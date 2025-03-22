Protecting your daughter from deepfakes and online abuse

Most of us have at least one young woman in our lives that we cherish — a daughter, niece or goddaughter, for example. Well, this International Women’s Day, I learned something that should be concerning to us all. Fully 96% of all deepfakes — artificial intelligence-generated images and videos that use someone’s likeness — are pornographic and target women without their consent.

One well-known case involved an Australian law student who discovered that manipulated pornographic images of her were being shared online when she was just 18. But this isn’t an isolated incident. According to a recent survey of women in the U.S., AI deepfakes are among the types of online abuse that a significant number of women face despite being a relatively new technology.

But this isn’t the only type of online abuse women face.

According to the same survey, one in four women in the U.S. say they’ve experienced online abuse, including cyberbullying, doxxing, sexual harassment, trolling and AI deepfakes. And young women between the ages of 18 and 34 appear to experience much higher rates of online abuse than older generations.

Why are younger women at higher risk?

It probably has a lot to do with how much time younger people spend online. Research shows , to no one’s surprise, that younger generations use social media twice as much as older generations (80% versus 42%, respectively). However, it also indicates that women use it more than men.

Data privacy also plays a role. A recent study showed younger generations are generally less concerned about keeping their personal information private compared to older generations. Growing up in a digital-first world, many younger people appear to be desensitized to data collection and are more willing to share personal information online. That, in turn, puts them at higher risk of cybercrimes and abuse.

So, what can you do to help?

If you are concerned about this, and you should be, there are several steps you can take to protect your female loved ones from online abuse and empower them to navigate the digital world safely.

1. Talk to them about online privacy

We live in a world where people constantly share thoughts, pictures and videos. Telling a 22-year-old to stop posting online altogether probably won’t get you far, but encouraging them to limit who can see their information is a reasonable compromise. Here are some things you can discuss:

Setting social media profiles to "private" so photos, videos and personal details aren’t easily accessible to strangers.

so photos, videos and personal details aren’t easily accessible to strangers. Being selective about who they accept as friends and followers.

about who they accept as friends and followers. How social media platforms are designed to be addictive. The constant validation from likes and comments — especially from strangers — can make young women more vulnerable to online predators and cyberbullies. ("The Social Dilemma" documentary provides an in-depth look at how platforms exploit these behaviors.)

2. Remove personal information from the internet (especially people search sites)

In the survey exploring the experiences of women in the U.S. with online abuse, 65% of respondents said they’ve been negatively affected by having their personal information online. Why? Because online bullies, stalkers and scammers use publicly available information to target victims. But women can reduce the risk of online abuse by removing personal data from the internet:

Searching their name on Google and identifying which sites have their personal data.

and identifying which sites have their personal data. Opting out of people search websites , which often list names, addresses, phone numbers and even relatives.

, which often list names, addresses, phone numbers and even relatives. Using a personal data removal service to automate the process and keep their information off these databases in the long term. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

3. Make sure they have support and resources

Even with the best precautions, online abuse can still happen. If you have four young female relatives or friends aged 7-21, statistically, it's likely that three of them have faced some form of online harm in the past year. One of the most powerful things you can do is let them know they have someone to turn to. Online abuse, particularly deepfake pornography and revenge porn, is often designed to humiliate, isolate and silence victims. Knowing they have support can help them regain control and fight back. If someone you love is dealing with online abuse, here are some critical resources:

Cyber Civil Rights Initiative (for victims of deepfake and revenge porn): The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative provides legal and emotional support to victims of deepfake and revenge porn, helping them navigate the complex process of removing unauthorized images and seeking justice.

(for victims of deepfake and revenge porn): The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative provides legal and emotional support to victims of deepfake and revenge porn, helping them navigate the complex process of removing unauthorized images and seeking justice. Crisis Text Line: By texting HOME to 741741, individuals can connect with trained crisis counselors who offer immediate emotional support and guidance during moments of crisis, helping them manage overwhelming emotions and find calm.

By texting HOME to 741741, individuals can connect with trained crisis counselors who offer immediate emotional support and guidance during moments of crisis, helping them manage overwhelming emotions and find calm. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : Calling or texting 988 connects individuals with trained crisis counselors who provide immediate support for suicidal thoughts, mental health crises or other forms of emotional distress, offering a lifeline to those in urgent need.

4. Teach digital literacy and critical thinking

Encourage young women in your life to question what they see online and develop a healthy skepticism. Teach them how to spot misinformation, recognize potential scams and understand the importance of fact-checking.

5. Discuss the importance of strong, unique passwords

Explain the risks of using weak or repeated passwords across multiple accounts. Encourage the use of password managers and two-factor authentication for added security. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2025 here.

6. Promote a healthy balance between online and offline activities

Encourage them to engage in offline hobbies and social activities. This can help reduce screen time and lessen the impact of potential online negativity.

7. Stay informed about current online trends and threats

Keep yourself updated on the latest social media platforms, apps and online trends popular among young people. This knowledge will help you have more informed conversations with your granddaughters about online safety. One great way to do this is to subscribe to sign up for Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report now.

8. Encourage open communication about online experiences

Create a judgment-free environment where they feel comfortable discussing their online experiences, both positive and negative. This open dialogue can help you identify potential issues early on.

9. Have them consider a strong antivirus software

With all the clicking young women do online, it's crucial to protect their devices from malware, viruses and other cyber threats. Strong antivirus software acts as a digital shield, safeguarding against potential infections that could compromise personal data or device security.

The best way to safeguard against malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Kurt's key takeaways

Online abuse is a serious issue that disproportionately affects young women. By taking proactive steps to educate, protect and empower the women in our lives, we can create a safer digital environment for them. Let's work together to foster a culture of online safety, ensuring that young women can thrive online without fear of harassment and abuse. Remember, a safer internet for women means a safer internet for everyone.

What are your biggest fears or concerns about the digital world as it relates to the safety and well-being of the young women in your life? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

