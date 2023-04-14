Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Using AI to challenge death's finality

The technology is prompting ethical questions as Artificial Intelligence continues developing at a rapid pace

Mark Meredith
WASHINGTON – Artificial intelligence is creating opportunities for mourners to reconnect with loved ones who’ve already passed away. The technology, while controversial, is gaining prominence as AI development improves at a rapid pace.

California-based DeepBrain AI has developed AI technology which will convert a person’s voice, face, and mannerisms into an avatar that can be seen and interacted with for years to come.

A woman rests on a mobility aid, deep in thought.

A woman rests on a mobility aid, deep in thought. (iStock)

"We usually shoot three, 3 hours, and then we do one month of learning process and during the one-month learning process we also make the chatbot engine the brain part to feed it," said Michael Jung, the CFO of DeepBrain AI.

Here’s an example of the technology at work

In 2020, a South Korean documentary crew captured the moment a grieving mother re-connecting with an AI version of her deceased seven-year-old daughter. The clip went viral and re-ignited the debate over whether AI may help or hurt people who are coping with the loss of a loved one.

A majority of Americans who spoke with Fox News said the government should demonstrate a hands-off approach when it comes to AI regulation.

A majority of Americans who spoke with Fox News said the government should demonstrate a hands-off approach when it comes to AI regulation. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Research studies are already underway to determine if people grieve more effectively when using chatbots. Mental health experts tell Fox News they believe the technology could put off a mix of positives and negatives for those coping with the loss of a loved one.

"I don't know if it would how much it would impede their trajectory forward," said Dr. George Bonanno, a clinical psychiatrist with at Teachers College with Columbia University.

