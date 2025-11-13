Texas startup raises $5.5M for revolutionary solar towers that produce 50% more energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas startup Janta Power has secured $5.5 million in seed funding to expand its next-generation solar power towers, a vertical alternative to flat solar farms. The funding round was led by MaC Venture Capital with support from Collab Capital. The investment shows strong confidence in 3D solar systems that can reshape renewable energy worldwide.

Why flat solar panels are no longer enough

Traditional solar panels cover large flat areas on rooftops or open fields. This approach uses a lot of land and misses much of the day's available sunlight. The sun moves across the sky, but flat panels capture energy best only when it is directly overhead.

Janta Power takes a different approach. The company's pivoting solar towers stack panels vertically to create a compact three-dimensional structure that captures more sunlight throughout the day. Think of it as the solar version of a skyscraper: more power from less ground space.

How Janta's solar towers work

Each tower uses smart tracking software that follows the sun's path from sunrise to sunset. By adjusting its position throughout the day, the system collects more sunlight than traditional fixed panels. This design allows the towers to produce about 50% more energy while using only one-third of the land required by flat-panel systems.

Because of their vertical orientation, the towers can capture sunlight during early morning and late afternoon when flat arrays are least efficient. The result is a steadier flow of electricity across the entire day, reducing stress on power grids and lowering the need for short-term backup plants.

Stronger, smarter and more efficient

Janta's towers are also built for strength. Each structure can withstand winds up to 170 miles per hour. The towers feature durable steel frames and modular foundations that simplify installation in a wide range of environments.

Pilot programs are already operating at Munich International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and facilities managed by Aena, which oversees more than 70 airports worldwide.

A game-changer for energy economics

The company's 3D geometry gives each site a capacity factor of around 32%, compared to roughly 22% for flat panels. This greater efficiency lowers the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) to about $0.05 per kilowatt-hour, well below the global average of $0.15.

That advantage can make renewable power more accessible for industries such as data centers, universities and telecom operations that need reliable and consistent energy.

What this means for you

For businesses and communities, Janta Power's technology could mean smaller solar installations that deliver more energy for less money. Because the towers need less land, they can fit into urban areas, airports or industrial zones that could not host traditional solar farms.

For everyday consumers, these innovations can bring cleaner, more stable and more affordable power to local grids while supporting a greener energy future.

Kurt's key takeaways

Janta Power's vertical tower design and intelligent tracking system show what happens when creativity meets clean energy. The company's technology makes it possible to generate more power from less space, setting a new standard for solar innovation.

If we can rethink the shape of solar energy, what other parts of our world could we redesign for a smarter, more sustainable future? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

