Silicon Valley bigwig buys $100M Malibu mansion

More than a year after he left Facebook over privacy disputes, WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum has decided to plunk down some of the riches bestowed upon him by the social network on a $100 million mansion.

Koum purchased the longtime Malibu estate of NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, according to Variety. The estate, which includes 6 bedrooms and 7.5 baths in the 13,693 square-foot house and a couple of guesthouses, was originally listed for $125 million. Built in the late 1990s, the property sits on a 3-acre blufftop lot that overlooks Paradise Cove.

Some of the other features included in the luxurious living space include a sculptural floating staircase, a wall of glass, clerestory-style windows and a chef-accommodating kitchen. Also included are a pool, a professional-grade home theater and a two-story library and gallery.

Koum, who also owns several pieces of property in Silicon Valley, will move into an area that counts Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and music mogul Jimmy Iovine as neighbors.

The WhatsApp co-founder has a rather expansive real estate portfolio, including a high-tech converted warehouse in Burlingame, Calif., where he stores part of his vast car collection; an $8.5 million mansion in Atherton, Calif.; and a $5.5 million mansion in Hillsborough, Calif., Variety added.

He also owns another $100 million property in Atherton that sits on 5.6 acres and includes multiple mansions, swimming pools and a 10,000+ sq. ft. garage.

The Paradise Cove property has a storied history, with Meyer acquiring the formerly vacant land in 1997 from his former partner at talent agency CAA, Mike Ovitz, for $5 million. Ovitz, who purchased the property because he knew Meyer wanted it, admitted in 2016 that he regretted swooping in to buy the home.

“One of the reasons I made that mistake is I didn’t have him to advise me not to do that," Ovitz was quoted as saying. "That’s the way it went in our relationship.”

Facebook bought WhatsApp, which now has over 1 billion monthly active users, in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock, making it one of the largest acquisitions ever in the tech industry.

The Ukrainian born Koum left the social network in May 2018 amid reports that he had clashed with WhatsApp parent company Facebook over data privacy issues.

