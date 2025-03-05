Walk through your future home or business space before construction starts

Are you ready to step into your dream home or office, feeling every dimension as if it were already built?

With some pretty cool tech, you can do just that by walking through your future space at its actual size and experimenting with layouts and furniture in real time.

This isn't just about visualizing your space; it's about avoiding costly surprises down the line and making sure your final product is exactly what you envisioned. By experiencing your plans in a life-like setting, you can refine your vision, ensuring your project stays on budget and matches your dreams.

How to experience your space before it's built

Imagine walking through your future home or commercial space, corner to corner, at actual size. Lifesize Plans makes this possible with its immersive walk-throughs, giving you a level of clarity and confidence in your design decisions. What's really cool is that you will have the opportunity to experiment with layouts in real time using moveable furniture and walls, ensuring that every detail is exactly as you envisioned.

An expert building consultant will accompany you throughout the walk-through, providing valuable insights and guidance to refine your vision. The comprehensive visualization includes specialized features like pools and outdoor spaces, as well as ensuring your garage is perfectly suited for your needs, even down to charging stations for electric vehicles.

The technology behind the immersive walk-through

Lifesize Plans leverages cutting-edge technology to bring architectural designs to life. Here's how they achieve their immersive experience.

Projection technology: Lifesize Plans uses advanced projection systems, creating vivid and clear images across large spaces.

Multiple projector setup: The showroom typically features 11 projectors working in tandem to cover expansive areas. This setup allows for seamless projection across 60,000-square-foot showrooms with approximately 20-foot-high ceilings.

Geometry Manager Pro software: This specialized software from Panasonic enables precise adjustment of multiple projections. It allows for edge blending of up to 100 images, color matching and digital image enlargement with up to 10x zoom capability.

Smart projector control: A mobile application allows remote management of the projectors, including automatic lens focus, input switching and projection status monitoring.

3D modeling: The process begins with converting 2D architectural plans into detailed 3D models. These models serve as the basis for the immersive walk-through experience.

Virtual reality integration: While the primary experience is projection-based, some companies in this space also offer VR headset options for an even more immersive individual experience.

Real-time modifications: The technology allows for real-time adjustments to designs, enabling clients and designers to make immediate changes and visualize the results.

By combining these technologies, Lifesize Plans creates a unique, immersive experience that allows clients to walk through and interact with their future spaces at a 1:1 scale, revolutionizing the design and construction planning process. Lifesize Plans is set to open locations across the U.S. over the next five years.

Benefits for you of an immersive walk-through

By using Lifesize Plans, you can avoid costly mid-construction changes that often lead to budget blowouts. On average, these changes can cost around $35,000, but with Lifesize Plans, you can sidestep these expenses and stay on budget. Additionally, you'll join the 98% of clients who refine their vision after experiencing their plans in a lifelike setting, ensuring that your final product matches your dreams.

In an industry where 90% of new builders face regrets, Lifesize Plans offers a "test-drive" for your build. This means you can experience every dimension of your home or commercial space before construction begins, eliminating the potential for builder's remorse. By gaining clarity before construction, you can enjoy peace of mind and a regret-free future.

Barry Johnston, director of HEVN Creative, the technology and global licensing partner of Lifesize Plans, tells CyberGuy that HEVN has "conducted an environmental impact study. By combining LSP with digital engineering and our core technologies, we can reduce the waste and mitigation costs of a project from 30% of total cost to 1%. This has a huge impact on carbon footprint, material costs, insurance and delivery timelines."

Kurt's key takeaways

So, what does all this mean for you? Essentially, Lifesize Plans offers a way to ensure your dream home or office turns out exactly as you imagined it. By stepping into a lifelike version of your space before construction starts, you can avoid those costly surprises and regrets that often come with building or renovating. It's like test-driving your future home or office before it gets built.

