5 ways to save your iPhone battery life

Many people use their iPhones for a number of different tasks, including reading emails, news, playing games and more. But all of those tasks can eat up the phone's battery, making it all the more important to know how to save the battery life.

On average, people spend three hours and 15 minutes on their phones every day and that jumps to four and a half hours if you’re in the top 20 percent, according to research done by RescueTime.

With all that time spent, here are five ways to make your Apple smartphone run longer.

Dim your display and set to dark mode

Dimming your display is an oft-repeated suggestion, but that’s because it can have a huge impact on battery life. In fact, the display uses more energy than any single hardware component. So, try to keep the brightness at least under 70 percent. The lower you can tolerate, the better.

If you have one of the newer iPhones, such as the iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone 11, these phones come with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display and you can set your iPhone to dark mode. OLED displays turn off black pixels, saving battery life.

Both of these settings can be accessed under Settings > Display and Brightness.

Low Power Mode

If you don’t have access to a power source and your battery is running low, switch on Low Power Mode (LPM) manually. LPM reduces or disables things like automatic downloads and background app refresh.

This can be accessed under Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode.

Fewer notifications

If your screen is constantly lit up with notifications, your battery life is going to suffer. Try to turn off notifications for apps that frequently wake your display.

This can be accessed under Settings > Notifications.

Use Wi-Fi instead of cellular to connect

There are user forums filled with debates over which uses more power, Wi-Fi or cellular. Some independent testing says it's a wash, but Apple says Wi-Fi uses less power. “When you use your device to access data, a Wi‑Fi connection uses less power than a cellular network," the tech giant said on its website.

When you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network at home or work, you might try turning off the cellular connection, especially if it's a weak signal, and turning on “Wi-Fi Calling.” Your mileage may vary but it could save battery life.

This can be accessed under Settings > Cellular or Settings > W-Fi.

Similarly, you should turn off Bluetooth if you’re not using it.

Turn off Siri

Apple's virtual assistant is constantly listening for those two magic words, "Hey Siri," so it is a needless use of the battery if you don't use it much. Besides, you may want to disable it out of privacy concerns.

This can be accessed under Settings > Siri & Search.

As an extra gratuitous suggestion, check yourself when you get the urge to grab your phone every five minutes. A smartphone addiction can have a profound impact on battery life.

