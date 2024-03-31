Set up this feature on older adults' iPhones to help them navigate more easily

For those of us with older loved ones, we understand the challenges technology can present.
But did you know their iPhones have a nifty trick up their sleeve? It’s called Assistive Access, and it’s essentially a powerful, helpful "Senior Mode."
This feature simplifies the iPhone interface, making it far easier for seniors to navigate.
How to turn on Assistive Access on iPhone
Enabling Assistive Access on your loved one's iPhone is easy to do. So, grab your iPhone and let’s begin.
- Swipe down from the top of the screen and search for Settings
- Once Settings pops up, tap to open it
- Scroll down to find Accessibility and give it a tap
- Keep scrolling until you see Assistive Access and select it
- Now, click on Set Up Assistive Access
- Then tap Continue
- If you’re happy with the current Apple ID on the iPhone, just hit Continue again
- Decide how you’d like your apps to be displayed. Choosing Rows fits more apps on the screen, but Grid makes them larger and easier to see. Let’s go with Grid for visibility and click Continue
- You’ll now see a list of apps such as Calls, Camera, Messages and Photos. Tap the plus sign next to the ones you want to include
- Then click Continue after you make each selection
- The next screen will show some info about assistive devices. Press Continue to acknowledge you’ve read it
- Here, you can alter your iPhone’s security settings. If you want to keep them as is, press Continue. To change them, tap Change Security Settings
- Set an ‘Access Passcode’ by typing it in, then confirm it by typing it again
- Tap Set Recovery Apple ID
- Enter an Apple ID that can be used for recovery if the passcode is forgotten
- Then, click Continue
- Tap Start Using Assistive Access, and your iPhone is now in Senior Mode
How to turn off Assistive Access on iPhone
If you want to turn off Assistive Access on your iPhone, there are some easy steps to disable the feature.
- For models with a side button, triple-click it
- If your iPhone has a home button, triple-click that instead
- Click Exit Assistive Access
- Enter your Assistive Access Code to Exit
- It should say 'Exiting Assistive Access...' and be disabled, allowing you to return the iPhone to its standard mode.
Kurt's key takeaways
In embracing technology, our older loved ones need not be left behind. Assistive Access is a testament to the thoughtful design that can bridge the generational tech gap, ensuring that the digital world is inclusive for all ages.
