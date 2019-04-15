Zuckerberg’s security bill quadrupled as Facebook warns of ‘specific threats to his safety’

Facebook has quadrupled the amount of money it spends to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe since 2016.

It comes after a year of public shame for the Facebook boss, who has dealt with a series of privacy scandals that left hundreds of millions of users exposed.

In a recent financial filing, it emerged that Facebook had spent $22.6million (~£17.3million) on Zuck's "personal security" in 2018.

That's more than double the $9.1million (~£6.9million) spent in 2017.

And it's more than quadruple Facebook's spend on Zuckerberg security in 2016, which was a lowly $4.9million (~£3.7million).

Facebook blamed the rising costs on "specific threats to [Zuckerberg's] safety."

The billionaire boss's security arrangements are reassessed each year to make sure he's not at any risk.

But Facebook reckons the threat to Mark Zuckerberg is increasing year on year.

"Since the implementation of Mr. Zuckerberg's overall security program, each of these assessments has identified specific threats to Mr. Zuckerberg as a result of the high-profile nature of being our founder," Facebook wrote.

So why is Facebook worried about Mark Zuckerberg?

The firm's theory isn't wrong: Mark Zuckerberg is being directly associated with the dodgy antics of Facebook itself.

Last year, Facebook was caught giving access to private user info without their permission.

And the company even made a security blunder that gave hackers an open door into tens of millions of user accounts.

Zuckerberg, unsurprisingly, is catching much of the flak.

"We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg's role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Facebook and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg," Facebook explained.

The firm added: "Mr. Zuckerberg is one of the most-recognized executives in the world."

Facebook admitted that the company spends money on security at Zuckerberg's residences, as well as during personal travel.

This includes paying for security costs for his family, too.

And it also includes a $2.6million (~£1.98million) spend on private jets for Zuckerberg and his pals.

"Mr. Zuckerberg uses private aircraft for personal travel in connection with his overall security program.

"On certain occasions, Mr. Zuckerberg may be accompanied by guests when using private aircraft."

Facebook said that increased costs in 2018 were due to "regular personal travel, additional residential security coverage, and market increases in the costs of security personnel".

"Our compensation and governance committee believes that these costs are appropriate and necessary in light of the threat landscape, and the fact that Mr. Zuckerberg has requested to receive only $1 in annual salary and does not receive any bonus payments, equity awards or other incentive compensation," Facebook added.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.