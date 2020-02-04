Track coronavirus’ global spread in real time with this interactive map

As the coronavirus outbreak prompts new measures to prevent it from becoming a pandemic, experts have created a map that tracks and visualizes its global spread.

The map, which was produced by researchers from at Johns Hopkins University, uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, China's CDC, and other sources.

The map tracks the total number of confirmed cases, the total deaths and the total recoveries -- all in real time. Clicking on one of the larger red dots shows how bad the outbreak is in each particular region.

US NUCLEAR WASTE STORAGE CONTAINERS COULD CORRODE, NEW STUDY WARNS

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along the lefthand side of the map, you can click each country that has reported cases to see their location.

This type of map could help to stem the tide of false or panic-inducing information that has spread since the outbreak's start in December.

Thus far, the virus has spread to more than two dozen countries outside of China. There are 20,704 confirmed cases; there have been 427 deaths and 727 recoveries.