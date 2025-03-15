Warning signs your mail has been fraudulently redirected

Change-of-address scams involve some of the most seemingly harmless personal information getting into the wrong hands. This can lead to a whole host of problems, including financial losses and identity theft, although change-of-address fraud is technically a form of identity theft.

This kind of fraud involves a scammer impersonating you to request a change of address with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Once they have your mail redirected to an address they control, they can go through it at their leisure, looking for mail they can steal and information they can use to perpetrate further scams, like taking out loans or credit cards in your name or using your identity to defraud others.

Here’s how it works, step by step

This detailed breakdown explains the process of a change-of-address scam, from initial targeting to the potential consequences and warning signs to watch for.

Targeting

A person with criminal intent gets your postal address and full name, something that’s most easily done using a so-called people search site. People search sites, also known as people finder sites, are a kind of data broker that specializes in collecting, organizing and selling access to personal information.

Making a fraudulent change-of-address request

The scammer then mails a change-of-address request to the USPS, providing your name and a new address he has access to. The online change-of-address form is generally more secure, requiring confirmation via a bank account. That’s why scammers will almost always mail in the request.

The form requires a signature, but this is unlikely to be verified when processing the request. So, the scammer will either find an image of your signature somewhere, steal a document that includes your signature or simply sign your name any which way.

Harvesting sensitive documents and data

Now that they’ve redirected your mail straight into their hands, the scammer just has to patiently wait for sensitive mail to arrive. They’re on the lookout for anything they can use to steal from you or defraud you. Bank statements, tax documents, checks and even your household bills can be used to commit further acts of fraud and identity theft.

One of the scariest things a scammer can do once he has enough of your personal information is to commit deed fraud, otherwise known as home title theft . You’re far from helpless, though. There are telltale signs that you can watch for to catch change-of-address scams early.

The signs to look out for

The most obvious sign to watch for is a sudden and persistent drop in the amount of mail entering your mailbox. This only applies to mail addressed to you by name. Mail delivered to your address without an addressee, including mail addressed to "homeowner" or "occupant," won’t be affected by a change-of-address scam.

The other major things to keep an eye on are your credit report, credit card statements and bank statements. You can request a free credit report from one of the three credit bureaus once per year.

What to do if you think your mail has been fraudulently redirected

If you have good reason to believe that someone has redirected your mail without permission, don’t hesitate to take action. The sooner you catch this, the better. Here’s what you can do:

Start by keeping detailed records: Document everything that’s led you to believe your mail has been redirected. This includes the mail you were expecting, any communication with the senders of the missed mail (such as confirming dispatch dates), suspicious phone calls, texts or emails, and any unusual activity in your online accounts, bank accounts or credit reports.

Document everything that’s led you to believe your mail has been redirected. This includes the mail you were expecting, any communication with the senders of the missed mail (such as confirming dispatch dates), suspicious phone calls, texts or emails, and any unusual activity in your online accounts, bank accounts or credit reports. Reach out to the USPS for help: Use the online locator to find and contact your local U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) office. They can assist with investigating fraudulent mail redirection.

Use the to find and contact your local U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) office. They can assist with investigating fraudulent mail redirection. Take action if identity theft is suspected: If you believe you’ve become a victim of identity fraud, visit the Federal Trade Commission's identity theft portal . This resource will help you develop a recovery plan and guide you through the steps to protect yourself.

Taking these steps will put you on the road to regaining control and getting through what can quickly become a stressful situation.

Stop change-of-address scammers in their tracks

Prevention is better than a cure, and, luckily, there’s a lot you can do to stop change-of-address scams before they start.

1. Invest in personal data removal services: Have your personal information removed from data broker databases, including people search sites. They’re the first port of call for many scammers. Without these companies in the mix, scammers aren’t likely to come across your address in the first place.

A reputable personal information removal service can take your data down from hundreds of sites and keep it off by resending removal requests, even as data brokers try to add your information to their databases.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

2. Reduce the amount of sensitive mail in your mailbox: Start by switching to paperless options wherever available. This will dramatically reduce the amount of sensitive mail heading to your mailbox, leaving criminals with little value to steal. Check your mail daily, as soon as possible after it’s delivered. Get someone to do this for you if you’re away. Some redirection scams start with mail being stolen from your mailbox. Definitely avoid allowing your mailbox to overflow.

3. Secure your mailbox: Consider upgrading to a locked mailbox to prevent mail theft. If you live in an area prone to mail theft, this simple step can stop criminals from intercepting sensitive documents before they even reach you.

4. Use an identity theft protection service: Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

5. Set up USPS Informed Delivery: Enroll in USPS Informed Delivery , a free service that lets you preview images of incoming mail before it arrives. This can help you spot missing mail early and identify potential issues with mail redirection.

6. Report suspicious activity immediately: If you notice anything unusual, such as missing mail or unauthorized changes to your accounts, report it right away. Contact the USPS, your bank and the Federal Trade Commission to ensure the issue is documented and addressed promptly.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Change-of-address scams might sound like an unlikely threat, but they can wreak havoc on your finances and peace of mind if left unchecked. By staying alert, securing your personal information and taking proactive measures like monitoring your mail and credit, you can greatly reduce the risk of falling victim to these scams. Remember, catching fraud early is key. So, don’t hesitate to act if something feels off.

