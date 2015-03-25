Welcome to Pyongyang: North Korea's first video game is awful

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

You know how much fun you have driving around and finding places to fill up your car with fuel?

Now you don't even have to leave your house. North Korea's come up with a fascinatingly awful simulation of this mind-numbingly menial chore.

Koryo Tours, in conjunction with IT firm Nosotek and the Government have developed North Korea's first ever PC "game" - Pyongyang Racer.

"Collect petrol barrels to keep your car full of fuel. If you don't, you will run out of petrol and the game ends."

The last thing you need between bouts of Modern Warfare and episodes of Breaking Bad, is having to tend to a virtual video-game car that's sitting on empty. You don't want that.

At least marketing knows it's not likely to challenge Halo and Call of Duty in the high-end gaming market.

"This game was developed in 2012 and is not intended to be a high-end technological wonder hit game of the 21st century, but more a fun race game (arcade style) where you drive around in Pyongyang and learn more about the sites and get a glimpse of Pyongyang."

It certainly sounds like fun.

