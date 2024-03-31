Set up this feature on older adults' iPhones to help them navigate more easily

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

For those of us with older loved ones, we understand the challenges technology can present.

But did you know their iPhones have a nifty trick up their sleeve? It’s called Assistive Access, and it’s essentially a powerful, helpful "Senior Mode."

This feature simplifies the iPhone interface, making it far easier for seniors to navigate.

How to turn on Assistive Access on iPhone

Enabling Assistive Access on your loved one's iPhone is easy to do. So, grab your iPhone and let’s begin.

Swipe down from the top of the screen and search for Settings

of the screen and search for Once Settings pops up, tap to open it

pops up, to open it Scroll down to find Accessibility and give it a tap

and give it a tap Keep scrolling until you see Assistive Access and select it

Now, click on Set Up Assistive Access

Then tap Continue

If you’re happy with the current Apple ID on the iPhone, just hit Continue again

Decide how you’d like your apps to be displayed. Choosing Rows fits more apps on the screen, but Grid makes them larger and easier to see. Let’s go with Grid for visibility and click Continue

fits more apps on the screen, but makes them larger and easier to see. Let’s go with for visibility and click You’ll now see a list of apps such as Calls, Camera, Messages and Photos. Tap the plus sign next to the ones you want to include

Then click Continue after you make each selection

after you make each selection The next screen will show some info about assistive devices. Press Continue to acknowledge you’ve read it

to acknowledge you’ve read it Here, you can alter your iPhone’s security settings . If you want to keep them as is, press Continue. To change them, tap Change Security Settings

. If you want to keep them as is, press To change them, tap Set an ‘Access Passcode’ by typing it in, then confirm it by typing it again

Tap Set Recovery Apple ID

Enter an Apple ID that can be used for recovery if the passcode is forgotten

that can be used for recovery if the passcode is forgotten Then, click Continue

Tap Start Using Assistive Access, and your iPhone is now in Senior Mode

How to turn off Assistive Access on iPhone

If you want to turn off Assistive Access on your iPhone, there are some easy steps to disable the feature.

For models with a side button, triple-click it

If your iPhone has a home button, triple-click that instead

Click Exit Assistive Access

Enter your Assistive Access Code to Exit

It should say 'Exiting Assistive Access...' and be disabled, allowing you to return the iPhone to its standard mode.

Kurt's key takeaways

In embracing technology, our older loved ones need not be left behind. Assistive Access is a testament to the thoughtful design that can bridge the generational tech gap, ensuring that the digital world is inclusive for all ages.

