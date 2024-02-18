Taking Apple Vision Pro on free test drive

Are you intrigued by Apple's most ambitious product in recent history, the Apple Vision Pro? But does the price tag of $3,500 make you hesitate? There's a way to experience this revolutionary piece of technology without opening your wallet – by scheduling a demo at an Apple Store.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Booking your free demo experience

As Apple unveils its latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, interest is surging. While the company hasn't disclosed an end date for these trials, one thing is clear: you need to plan ahead. To secure your slot, you must book at least a week in advance through the official Vision Pro page , selecting from available stores for a 30-minute walk-through. As of now, bookings are open until Feb. 18, but given the demand, this window may not remain open for long.

MORE: APPLE'S VISION PRO BRINGS A BURST OF BIZARRE TO ZOOM CALLS

The demo day

Imagine stepping into the bustling Fifth Avenue Apple Store in Manhattan, where a dedicated area adorned with 16 plush couches awaits in the basement. Here, amid the gentle hum of excited whispers, Apple's Geniuses glide between stations, presenting the headsets on bamboo platters as if they were rare delicacies. This was the setting where I, like the very first Vision Pro customer, got to indulge in the futuristic experience.

Promptness is key – arrive on time and check in with the staff (look for the ones with tablets). Sanitation is paramount, and the staff's meticulousness extends to the handling of the device, reassuring users of both hygiene and the headset's durability.

MORE: TIPS TO FOLLOW FROM 1 INCREDIBLY COSTLY CONVERSATION WITH CYBERCROOKS

The curated journey follows a crafted script

Apple's demo is more than just a trial; it's an orchestrated journey into their vision of the future. It starts with a facial scan to ensure a perfect fit – a process that can be challenging for those with facial hair. Then, you're guided through the nuances of wearing the device and navigating its interface, focusing on three main gestures – pinch, wave and drag – to interact with the virtual environment.

MORE: APPLE VISION PROS SKI-GOOGLE-LOOKING HEADSET GETS A BLACK EYE FROM YOUTUBE, NETFLIX AND SPOTIFY

MORE: HOW TO CHECK YOUR APPLE WARRANTY STATUS AND WHAT IT COVERS

Exploring the ‘Spatial’ Realm

The heart of the demo is the immersive spatial video and 3D content, spotlighting the superior quality of media captured with the Vision Pro compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. You'll even get a glimpse of the 3D version of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in a simulated cinema environment. The experience allows for some browsing on Safari and interaction with a couple of apps, presenting a taste of the spatial computing environment and the headset's comfort and ergonomics.

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

The verdict?

Throughout the demo, staff will engage with you, gauging reactions. This level of interest indicates Apple's significant investment in the demonstration process, aiming to woo consumers with their augmented reality VR headsets.

MORE: BEST ACCESSORIES FOR YOUR PHONE

MORE: BEST LAPTOPS FOR 2024

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Apple Vision Pro demo is a unique opportunity to experience one of the tech world's latest marvels without the commitment of a hefty purchase. The curated 30-minute session offers a comprehensive introduction to the capabilities and feel of the headset, allowing you to make an informed decision about whether it's worth the investment.

As I reported on TV, there is nothing anyone can show you online or on TV that will give you the experience you get by putting it on your face. If you're curious about Apple's futuristic venture, now is the time to book your demo and experience the magic firsthand.

What intrigues you the most about Apple’s Vision Pro headset? Does the $3,500 price tag make you hesitate, or are you still interested in experiencing it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.