Razer Edge is World's Most Powerful Tablet, Starts at $999

Game on! Razer has announced the Razer Edge, a 10.1-inch, Windows 8 slate touted as the world's first tablet designed for PC gamers. First introduced as the Project Fiona conceptual tablet at CES 2012, the Edge is the result of a large crowdsourcing effort. The product boasts an Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GT640M graphics, effectively making the Edge the most powerful tablet in the world. Thanks to that power--and a nifty gamepad dock--the Edge can play full PC games as well as touch screen-optimized titles.

Starting at $999, the base model weighs in at a chunky 2.1 pounds. The 10.1-inch tablet will feature a 1366 x 768-pixel display, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. The Razer Edge Pro will step up to an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB or 256GB SSD. Both versions of the Pro will also be offered as part of a bundle package with a gamepad. However, pricing for the Pro and the Pro bundle has yet to be announced.

Targeting a wide swath of gamers, the Edge can switch between four separate modes (Tablet, Keyboard Dock, Gamepad Controller and Docking Station). Gaming Console mode features a pair of handles, each with an analog stick and set of 4 buttons, seen on Project Fiona. However, instead of permanently bolting the controllers on the sides of the tablet, Razer has placed them on a detactable rear-panel case. Both controllers are fully programmable, enabling gamers to play their games their way.

The docking station transforms the Edge into a home console able to connect to HDTVs. The station features a trio of USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and jacks for mic-in and stereo out. Players can attach multiple gamepads to the station for some healthy multiplayer competition. PC gamers will want to check out the keyboard dock for a traditional keyboard mouse setup.

Gamers eager to get their hands on this bleeding edge tablet won't have long to wait. The Edge will be available for purchase sometime in Q1.