Zuckerberg lays out vision for 'privacy-focused' social networking

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has vowed to develop new privacy-shielding messaging services as the social network comes under increasing pressure over its handling of user data.

The tech giant and its leadership face intense scrutiny to prove Facebook's commitment to privacy.

“Frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services, and we've historically focused on tools for more open sharing,” Zuckerberg wrote, in a blog post on Wednesday. “But we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want, including in private messaging and stories.”

FACEBOOK COULD THREATEN DEMOCRACY, WARNS FORMER GCHQ CHIEF

Facebook is still feeling the shockwaves from a scandal that saw the personal information from as many as 87 million users shared with a political data-mining firm that worked for the 2016 Trump campaign.

Since the 2016 election, Facebook has also taken flak for the way Russian agents used its service to target U.S. voters with divisive messages and being a conduit for political misinformation. Zuckerberg faced two days of congressional interrogation over these and other subjects last April; he acknowledged and apologized for Facebook's privacy breakdowns in the past.

Since then, Facebook has suffered other privacy lapses that have amplified the calls for regulations that would hold companies more accountable when they improperly expose their users' information.

FACEBOOK SLAMMED FOR ALLOWING 'FRIENDLY FRAUD' AS KIDS RAN UP MASSIVE BILLS ON GAMES

As part of an effort to make amends, Zuckerberg plans to stitch together its Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging services so users will be able to contact each other across all of the apps.

“We want to give people a choice so they can reach their friends across these networks from whichever app they prefer,” said Zuckerberg, in his post. “We plan to start by making it possible for you to send messages to your contacts using any of our services, and then to extend that interoperability to SMS too. Of course, this would be opt-in and you will be able to keep your accounts separate if you'd like.”

However, critics aren't convinced Zuckerberg is truly committed to meaningful change.

"This does nothing to address the ad targeting and information collection about individuals," Jen King, director of consumer privacy at Stanford Law School's Center for Internet and Society, told the Associated Press. "It's great for your relationship with other people. It doesn't do anything for your relationship with Facebook itself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zuckerberg’s move is also seen as a strategy to blunt potential antitrust action against the social network.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers