TECH
T-Mobile launches $325 high-tech suitcase

Suitcase is only available in T-Mobile's signature magenta color

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Telecommunications company T-Mobile is partnering with luggage company Samsara to launch a new high-tech device ahead of the holiday travel season — and no, it isn't a smartphone.

The company is offering a bright magenta-colored suitcase dubbed the "Un-carrier On" that's tailored to travelers who are looking to stay connected while on the go. The name comes from T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" marketing campaign, launched in 2013.

Designed as a carry-on, features include wireless and USB-C charging, Tag Smart tracking tech, a TSA-approved combination lock, rotating spinner wheels, a flat-top work surface and an eight-bag packing set. 

The suitcase costs $325 (not including tax) and orders are expected to ship later in the month.

    A traveler stands with T-Mobile's "Un-carrier On" suitcase (T-Mobile)

    The "Un-carrier On" suitcase (T-Mobile)

    A traveler stands with T-Mobile's "Un-carrier On" suitcase (T-Mobile)

Airlines this year are forecasting strong outlooks for holiday travel, despite high inflation that's hitting flyers' wallets. 

A 2021 study conducted by the company found 68% of people in the U.S. said they relied heavily on their smartphones while traveling.

