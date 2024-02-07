A see-through grill with AI cooks steak in only 90 seconds

If you love outdoor cooking, you know how tough it can be to achieve the perfect results every time. You have to deal with uneven heat, flare-ups, smoke and guesswork.

Not to mention the hassle of cleaning up afterward. But what if there was a grill that could do all the work for you and cook your food exactly the way you want it in a fraction of the time?

That’s the promise of the Perfecta, a groundbreaking grill that combines cutting-edge technology with culinary expertise.

This innovative appliance could revolutionize outdoor cooking, providing you with a faster and more efficient way to prepare meals. Whether you’re a seasoned griller or a beginner, you’ll be amazed by what this grill can do.

What makes this grill truly unique?

The Perfecta is unlike any other grill you’ve ever seen. It features a sleek and modern design, with a touchscreen display and a stainless steel body. But what makes it truly unique is its vertical orientation, dual infrared burners and NeuralFire AI chef.

What is vertical orientation?

The vertical orientation of the grill allows it to cook both sides of your food simultaneously, resulting in a significant reduction in cooking time. According to Seergrills, the company that makes Perfecta, it can prepare a mouthwatering, one-inch-thick rib-eye steak in just 90 seconds.

You also won’t have to deal with any smoke or flare-ups. The vertical orientation of the grill prevents any fat or grease from dripping onto the burners, eliminating the risk of fire. Instead, the fat and grease are collected in a dishwasher-safe drip pan at the bottom of the grill, making cleanup a breeze.

How do the grill's infrared burners perform?

The infrared burners are the secret behind the Perfecta’s incredible performance. They produce intense heat that sears the surface of the food, locking in the juices and flavor. The burners can reach temperatures of up to 1,000°C, which is nearly seven times hotter than the core of the sun.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The infrared burners also offer another advantage: they can adjust their position to ensure even heating throughout the cooking process, including the edges. This means you won’t have to worry about flipping or rotating your food or ending up with burnt or raw spots. So, how do you know when your food is done? That’s where the NeuralFire AI chef comes in.

What is the brain behind the grill?

The NeuralFire AI chef is the brain behind the Perfecta. It’s an artificial intelligence system that takes into account your desired doneness and sear level and calculates the optimal cooking time and temperature for each dish.

The NeuralFire AI chef uses sensors to detect the thickness of the food, preventing over or undercooking. It also monitors the internal temperature of the food, ensuring that it reaches the safe level for consumption.

All you have to do is input your preferred cooking parameters on the touchscreen display and let the NeuralFire AI chef do the rest. You can choose from preset options, such as rare, medium or well-done, or customize your own settings.

The NeuralFire AI chef will then guide you through the cooking process, telling you when to insert and remove your food, and alerting you when it’s ready. You can also check the status of your food on the display, or on your smartphone via the Seergrills app.

How you can use the AI grill to prepare a wide variety of dishes

The NeuralFire AI chef is not only good at grilling, but also at baking, roasting and rotisserie. The Perfecta offers versatile cooking modes, making it capable of preparing a wide variety of dishes with ease. You can bake pizzas, roast chickens or make kebabs with the Perfecta, all in a fraction of the time and with minimal effort.

How the grill offers a healthier alternative to traditional grills

By using infrared technology, the Perfecta reduces the formation of harmful compounds, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heterocyclic amines (HCAs). The Perfecta also consumes less energy and emits less carbon dioxide than conventional grills, making it more eco-friendly.

Who's behind the AI-powered grill?

The Perfecta is the brainchild of Seergrills, a U.K.-based startup that aims to bring the future of grilling to your backyard. It was founded by a team of engineers and chefs.

When can I buy one of these grills?

The Perfecta is set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a retail price of $3,500. At the time of publishing, the company is offering a $900 savings on preorders.

Kurt's key takeaways

Imagine enjoying restaurant-quality food in your own backyard without the hassle of traditional grilling. That's what the Perfecta is all about. It features dual vertical infrared burners that can cook both sides of your food simultaneously, reducing cooking time. It also has a built-in AI chef named NeuralFire, which calculates the optimal cooking time and temperature for each dish. It also offers versatile cooking modes, including oven and rotisserie functions, making it capable of preparing a wide variety of dishes with ease. What doesn't this thing do?

What do you think of the Perfecta grill? Would you spend the money on one of these grills, or are you going to stick with your traditional grill? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

