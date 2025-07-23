What happens when Windows 10 support ends in 2025?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Windows 11 has had poor adoption, with many people sticking to the good old Windows 10. Microsoft has been pushing users to upgrade, threatening to end software support and warning about potential cybersecurity risks. But Windows 11 isn’t exactly the best OS to come out of Redmond. Even if it were, many people simply can’t upgrade because of its steep system requirements.

In fact, it took Windows 11 nearly four years after its 2021 debut to finally surpass its predecessor in user numbers. Now that Windows 10 is being phased out, many users, especially those with older PCs that don't meet the hardware requirements, are understandably concerned. Tony from Wisconsin recently asked us the same thing:

"I heard that Microsoft will stop providing security patches for Windows 10 after October. My laptop can't be upgraded to Windows 11 because the CPU is too old. Since I'm not tech-savvy and don't feel comfortable replacing the CPU (nor do I want to), I'm wondering if I have a good antivirus program, do I still need to upgrade? Or will my system still be vulnerable to hackers and viruses?"

I understand your concern, Tony. Sticking with an unsupported OS brings security risks. Security researchers warn that unsupported systems, such as Windows 10, will become increasingly attractive targets for hackers. Hackers often reverse-engineer patches released for newer systems like Windows 11 to find similar flaws in older ones like Windows 10. With no more fixes coming, those vulnerabilities remain wide open, making unsupported systems a tempting target.

However, you are not without options, and you have a defense. Let's walk through what you can do if your PC is still running Windows 10.

According to Statcounter, Windows 11 has finally overtaken Windows 10 in terms of desktop and laptop usage as of early July. The newer OS now accounts for 52 percent of all Windows installations, up sharply from just under 48 percent in June. In the same period, Windows 10 dropped from 53.2 percent to 44.6 percent. Interestingly, Windows 7 still holds a small but notable presence, with 2.35 percent of users refusing to let it go.

This shift comes nearly four years after Microsoft announced Windows 11 in June 2021. From the start, it was criticized for strict hardware rules. It required a TPM 2.0 chip and newer processors. Many functional PCs were left unable to upgrade. The operating system also introduced a revamped user interface that some users found unnecessary or confusing, leading to a slow adoption rate.

Windows 10 is reaching the end of its official support on October 14, 2025. That means Microsoft will stop releasing new features and routine security updates for the general public. For most users, this marks the end of the road, unless they take specific steps to keep receiving updates.

To extend security updates beyond this deadline, Microsoft is offering a program called Extended Security Updates (ESU). Normally, this would cost $30 per year for personal users. However, Microsoft is making the first year free if you back up your PC using the Windows Backup app and sync your settings to OneDrive, or if you redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

Microsoft hasn't disclosed pricing beyond the first year, so it's unclear whether the $30/year rate will remain the same in 2026 and 2027.

If you don't opt into either of those methods, you'll need to pay the $30 to continue receiving critical patches through October 2026. This is especially relevant for those who can't upgrade to Windows 11 due to hardware limitations.

Even after general support ends, Microsoft will keep updating Microsoft Defender Antivirus on Windows 10 until October 2028. So while full system security updates will stop for most, basic malware protection will continue for a few more years.

Can't upgrade to Windows 11? 8 Safe alternatives for Windows 10 users in 2025

1) Stick with Windows 10 until 2025 and extend support if needed

You can continue using Windows 10 until October 14, 2025, with full access to regular security and stability updates. After that, you can extend protection by enrolling in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates program. The first year is free if you use the Windows Backup app to sync your settings to OneDrive, or if you redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

2) Upgrade to Windows 11 if your PC supports it

If your computer meets the hardware requirements for Windows 11, upgrading is the easiest long-term solution. You’ll get access to ongoing feature updates, improved security, and long-term support through at least 2031.

3) Try ChromeOS Flex

Google offers a free operating system called ChromeOS Flex, designed for older PCs and laptops. It’s based on the same system used in Chromebooks and focuses on speed, simplicity, and security. However, it doesn’t support Android apps or some hardware features like fingerprint readers and may not work for tasks like video editing or gaming.. This can be a great option if you mostly use web apps like Gmail, Google Docs, or Zoom.

4) Switch to Linux

Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or Zorin OS provide a stable and user-friendly experience, especially for those coming from Windows. You can use them on older hardware without any licensing fees, and they come with access to thousands of free applications. While there may be a bit of a learning curve, many users find Linux reliable and surprisingly easy to adapt to for everyday tasks like browsing, writing, and media playback.

5) Buy a new PC with Windows 11 preinstalled

If your current system can’t handle Windows 11 and you are not interested in alternatives like ChromeOS or Linux, investing in a new computer may be the most straightforward path. New devices come with Windows 11 pre-installed and are built to support it fully. This ensures you’ll continue to receive updates, features, and support for several years without additional effort.

Check out our top picks for the best desktop computers for 2025 at Cyberguy.com/BestDesktops and also our top picks for best laptops at Cyberguy.com/Bestlaptops.

Learn how to securely get rid of your old PC or Mac by clicking Cyberguy.com/RecyclePC.

6) Install strong antivirus software for extended protection on Windows 10

If you decide to stick with Windows 10 beyond its official support period, having strong third-party antivirus protection becomes even more important. While Microsoft Defender will continue receiving updates until 2028, it may not be enough on its own once the system stops getting core security patches. Installing a reputable antivirus program can help protect your device from malware, phishing, and other threats.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech.

7) Back up your files first, no matter what you choose

Before making any big changes, be sure to back up your important files. You can use cloud services like OneDrive or Google Drive, or plug in an external hard drive.

8) Consider a secondary device (Tablet, Chromebook, or iPad)

If you mainly use your computer for email, browsing, or video calls, a tablet or Chromebook might be all you need. They're low-maintenance, secure, and often more affordable than a new Windows laptop.

Check out our top picks for the best tablets of 2025 at Cyberguy.com/BestTablets.

Kurt's key takeaway

The end of Windows 10 support isn’t a crisis, but it does require action. You should start planning your next move now. Consider upgrading to a newer version of Windows. You could also switch to a different operating system. Another option is investing in stronger security tools. And be on alert: as Windows 10’s end-of-life nears, scammers will take advantage. Watch out for phone calls, emails, or pop-ups pretending to be from Microsoft offering "urgent upgrade help." Microsoft doesn’t call users out of the blue—these are scams trying to steal your personal info or install malware. Whatever you choose, don't delay the decision. Make sure your PC stays protected and up to date.

Key Windows 10 Dates to Know:

Now through October 14, 2025 : Windows 10 continues to receive full support and security updates.

: Windows 10 continues to receive full support and security updates. October 15, 2025 through October 2026 : First year of Extended Security Updates begins (free or $30).

: First year of Extended Security Updates begins (free or $30). October 2028: Final end of Microsoft Defender Antivirus updates for Windows 10.

Will you pay for Extended Security Updates or use the free options Microsoft is offering? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

