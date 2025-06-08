Underwater jetpack backpack lets you explore ocean depths

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've ever dreamed of gliding underwater with the freedom of a dolphin, the CudaJet might be the gadget for you. Unlike most underwater propulsion systems that strap onto your arms or legs, the CudaJet is worn like a backpack, giving you a hands-free way to cruise beneath the surface. It's a fresh approach that feels a lot more natural and comfortable, especially for longer swims.

The CudaJet's story started almost seven years ago. Back then, it was just a prototype called the Cuda, a passion project by British designer Archie O'Brien during his final year at Loughborough College of Art and Design, now known as Loughborough Design School. Archie wanted something lighter and faster than anything else out there, and in 2023 his vision became reality with the first commercial CudaJet.

Now, the CudaJet has been redesigned with a longer battery life, lighter build and updated features, making it even more appealing to underwater adventure seekers.

CudaJet underwater jetpack: How it works and what’s new

So, what's it like to use? The main unit is a dual-jet-drive pack that attaches to a padded neoprene harness, which you wear on your torso. You control everything with a hardwired, trigger-style remote that lets you adjust your speed and keep an eye on the battery level. One of the biggest improvements for 2025 is the battery. While the original model provided approximately 40 minutes of underwater fun for every 75-minute charge, the latest version extends that time to a full 90 minutes per charge. That's more than double the original runtime, so you can explore even more on a single outing.

CudaJet can take you down to a maximum depth of 131 feet, and it delivers about 88 pounds of thrust. That translates to a top speed of roughly 10 feet per second, or about 6.7 mph. Now, that might not sound fast on land, but underwater it's a whole different story. The company likes to point out that at 10 feet per second, the drag force on your body is about the same as flying through air at nearly 200 mph. It's an exhilarating experience that feels powerful and smooth.

The 2025 redesign also trimmed some weight from the original, reducing it from approximately 33 pounds to just over 30 pounds, including the harness. The harness itself comes in four sizes, so you can get a fit that feels just right. Safety is clearly a priority as well. Each CudaJet ships with a factory-set safety depth of about 10 feet, which you can adjust up to the full 131 feet if you're feeling adventurous. If you ever go past your set limit, the motor cuts out and floats you right back to the surface. The controller's full-color display keeps you updated on your speed, battery and depth at all times.

Is the CudaJet right for you?

CudaJet is aimed at the luxury market. Think superyacht owners and underwater adventure lovers who want something special. Each jetpack is made to order, handcrafted and painted in the U.K. The 2025 package starts at around $31,000 , which is a jump from the original price, but it now includes a two-year warranty, a luxury hard case and a fast charger. For those who want something even more exclusive, there's a Founder's Edition with lifetime product access, in-water training with the founder and a lifetime warranty, but only 20 of those are being made.

How to order the CudaJet: Custom options, wait time, what to expect

Since each CudaJet is made to order, buyers should expect a personalized experience. The process involves custom-fitting the harness to your size and selecting your preferred finish, all of which are handcrafted in the U.K. Due to this approach, there is typically a wait time before delivery, which varies depending on demand and the customization options. This ensures you receive a truly unique jetpack tailored just for you.

Kurt's key takeaways

It's pretty amazing to see how far CudaJet has come since it started as a student project. Now it's no longer just a clever idea; it's a real way to zip around underwater and see the ocean from a fresh perspective. With the longer battery life, lighter design and smart safety features, this jetpack is definitely for anyone looking to make their underwater adventures more exciting. If you love being in the water and want to try something truly different, and the price fits your budget, the CudaJet could be your next big thrill.

Would you feel safe exploring deep waters with technology like the CudaJet, or does the idea of relying on a jetpack make you nervous? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

