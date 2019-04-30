Samsung unveils a vertical TV for millennials

Samsung is attempting to stand out in the crowded TV market by turning it on its head — literally.

The South Korean technology giant announced "The Sero," a 43-inch TV which can be looked at both horizontally, like traditional TVs, as well as vertically.

According to a Google Translate version of the Korean press release, Samsung said it "analyzed the characteristics of the Millennial generation" in an effort to come up with a television set that will open some eyes and perhaps some wallets.

SAMSUNG'S $2,000 FOLDABLE PHONE IS ALREADY BREAKING, REVIEWERS SAY

"This is based on the fact that most of the mobile contents are in the vertical form, and it is possible to synchronize the screen of the mobile device and the vertical screen by executing the simple mirroring function based on the NFC (short range wireless communication) Games, videos, and so on," a Google translated version of the statement reads.

"Samsung Electronics has been continuously introducing innovative products that define TV as an industry leader for years," said Han Jong-hee, president of Samsung's video display business, in the statement. "From now on, I will open the era. "

Most social media content, such as Instagram photos or YouTube videos, are viewed vertically, so Samsung is building something that takes advantage of NFC compatibility on most smartphones and integrating it with a "simple mirroring function" to put smartphone videos on the big screen.

In addition, the Sero TV will have an ambient mode, as well as Samsung's artificial intelligent Bixby assistant built into the set.

The Samsung Sero is slated for a May launch in South Korea and will be priced at $1,600 or 1.89 million Korean won.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP