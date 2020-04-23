Twitter clamps down on coronavirus 5G conspiracy theories

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Twitter is clamping down on the bizarre conspiracy theories that link the coronavirus outbreak to 5G communications technology.

“We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder,” Twitter tweeted on Wednesday.

“Since introducing our updated policies on March 18, we’ve removed over 2,230 Tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content,” Twitter added in another tweet. “Our automated systems have challenged more than 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative discussions around COVID-19.”

20 MORE UK TELECOM MASTS ATTACKED IN THE WAKE OF BIZARRE 5G CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY THEORY

In the U.K. there have been a number of attacks on 5G infrastructure. Some 20 telecom masts, including one at a hospital, were reportedly attacked over Easter in the wake of a bizarre conspiracy theory.

Scientists, officials, and the country’s network operators have slammed the conspiracy theory. Mobile UK, which represents the U.K.’s mobile network operators, has also warned that the attacks endanger peoples’ lives at a time when the country is battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Some celebrities have been in also been in the spotlight as the wild conspiracy theory swirled. Actor John Cusack, for example, reportedly tweeted and deleted a coronavirus conspiracy theory about the dangers of 5G networks.

Twitter recently broadened its definition of “harm” on the platform “to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information.”

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this article.

