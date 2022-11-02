Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

Tumblr reverses policy, will allow nudity again

Tumblr said visual depictions of sexually explicit acts still 'off-limits' to users

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tumblr is reversing its mature content policy and will once again allow nudity.

In new community guidelines, the blogging website said that after introducing community labels to give users control over content on their dashboard, it was "taking the next step."

"So, even if your creations contain nudity, mature subject matter, or sexual themes, you can now share them on Tumblr using the appropriate Community Label so that everyone remains in control of the types of content they see on their dash," the site reads.

Users can label content as generally mature or choose a specific category like "Sexual Themes" if the post contains sexually suggestive subject matter.

Tumblr is reversing its mature content policy and will once again allow nudity. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

However, blogs that have a focus on mature content may not be eligible for certain Tumblr features, including monetization options.

While guidelines have been updated to reflect the changes, the rest of the content policies remain.

While Tumblr guidelines have been updated to reflect the changes, the rest of the content policies remain. (Photo illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We still don’t allow hate, spam, violent threats, or anything illegal, and visual depictions of sexually explicit acts remain off-limits on Tumblr… If you come across these types of content, please continue to report them to us," Tumblr wrote. 

The social media platform asked users to report content that doesn't appear to be appropriately labeled and said that it hoped the shift creates more room for artistic expression.

The social media platform asked users to report content that doesn't appear to be appropriately labeled and said that it hoped the shift creates more room for artistic expression. (Photo illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tumblr CEO Matt Mullenweg wrote in a post earlier in the year that no modern internet service in 2022 can have the rules that Tumblr did in 2007.

Tumblr banned adult content in late 2018, reportedly leading to a dramatic drop in its page views, according to Mashable.

