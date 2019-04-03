Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hackers
Published

Two teenagers hack into high school's Wi-Fi to avoid test, wreak havoc for teachers

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
Two ninth-graders managed to hack into their high school's Wi-Fi network.

Two ninth-graders managed to hack into their high school's Wi-Fi network. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

That's one way to get out of taking your test.

Two New Jersey teenagers, both in the ninth grade at Secaucus High School, managed to disable their school's Wi-Fi system last week, according to CBS New York.

Authorities said the teenagers did it to get out of taking tests, but now they're facing charges of computer criminal activity and conspiracy to commit computer criminal activity.

SINGAPORE TO DEMAND THAT FACEBOOK, GOOGLE AND TWITTER FIX FAKE NEWS

The pair of 14-year-old boys were arrested on Thursday.

Teachers were unable to give tests or teach any lessons that relied on the Internet during the incident.

“I couldn’t access the Internet. I couldn’t really do any work. My teachers were annoyed. We couldn’t take tests, couldn’t take notes,” freshman Athana Siachandris told CBS New York.

Secaucus School Superintendent Jennifer Montesano confirmed the story in a statement, saying, “Our Wi-Fi connection was compromised over the past week. We have determined that two students may have been involved in the disruption of our system.”

RUSSIAN SPY PLANE FLIES OVER AREA 51 AND OTHER SECRET MILITARY BASES, REPORT SAYS

Law enforcement officials told the school that the boys used a private company to hack into the school's Wi-Fi.

"It's possible they used an app or paid somebody online to do this for them," CNET security reporter Alfred NG told CBS New York.

The students were released to their parents; it's unclear what type of discipline they will face in school.

Christopher Carbone covers technology and science for Fox News Digital. Tips or story leads: christopher.carbone@foxnews.com. Follow @christocarbone.