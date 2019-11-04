Expand / Collapse search
Russian startup sells robot clones of real people

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
A Russian startup is selling autonomous robots, which buyers can choose to make look like any person on Earth.

"Everyone will now be able to order a robot with any appearance — for professional or personal use. Thus, we open a huge market in service, education and entertainment. Imagine a replica of Michael Jordan selling basketball uniforms and William Shakespeare reading his own texts in a museum?" said Aleksei Iuzhakov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promobot, in a statement.

The company's Robo-C has a neck and torso that each have three degrees of freedom of movement, but it cannot walk.

Will robots like this eventually replace human workers?

Will robots like this eventually replace human workers? (Promobot)

The robot's face has 18 moving parts, allowing it to make 600 "micro-expressions," and its artificial intelligence contains 100,000 speech modules.

"Promobot believes that a robot like this is capable of removing the barrier in human-machine interaction and replacing a number of employees in crowded places– post offices, banks, and municipal institutions," the company states in a press release.

However, the android -- which Promobot calls a "completely anthropomorphic machine," only has 8 hours of battery life.