T-Mobile launches $325 high-tech suitcase

Telecommunications company T-Mobile is partnering with luggage company Samsara to launch a new high-tech device ahead of the holiday travel season — and no, it isn't a smartphone.

The company is offering a bright magenta-colored suitcase dubbed the "Un-carrier On" that's tailored to travelers who are looking to stay connected while on the go. The name comes from T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" marketing campaign, launched in 2013.

Designed as a carry-on, features include wireless and USB-C charging, Tag Smart tracking tech, a TSA-approved combination lock, rotating spinner wheels, a flat-top work surface and an eight-bag packing set.

The suitcase costs $325 (not including tax) and orders are expected to ship later in the month.

Airlines this year are forecasting strong outlooks for holiday travel, despite high inflation that's hitting flyers' wallets.

A 2021 study conducted by the company found 68% of people in the U.S. said they relied heavily on their smartphones while traveling.

