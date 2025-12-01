Save data by setting your background app refresh to Wi-Fi only

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Background activity can drain your battery and use your mobile data without you seeing it happen. Apps refresh in the background to keep content updated, which helps you pick up where you left off. The downside is that this constant activity can strain your battery and burn through your data plan. The good news is that you can limit when apps refresh and choose to let them update only on Wi-Fi.

We'll walk you through how to switch Background App Refresh on iPhone to Wi-Fi only. You also get the Android steps so you can keep background activity in check on any device.

Why this setting matters

Apps that update behind the scenes use data and power even when you are not opening them. When you switch the feature to Wi-Fi only, you slow down that background drain. It helps save mobile data. It can also help extend battery life because apps refresh less often.

What Background App Refresh does

Background App Refresh lets apps update content while you use other apps or leave your phone locked. When you return to an app, it is already refreshed and ready. That convenience comes with a cost. Each refresh uses data and battery power. By limiting this feature to Wi-Fi, you keep apps updated without using your mobile plan.

How to set Background App Refresh to Wi-Fi only on iPhone

Follow these steps:

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Background App Refresh

Tap Background App Refresh again

Select Wi-Fi to limit updates to Wi-Fi connections

If you want to block background updates completely, choose Off in step 4. This stops apps from refreshing when you are not using them. It helps save battery, but it can delay updates when you open an app that needs new content before you can use it.

How to limit background activity on Android

Android does not use the exact name Background App Refresh, but it offers similar controls. You can restrict background data and background activity, which helps reduce data use and extend battery life.

Limit background data per app on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Network and Internet or Connections

or Tap Data usage

Tap Mobile data usage

Select an app

Turn Background data off so the app updates only on Wi-Fi

Limit background activity for battery on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Battery

Tap Battery usage

Choose an app

Tap Manage background activity

Turn Allow background activity off

Use Data Saver for extra control on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Network and Internet or Connections

or Tap Data Saver, or you might have to first tap Data usage and then Data saver

or you might have to first tap and then Turn the switch on to turn on Data Saver

Data Saver blocks most apps from using background data unless you choose to allow them.

Kurt's key takeaways

Changing background refresh settings is one of the fastest ways to protect your battery and data. With a few quick steps, your phone runs more efficiently, and your apps use fewer resources. Whether you use an iPhone or an Android device, these settings help put you back in control.

