breaking news today, the president announced what is a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, an achievement the national security adviser, Ambassador Robert O'Brien says should make President Trump the front-runner for a Nobel peace prize.

Well, that'll make the mob's head spin around in circles and then you can expect probably green puke projectile flying out.

Anyway, shortly after the announcement, Joe Biden actually tried to take credit for this agreement, calling it the work of multiple administrations.

No, Joe, that's a lie. The reason that you now see this alliance with the Emirates, the Saudis, the Egyptians, the U.S., and Israel and Jordanians is frankly because of your stupidity and Barack stupidity and your appeasement policies for eight years. You got nothing while sucking up to Iran not even inspections. But you gave them billion dollars in cash another currency, got nothing.

Well, guess what that did? That then alarmed the entire region, so a new alliance Donald Trump has put together with unprecedented cooperation, leading to today's announcement, because all of these countries, they don't want Iranian hegemony in the region and a nuclear-armed Iran.

Here with more, national security adviser, Ambassador O'Brien.

Thank you, sir, for being with us.

ROBERT O'BRIEN, UNITED STATES NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Good to be with you, Sean.

HANNITY: Five years ago, if you would have told me that this deal would take place, that the Israelis, the U.S., the Jordanians, Egyptians, the -- the Saudis and the Emirates, would be united in sharing intelligence and a lot more that I know that's going on from my other sources in the world -- I wouldn't have believed you. I think actually, the weakness of Biden and Obama caused this action.

Am I wrong?

O'BRIEN: Well, listen I think Vice President Biden's claim is the sincerest form of flattery. This is a major, huge accomplishment by the president, and also by the crown prince, Mohammed Bin Zayed, and Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu in Israel.

What courage it took for those men to come together and what skill it took for the president to bring them together, to bring peace to the Middle East, the first time in 25 years that Israel and an Arab country have signed a peace accord. And we're calling it the Abraham Accord, the Arabs are calling the Ibrahim Accord, and our Jewish friends are calling it the Avraham Accord.

What a great accomplishment for the president United States. And I -- look, I wasn't speaking in jest when I said he should be the front-runner for the Nobel Prize. I've been here for about a year as you know, Sean, and since I've been here, the president negotiated a ceasefire between the Kurds and the Turks that everyone said couldn't be done.

He brought forth the Middle East -- the vision for Middle East Peace to get a Israeli-Palestinian peace pro -- peace plan back in play. And he's brought peace to Afghanistan, at least between the U.S. and the Taliban. We haven't lost a soldier in Afghanistan since February 29th in combat, and we're going to be down to 5,000 troops in Afghanistan.

And now, he's brought peace to Israel and the UAE. I mean, it's a pretty remarkable record of achievement.

HANNITY: Well --

O'BRIEN: I don't -- I don't know who else would be in the running for a Nobel Prize if it's not President Trump.

HANNITY: Well, knockout -- he also knocked out the caliphate. Joe and Barack couldn't do that.

He took out Soleimani and Baghdadi and associates and the al Qaeda leader in Yemen and many other these leading terrorists, is -- you know, we went from the worst relationship with Joe and Barack with Israel to the best relationship. Israel's never had a better friend. We've never had a president speak to the National Right to Life march, this president did, and no greater president that championed religious freedoms.

This is truly historic and I think we're going to see, you know, what from this? Do you think this is the beginning of more agreements?

O'BRIEN: I think it is. I think we're just getting rolling here and the president's already been in touch with other leaders in the region. His diplomats and our team have been out talking to folks. Secretary Pompeo has been working on this.

I think we're going to see peace breaking out in a number of countries. And even in some different regions, I think we're going to see something interesting happen in Serbia and Kosovo soon.

So the president's known as a great deal maker. History's going to remember him as a great peacemaker.

HANNITY: All right, sir, Robert O'Brien, thank you, sir, for being with us.

Great job by the secretary of state, great job by the attorney general. A lot of things getting done. You don't hear about it in the mob.

When we come back, speaking of the mob, I don't know how she does her job. I couldn't do her job. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. She's next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now, White House press secretary, I have no idea how she does this job, I would not be able to do this job. This is the hardest job on earth, and you're dealing with the biggest beep, beep, beep in the world. But she does it every day with a smile on her face.

And I love your briefing book. I love it. I also love when you just say "I'm done, see you later, good-bye." Love when the president does that, too.

