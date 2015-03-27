Will Facebook Announce a Phone on Wednesday?

New phone? Revamped service? More millions of charitable donations? Complaints about the movie? With details short and buzz high, rumors are stacking up about a special Facebook event Wednesday.

The social-networking giant sent out invitations Monday for a special event Wednesday with little in the way of details -- leaving a curious public to speculate on just what Facebook has in store for us.

The popular website, now with 500 million users and (like it or not) its very own blockbuster movie, has been especially busy as of late: launching a geolocation feature called Places in August, overhauling its gaming notifications, and most recently upgrading its photo platform to allow for higher-resolution pictures. Will we see some event unveiling more information and branding about these things? Possibly, some argue.

Others expect Wednesday to be even bigger -- the potential launching pad for the oft-rumored Facebook phone. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and last through lunch, after all, and Mark Zuckerberg himself was rather nebulous the last time he discussed the potential for Facebook phone.

"At the end of the day, when people say 'building a phone' they actually can mean very different things," he told TechCrunch at the time.

TechCrunch has a few other ideas as well, such as an official iPad app, a broader Facebook Credits feature, or the release of The Facebook Bar -- a toolbar users can download and run giving permanent access to the site from their browser goes.

AllFacebook’s Nick O’Neill feels the use of the word “event” and “check-in” are no accident. He thinks the event will tie into the company’s acquisition of “check-in” service Hot Potato last summer -- whose CEO, Justin Shaffer, was expected to revamp the new Events platform.

Facebook did not respond to requests for more information, unfortunately. With little in the way of actual details, we’ll just have to wait and see. Stay tuned to FoxNews.com for more information.