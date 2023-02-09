Virgin Orbit suspects a $100 part was responsible for LauncherOne failure: report

Virgin Orbit suspects that a $100 part was responsible for the Jan. 9 failure of the LauncherOne rocket.

"Everything points to, right now, a filter that was clearly there when we assembled the rocket but was not there as the second stage engine started, meaning it was dislodged and caused mischief downstream," CEO Dan Hart reportedly told the SmallSat Symposium on Tuesday, according to SpaceNews.com.

Hart said that if that is the cause of the issues, "this is like a $100 part that took us out."

Investigations into the matter, conducted by both Virgin Orbit and the U.K. Space Agency, are ongoing.

In early January, the spaceflight company said that the Start Me Up mission was terminated after reaching space – but before achieving orbit – as a result of the premature shutdown of the first burn of the rocket's second stage.

The "anomaly" ended the mission, with the rocket components and payload falling back to Earth within the approved safety corridor without ever achieving orbit.

"Given our four previous successful missions, which have proven our technology, our team’s deep understanding of the LauncherOne system from massive amounts of previously collected flight data and the ample telemetry data that was collected characterizing the flight and the anomaly, I am confident that root cause and corrective actions will be determined in an efficient and timely manner," Hart said in a Jan. 12 statement.

The chief executive said Virgin Orbit would implement any modifications prior to its next launch.

The Start Me Up mission was the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K.