Revolutionary flying sports car completes its maiden flight

Imagine driving on the road and then flying in the air with the same vehicle. Well, move over George Jetson, that's now a reality thanks to aircraft maker Samson Sky’s invention of the world’s first flying car. Switchblade can transform from a three-wheeled roadster to a two-seater aircraft in minutes. Recently, it completed its first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, at the Grant Country International Airport.

What is Switchblade?

Switchblade is a three-wheeled street-legal vehicle that can transform into a flying car in less than three minutes. It has a retractable wing and tail that fold into the body when driving on the road. It can seat two people and has a luggage compartment that can fit two golf bags and/or two overnight bags.

How does Switchblade work?

Switchblade uses a 190-horsepower engine that powers the wheels on the ground and the propeller in the air. It is designed to reach speeds of up to 125 mph on the ground and 190 mph in the air and fly up to 13,000 feet above sea level. It has a range of 700 miles on the road and 450 miles in the air. It can take off and land on any paved runway that is at least 1,500 feet long.

How much does Switchblade cost?

Switchblade is not cheap. The estimated cost is $170,000 for the base model. A private pilot license is required to fly one, and having the Switchblade as your training vehicle can save half the cost of getting that license.

The company behind Switchblade, Samson Sky, says that it has received more than 2,300 reservations from customers in 57 countries – available in right or left-hand drive.

Buying a Switchblade means building 51% of the vehicle by yourself, as it is an Experimental Category aircraft. This process is not as hard as it sounds, thanks to Samson’s trained staff, who will educate you, guide you, and make the process faster.

What are the benefits of Switchblade?

Switchblade offers a new way of transportation that combines the convenience of a car and the freedom of a plane. It can save time and money by avoiding traffic jams, tolls, and parking fees.

It can also access remote areas that are not reachable by conventional vehicles. Switchblade is designed to be safe, reliable, and easy to operate. It has a parachute system that can be deployed in case of emergency.

What makes the Switchblade unique to other flying cars

The Switchblade has a combination of three features that Samson Sky says no other flying car in history has ever had.

It is a true flying car. It drives and flies (unlike most eVTOLS – electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis) that don't actually drive on the roads.

It drives and flies (unlike most eVTOLS – electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis) that don't actually drive on the roads. It offers high performance in both flying and driving modes

in both flying and driving modes Practical for everyday use. The company tells us that the wings and tail are fully protected in driving mode.

Samson Sky also provides a unique hybrid electric propulsion system specifically for flying cars that sets up its ability to transition to full electric operations as soon as battery technology allows.

The company also says the Switchblade "uses unleaded automobile gasoline rather than leaded aviation fuel, and our carbon fiber materials that make up the bulk of the vehicle are non-toxic, almost 100% reduced waste, and fully recyclable, which current state-of-the-art is not." Most of their clients, we're told, say they are going to use this vehicle for a combination of business and pleasure.

Regulations and safety of a flying Car

The Switchblade is a flying car that follows the same regulations as any other aircraft. It has to maintain a minimum altitude of 1,000’ over urban areas and 500’ over rural areas. It is not allowed to fly too close or too low to the ground. For safety reasons, most aircraft fly at least 3,000’ above the ground.

The Switchblade is registered with the FAA and belongs to the Experimental Category. This category encourages innovation and accounts for about 20% of the small aircraft fleet in the US. In fact, more Experimental aircraft have been registered in the past five years than certified aircraft.

Kurt's key takeaways

Switchblade is a groundbreaking innovation that could revolutionize the future of mobility. It is the first flying car that is ready for commercial use and has completed its first flight. It is a vehicle that can transform from a car to a plane in minutes, offering convenience, speed, and versatility. It is a remarkable achievement that could open up new possibilities for transportation and adventure. However, it remains to be seen whether Switchblade will become a mainstream mode of transportation or a niche product for the wealthy and adventurous.

