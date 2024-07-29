You've heard about the CyberTruck. What about the CyberTrailer?

Imagine a world where RV parks are optional, not a necessity. That's where the CyberTrailer comes in. Living Vehicle, the trailblazer in luxury electric trailers, has outdone itself with this cutting-edge RV. The CyberTrailer is inspired by Tesla's CyberTruck and offers complete liberation from traditional utility connections, bringing luxury to the most remote corners of the world.

Solar power that puts houses to shame

The CyberTrailer's solar capabilities are pretty impressive. We're talking up to 5KW of off-grid solar production, a level that's unprecedented in the RV industry and rivals many home solar systems. The entire roof is a solar powerhouse covered in integrated panels. But here's where it gets really clever: solar-tracking awnings that actually tilt toward the sun, maximizing energy capture throughout the day.

EV compatibility: The future is now

The CyberTrailer isn't just compatible with EVs like the F-150 Lightning, Rivian and the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, it's designed to complement them perfectly. In fact, the Cybertruck's bold design served as inspiration for the CyberTrailer's sleek aesthetics.

But here's the real bonus: this trailer can actually charge your electric tow vehicle. Say goodbye to range anxiety and hello to limitless adventures. As Living Vehicle's CEO Matthew Hofmann puts it, "The CyberTrailer reduces range anxiety and makes off-grid travel with electric vehicles a reality."

Hybrid energy system: Power in any scenario

The CyberTrailer doesn't put all its eggs in one basket. While solar power is the star of the show, a backup power generation system ensures you're never left in the dark. This redundant power system keeps the battery pack charged even when solar exposure is limited, supporting rapid energy creation and Level 2 charging for tow vehicles.

Self-powered trailer axles

Here's also something truly innovative. The CyberTrailer features proprietary self-driving powered axles. This dramatically reduces range loss for both electric and gas-powered tow vehicles. The result? You can reach those bucket-list remote locations that were previously out of bounds.

Aerodynamics: Slicing through the air

The engineers at Living Vehicle haven't overlooked a single detail. The CyberTrailer's design has been optimized for maximum aerodynamic performance, regardless of the tow vehicle. This means better efficiency, whether you're looking to maximize EV range or boost MPG in traditional combustion engines. It's a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

LV patio and toy-hauler design

The CyberTrailer also brings the outdoors in (and vice versa) with Living Vehicle's signature folding patio deck, now cleverly positioned at the rear. This patio doubles as a ramp, transforming the trailer into a toy hauler. Motorcycles, e-bikes, kayaks, bring them all along for the ride.

Recharging hub on wheels

Speaking of toys, the CyberTrailer isn't just for lounging. Its 240V Level 2 charging capability means you can recharge all your electric recreational gear. E-bikes, electric motorcycles, scooters, they'll all be juiced up and ready for action no matter how far off the beaten path you roam.

Tech at your fingertips

Control your mobile paradise on wheels with just a tap on your Apple iPad. The wireless control system puts all of CyberTrailer's features at your fingertips, marrying high-tech convenience with off-grid capability. The team at Living Vehicle has thrown down the gauntlet to the RV industry. They've shown what's possible when you combine visionary design with cutting-edge technology.

The price of innovation

Now, let's talk numbers. The CyberTrailer starts at $175,000, with deliveries slated to begin in 2025. It's a premium price tag, no doubt, but consider what you're getting: a fully self-sufficient, luxurious smart home on wheels that can take you anywhere. Intrigued? You can secure your spot on the wait list with a fully refundable $100 deposit by clicking here .

Kurt's key takeaways

The CyberTrailer represents a harmonious blend of sustainability, cutting-edge technology, luxury and adventure. For EV enthusiasts, it's a dream come true. For off-grid adventurers, it's the ultimate enabler. And for those who simply refuse to compromise on comfort while exploring the great outdoors, it's nothing short of revolutionary. Yes, the price point puts it in the realm of a luxury RV. But for those who can make the investment, the CyberTrailer offers a level of freedom, comfort and sustainability that's unmatched in the RV world.

