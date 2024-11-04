Is your Social Security number at risk? Signs someone might be stealing it

With most of your life attached to these nine numbers, your Social Security number (SSN) is incredibly important to keep safe. That’s why it is crucial to pay attention to signs that your SSN may have been compromised. While preventing the misuse of your SSN is paramount, there are action steps you can take if it does fall into the wrong hands.

Top signs someone might be using your Social Security number

Are you concerned that your Social Security number may have gotten into the wrong hands? Check below to see if you are experiencing any of these signs:

1) Changes to your credit report and score

Americans are granted free credit reports every 12 months from the three major consumer reporting companies. Regularly culling through these reports can help you spot potential fraud, which might signal that your Social Security number has been compromised. Any hard inquiries you didn’t request on your credit report are a strong indicator that someone tried to open a credit card or another line of credit with your SSN.

2) Changes to your Social Security statement

While most people know they should check their credit report and scores, you can see your Social Security statement by creating an account on the official Social Security Administration website. Because only one account can be created per SSN, it is safer if you claim it so that no one else can by piecing together your personal information (along with your SSN) to claim it fraudulently. Make sure it is connected to a secure email account that you check frequently. This account also provides up-to-date data on earnings and benefit distributions so you can see if anything is "off."

3) Strange or new mailings or calls from debt collectors and junk mailers

While it might seem natural to toss a pile of "junk" mailers or ignore calls from random debt collectors or advertisers, it may be an indicator that someone has gotten a hold of your Social Security number and has begun opening accounts under your number. It’s important to make note of the patterns and follow up with these collectors should it become more and more apparent that your SSN might have been misused. Oftentimes, consumers start getting more credit offers when new credit cards are opened. Additionally, if you start receiving bills under someone else’s name at your address, it might be time to follow up with these notices.

4) New notices from the IRS or other governmental agencies

If you start receiving notices about your Social Security number being used to file someone else’s taxes or inappropriately use your health insurance, it is definitely a sign that someone may have compromised your SSN. While receiving a notice from the IRS or Medicare can feel scary, it is imperative that you reach out to the corresponding agency to notify them of the fraudulent activity so that you can stop further damage.

Top ways to keep your Social Security number safe

1) Sign up for a Social Security account

Go to the official Social Security Administration website to create an account, if you haven’t already.

2) Hide/keep safe your Social Security number card

Put your Social Security number card in a very safe place, such as a safe, bank safe or a filing cabinet that can be locked. Because it is used so frequently, those nine digits are worth memorizing. If your wallet is lost or stolen, and you keep your SSN card in there, it will be messier than losing just money or your ID. Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet or purse.

3) Go online

Skip jotting down your Social Security number on in-person forms. When your SSN is jotted down on paper, it is hard to control how the information gets used or disposed of. If you can submit forms online, you can skip the risk of having your SSN getting into the wrong hands. If you mail in forms that denote your SSN, you risk having that piece of mail stolen or lost.

4) Opt out of inputting SSN

Even though your SSN is requested on some forms, it is not always necessary. If a future employer is requesting your SSN, double-check why they need it. They would most likely need it to run a background check, which you should know about anyway. Additionally, some establishments allow you to provide the last four digits of your SSN until you are finalizing a screening process, etc.

5) Combat child identity theft

Open accounts for your children's Social Security numbers because you want to claim them for them early and be able to monitor any movement related to their SSN.

6) Secure documents

Some records that contain your Social Security number are important to keep on hand, such as income tax filings. If they are kept digitally, encrypt and or password-protect the document or folder, especially if it is uploaded to the cloud. Keep offline documents with SSNs in a safe or shred instead of throwing them away.

Remember you (usually) only get one SSN in a lifetime, it is important to safeguard that data with your "life."

7) Remove your personal information from the internet

Removing your personal information from the internet, given the increasing privacy concerns about artificial intelligence, is essential. Data removal services can help protect your Social Security number by systematically erasing your details from websites, thus reducing the risk of identity theft.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

8) IRS identity protection PIN (IP PIN)

To further protect your tax returns from identity theft, the IRS offers an identity protection PIN (IP PIN). This is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number. The IP PIN is known only to you and the IRS, adding an extra layer of security to your tax filings.

How to get an IP PIN

Online request: The fastest way to receive an IP PIN is to request one through your online account on the IRS website . If you don’t already have an account, you must register to validate your identity.

The fastest way to receive an IP PIN is to request one through your online account on . If you don’t already have an account, you must register to validate your identity. Alternative methods: If you can’t establish an online account, there are other methods, but they take longer. You can file an application or request in-person authentication.

Using your IP PIN

Enter the six-digit IP PIN when prompted by your tax software or provide it to your trusted tax professional when filing your return.

An IP PIN must be used on all federal tax returns during the year, including prior year returns.

Do not reveal your IP PIN to anyone except your tax professional when you are ready to sign and submit your return.

Important information

An IP PIN is valid for one calendar year, and a new one is generated each year.

If you lose your IP PIN, you can retrieve it online or have it reissued by calling the IRS.

By using an IP PIN, you can significantly reduce the risk of tax-related identity theft and ensure that your tax returns are processed smoothly and securely.

9) Recognizing and reporting a Social Security scam

If there is a problem with a person’s SSN or record, Social Security will typically mail a letter. You can learn more about recognizing Social Security-related scams, including how to report a scam quickly and easily online to Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General, by reading more at www.ssa.gov/scams .

What to do if you think your Social Security number has been compromised?

If you noticed any of the signs listed above that indicate that your Social Security number may have been compromised, below are action steps you can take:

1) Reach out to the Social Security Administration immediately: Call them at 1-800-772-1213 to put an electronic block on your SSN.

2) Contact the three main credit bureaus to freeze your credit: This will prevent anyone, including hackers, from wreaking havoc on your credit. Make sure to report any errors on your credit reports with the credit agencies as well.

3) File a report with the local authorities as well as the Federal Trade Commission.

4) Submit a Social Security fraud report online or call the SSA's Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271. They can help investigate any Social Security-related fraud.

5) Use an identity theft protection service: Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using some services is that they might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white-glove fraud resolution team where a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft .

Kurt’s key takeaways

Because your Social Security number has such a significant impact on your life, it is important to pay attention to any signs that it has been compromised and misused. While it may feel overwhelming to see any of these signs that your SSN might be compromised, it’s important to know there are steps you can take to protect yourself moving forward. While paying regularly for fraud protection services may seem like an unnecessary expense when you’re not presently dealing with identity or credit issues, a fraud protection service subscription can help you focus on your present moment instead of worrying about what a criminal might do with your SSN. And if something does happen, you have people in your corner to help you through the process.

