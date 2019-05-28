US soccer app brings fans closer to the action, players

The 23 players representing the United States at this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup are on their way to Europe for the final weeks of preparation of their title defense.

Meanwhile, back home, the U.S. soccer organization has launched its first-ever mobile app to rally up fans from across the nation and bring greater visibility to this winning team.

The new app, launched this weekend ahead of the American women’s 3-0 win over Mexico at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, features specific pages for each player on the world cup roster, giving an in-depth look at the players on and off the field.

The app also uses new object-recognition technology that will allow fans to align their phones with eye-catching murals and posters already on display across the country to unlock exclusive content about each player.

Murals featuring the likes of Alex Morgan, Kelly O’Hara, Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe and others, were painted by talented female artists in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, St. Louis and the Bay Area.

Additionally, the app will give fans unprecedented matchday access with the starting 11 lineups, goal replays, and real-time updates.

The U.S. women's national team heads to Europe this week for the month-long World Cup tournament. The defending champions seek to do the nearly impossible of back-to-back trophies.

Their first match is June 11 against Thailand, followed by games on June 16 against China and then June 20 against longtime rivals Sweden. All games can be watched live on Fox Sports.