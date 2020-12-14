YouTube, other Google services suffer outage

YouTube and other Google services, including Gmail, suffered an outage Monday morning.

“Something went wrong,” said a message on the YouTube home page. The Downdetector website also noted problems accessing the video-sharing service.

"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it," tweeted TeamYouTube at 7:09 a.m. EST. "We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

YouTube was working again for some users as of 7:33 a.m. EST.

Citing user reports, Downdetector also mentioned problems with Gmail, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Home and Nest, which is owned by Google.

Users took to social media to discuss the outage. “Looks like all the Google services are down! My business, Google ads, Gmail, YouTube, Google play store... the end of the internet! I think companies will suffer from this outage,” tweeted @TheDeHood.

"We're aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating," tweeted Google Workspace at 7:33 a.m. EST.

Some apps started to come back online, with Google Search working as of 7:29 a.m. EST for some users and Gmail was working at 7:32 a.m. EST.