I want to bring you and ask you this. So, Joe Biden and, what, 100 or however many days has done two press conferences with, oh, time to go to Tom next. And I watch the questions you ask, I watch the question the president answers, how is it possible they're pulling this off?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, it's incredible, Sean. Look, first of all, let me say with regards to the briefing book, I get a lot of my content from this program which I watch every night. You are always on top --

HANNITY: Oh, boy, you're going to get slammed tomorrow for that. Don't -- that was -- mistake, mistake. Don't acknowledge you know me.

MCENANY: Totally fine. Totally fine, I know you and I interned for you actually. It was my first job.

HANNITY: You did, I'm very proud of you.

MCENANY: Yes, I did. I -- thank you so much.

But, look, you know, this president doesn't hide in a basement. This president doesn't scare away from questioning. This president takes to the podium every day, looks the American people directly in the eye and answers their question and speaks to them. Every time when he walks out to Marine One, when he goes on to Air Force One oftentimes, versus Obama, who did a press conference, what, every 30 days, never spoke to the press.

This president doesn't hide in a basement. He addresses the American people, and that's something that we should be proud of.

HANNITY: You know, the problem is, is that, what you're dealing with every day, they all want their moment, that they are arguing with you or they're arguing with the president. Explain to people how that works.

MCENANY: Yeah, it's right, people are out to elevate their stardom as a reporter, to have their moment, they get that viral moment. They have their name trend on Twitter.

But, look, that's not what this is about. Sean, what these briefings are about for me and for this president are highlighting names like LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old who was shot in his bed who I know that you covered, who today, thanks to A.G. Barr, President Trump and the work we've done, we've not only highlighted violence in the streets, but charged, who we think is a killer of that young boy.

That's what this is about for us. It's not about trending names on Twitter. But unfortunately, for a lot of reporters, it is.

HANNITY: And it's -- look, I know we talk about bias a lot, and I use my words, they're the mob and the media, and it's like cult and their psychotic hatreds of all things Donald Trump. If the dog bites, bee stings, if you're feeling said, if he cured cancer, they want to impeach him in my view.

But the reality is, they really don't want information. Do you find a desire to get an honest answer from a lot of them? I mean, I'm -- I don't want to sweep, you know, no broad, sweeping generalizations, I see too many people. All of this is gotcha, gotcha, gotcha.

MCENANY: I think it's a great question. And, look, I think it's easily identifiable by the American people. There are some reporters who come in and they truly want that information. They'll come to my office and they'll say, look, this is what I want to know from the president and I will go to him, I'll get the information, I'll convey it to them in a briefing.

There are others who aren't interested in that, who it's about the viral moment, and I think the American people who watch can very much discern those interested in getting information to the people and those interested in serving themselves.

HANNITY: You see, I've got to believe, if I was trying to do your job which I could never do and there's no amount of money you could pay me to do your job, is that it's got to be frustrating knowing that this to them is a game, because we're talking about serious issues of great consequence.

MCENANY: It's -- right. You know, journalists serve a very important purpose. They are the intermediary between what goes on just to my left, in the West Wing, and the American people who want to know what's going on in that building, and they are the in-between.

And when they ignore wholesale scandals like the spying on President Trump, done by Obama and Joe Biden and Susan Rice, when that is ignored, it is a complete disservice to the American people, for whom they should be seeking the answers to those immense political scandals like what happened to President Trump.

HANNITY: The fact that they won't even acknowledge that the whole Russia hoax was a lie and they spread the lie and apologize and retract, and the fact that they missed the biggest abuse of corruption --

MCENANY: And got Pulitzers.

HANNITY: -- abuse of power, corruption scandal.

Kayleigh McEnany, keep up the good work, not an easy job. Thank you.

More "Hannity" next.

HANNITY: All right. Again, I want to think you as I did last night. New book has out. Two weeks in a row, number one in the country. Even the New York toilet paper "Times", they couldn't fake it, this time. We won by such a large margin.

Listen, if you don't have a copy, this is the definitive copy. This is it. This is what's at stake? Eighty-two days, and I shudder at the policy stated or implemented, it's bad. Amazon.com, 40 percent off, at Costco, Walmart, Target, Hannity.com.

Thank you.

All right. Let not your heart be troubled. Ray Arroyo in for Laura -- Ray.

