Trump says he knows 'tech better than anyone' as he tries to get his border wall built

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he knows "tech better than anyone" as he attempts to build a border wall.

"The Democrats are trying to belittle the concept of a Wall, calling it old fashioned," the president tweeted on Friday morning. "The fact is there is nothing else’s that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years. It’s like the wheel, there is nothing better. I know tech better than anyone, & technology....."

He added to that, writing: ".....on a Border is only effective in conjunction with a Wall. Properly designed and built Walls work, and the Democrats are lying when they say they don’t. In "Israel the Wall is 99.9% successful. Will not be any different on our Southern Border! Hundreds of $Billions saved!"

It is unclear what area of technology Trump is referring to that he knows "better than anyone." On Thursday, the New York Post reported what Trump's ex-social media manager felt when he figured out how to use Twitter for the first time.

“The moment I found out Trump could tweet himself was comparable to the moment in ‘Jurassic Park’ when Dr. Grant realized that velociraptors could open doors,” Justin McConney, who was the Trump Organization’s director of social media from 2011 to 2017, the Post reported, by way of Politico. “I was like, ‘Oh no!’”

Trump has threatened to shut down the government if he does not get the requisite funding he needs for the border wall. Late Thursday night, the House of Representatives passed a spending bill that would appropriate $5.7 billion for the border wall, Fox News has reported.

Eight Republicans joined all 177 voting Democrats to oppose the measure, which passed 217-185. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is certain to fall short of the 60 votes needed for passage since the chamber's 49 Democrats are against funding the wall. That, in turn, makes it more likely that parts of the federal government, including nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, will cease operations at midnight Friday.

If the government were to shut down, Trump said on Friday the closure would drag on "for a very long time" as he attempts to build the case that congressional Democrats would bear responsibility if there's no deal over his demand for U.S.-Mexico border wall money.

More than 800,000 federal workers would face furloughs or be forced to work without pay if a resolution is not reached before funding expires at midnight Friday.

The Senate has been called back into session to consider a package approved by House Republicans late Thursday that includes the $5.7 billion Trump wants for the border with Mexico.

Senators had passed their own bipartisan bill earlier in the week to keep the government running, with border security at existing levels, $1.3 billion, but no money for the wall. Both bills would extend government funding through Feb. 8.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report. Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia