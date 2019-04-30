Mysterious Yeti found? Indian Army's 'footprints' claim sets Twitter ablaze

If the legendary Bigfoot gets lonely after trekking across the continental U.S., maybe he can join up with the Yeti for a skiing trip on the other side of the globe.

The Indian Army, on its official Twitter account, claims to have found footprints of the mysterious Yeti, also known as the abominable snowman.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019," the account wrote in an April 29th tweet. "This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past."

The tweet has gone viral, and has been retweeted more than 8,000 times and accumulated more than 2,200 comments.

Much to the surprise of no one, many on Twitter had a bit of fun with their replies. "The result of reading to much Tintin in one's childhood," one person wrote.

Another wondered whether the tracks were made by Wun Wun, the now deceased giant from the TV show, "Game of Thrones."

Much like Bigfoot, the Yeti is part of Nepali folklore and has never been spotted before. Despite the dubious claim, the Indian Army said the Yeti had "only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past."

The New York Post reports that the "evidence" was “handed over to subject matter experts."

Perhaps if the "experts" can't find Yeti, they can always turn to Jose Canseco.

