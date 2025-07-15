Tiny cyborg beetles are built to save lives in real emergencies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a groundbreaking fusion of nature and technology, researchers at the University of Queensland have developed remote-controlled beetles equipped with tiny, removable backpacks that could drastically reduce the time it takes to locate survivors in disaster zones.

Also known as cyborg beetles, these hybrid helpers are part of an ambitious project to improve emergency response in situations like building collapses, earthquakes or industrial explosions. By combining natural mobility with simple controls, researchers are developing a faster, more flexible way to reach people in hard-to-access areas.

MINI ROBOTS DETECT AND FIX WATER PIPE LEAKS WITHOUT DIGGING

How cyborg beetles could navigate disaster zones better than robots

The team’s innovation involves fitting darkling beetles, or Zophobas morio, their scientific name, with microchip backpacks that deliver small electrical signals to guide their movement. These signals stimulate either the beetle’s antennae or their hardened forewings, prompting them to turn, stop or climb. The researchers even demonstrated real-time control using a standard video game controller.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Robots at this scale still struggle with climbing vertical surfaces and navigating uneven terrain. These beetles, on the other hand, are naturally built for it. Their footpads and sensory systems let them crawl through narrow cracks and over rubble. This makes them well-suited for the unpredictable conditions found in disaster zones.

Beetles were chosen for their strength, agility and resilience. Despite their small size, they can carry equipment nearly equal to their own body weight, which makes them an ideal platform for compact sensors and control systems in tight, dangerous spaces.

How biology is shaping the next generation of rescue tech

Unlike custom-built robots, these beetles don’t need motors or gears to move. Their natural ability to climb, squeeze and maneuver through tight spaces eliminates the need for complex mechanical systems. The programmable backpack simply adds directional control without harming the beetle or shortening its lifespan. The result is a biological tool that can access places humans and machines cannot. This could help reduce the time it takes to locate survivors in critical situations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The future of cyborg beetles in emergency response

Researchers are now working to integrate miniature cameras and compact power systems to make the beetles even more effective. The goal is to create a lightweight, mobile, and affordable tool that can deliver real-time information from inside collapsed structures and hazardous environments. The team hopes to test the system in a live emergency simulation within the next five years. If successful, cyborg beetles could become a valuable part of urban response efforts around the world.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Researchers are proving that cyborg beetles could play a real role in saving lives. By guiding beetles through tight, dangerous spaces using tiny backpacks and simple controls, scientists are exploring a low-cost and high-impact way to locate survivors where robots and humans can't go. The technology is still in development, but the potential is clear, especially in situations where every second counts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would you trust a rescue led by a cyborg beetle? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.