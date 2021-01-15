Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: Parler CEO forced into hiding, court filing says

Amazon discontinued Parler following the riots on Capitol Hill

A new court filing on Friday from the Parler legal team revealed its CEO John Matze and his family were in hiding over death threats and security breaches they have faced. 

Parler, a social media app that has a large user base that includes Trump supporters, launched an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon after the tech giant discontinued its web services following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Amazon filed a response, claiming the lawsuit had "no legal basis" and alleged its employees have been faced with threats and harassment. 

The filing from Parler's lawyers obtained by Fox News acknowledges the disturbing claims made by Amazon but note that the Jeff Bezos-run company is not the one receiving threats. 