Soft vine-like robot helps rescuers find survivors

When disaster strikes and buildings collapse, every second counts for emergency responders searching for survivors trapped beneath rubble. Traditional tools often fall short in these dangerous, chaotic environments, but a new breed of robot, SPROUT, is poised to make a life-saving difference.

What is SPROUT?

SPROUT, short for Soft Pathfinding Robotic Observation Unit, is a flexible, vine-like robot developed by MIT Lincoln Laboratory in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame. Unlike rigid robots or static cameras, SPROUT can "grow" into tight, winding spaces that are otherwise inaccessible, giving first responders a new way to explore, map and assess collapsed structures.

How does SPROUT work?

SPROUT is made of an airtight fabric tube that inflates with air, allowing it to extend from a fixed base. As it grows, it can flex around corners and squeeze through narrow gaps, mimicking the movement of a plant vine. Operators control SPROUT using a joystick, steering it through debris while watching a live video feed from a camera mounted at the tip. This setup lets responders see and map hidden void spaces without entering dangerous areas themselves.

Three pouch motors along the vine’s length enable SPROUT to bend and turn, while an internal reel system allows the robot to be compactly stored and precisely deployed as needed. In addition to cameras, SPROUT can carry other sensors to image, map and even assess hazards within the collapsed structure.

Why traditional tools fall short

Traditional search-and-rescue gear, such as rigid robots or specialized cameras, struggles in disaster zones for several reasons. Cameras can only probe straight paths, often requiring teams to cut new access holes to see further into the rubble.

Rigid robots are prone to damage in unstable, cramped environments and are expensive to repair. Manual probing is time-consuming and physically exhausting for responders.

SPROUT’s soft, flexible design directly addresses these challenges, offering a safer, faster and more adaptable solution for navigating the unpredictable landscape of collapsed buildings.

Real-world testing and impact

SPROUT has already been put through its paces at the Massachusetts Task Force 1 training site, where it demonstrated its ability to flex around corners and penetrate void spaces in engineered collapsed structures. These tests allowed the team to refine SPROUT’s durability, portability and steering controls, with plans for larger field studies underway.

The project is a true collaboration, pairing MIT’s engineering expertise with Professor Margaret Coad’s pioneering work on vine robots at Notre Dame. This partnership has accelerated SPROUT’s development, bringing hands-on demonstrations to first responders, many of whom have limited research and development budgets.

Looking ahead: The future of SPROUT

The team behind SPROUT is continuously working to expand its capabilities. Current models can extend up to 10 feet, with future versions aiming to reach beyond 25 feet. Researchers are also exploring the use of multiple SPROUT robots to cover larger areas and expedite rescue operations in major disasters.

Beyond disaster response, the technology could be adapted for inspecting military systems or critical infrastructure in hard-to-reach places, making SPROUT a versatile tool for a variety of high-stakes scenarios.

Kurt's key takeaways

SPROUT is a remarkable example of how soft robotics can make a real difference in some of the most challenging and dangerous situations. By giving first responders a flexible, easy-to-use tool for searching through rubble, SPROUT has the potential to save lives and change the way we approach disaster rescue. It’s great to see technology that’s not just innovative but truly impactful, helping those who help others when it matters most.

