Problems hearing or seeing? How this iPhone shortcut can come to the rescue

A powerful tool for hearing, vision accessibility could be all you need to hear, see better

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
An iPhone shortcut for seeing and hearing Video

An iPhone shortcut for seeing and hearing

An iPhone has a built-in feature called Accessibility Assistant.

If you have difficulty seeing or hearing what’s on your iPhone, you might think that you need to buy a special device or download a complicated app to make it easier for you. 

But guess what? You don’t have to do any of that. 

Your iPhone already has a built-in feature that can help you adjust your settings according to your needs. It’s called the iPhone Accessibility Assistant, and it’s super easy to use.

accessibility assistant 1

Accessibility assistant on an iPhone (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

What is the iPhone Accessibility Assistant?

The iPhone Accessibility Assistant is a shortcut that you can add to your Shortcuts app. It asks you a series of questions about your preferences and challenges and then suggests customized settings based on your answers. For example, it can help you:

  • Increase the font size or contrast of your text
  • Turn on captions or subtitles for videos
  • Use voice control or dictation instead of typing
  • Adjust the volume or balance of your audio
  • Enable flash alerts or vibration for notifications
  • And much more

The best part is that you can change your settings anytime you want, and you can also create different profiles for different situations. For example, you can have one profile for when you’re at home and another one for when you’re outside.

How to Use the iPhone Accessibility Assistant

Using the iPhone Accessibility Assistant is very simple. Just follow these steps:

  • Swipe down on the top of your phone screen and search Shortcuts
  • Open the Shortcuts app, and navigate to your Gallery in the bottom right of your screen
  • Search "Accessibility" and tap "iPhone and iPad Accessibility" to add it to your Shortcuts
  • Then tap Add Shortcut
accessibility assistant 2

Using iPhone's Accessibility Assistant (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Navigate to your Shortcuts by tapping the Shortcuts icon in the bottom left of your screen, and select "iPhone and iPad Accessibility"

  • Answer the prompts, and choose a condition that applies to you. For example, you can choose "Vision," "Hearing," "Mobility" or "Cognitive"
  • Then choose Finished
accessibility assistant 3

Steps to access iPhone's Accessibility Assistant (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Your iPhone will then create a note in the Notes app with recommendations for how to customize your iPhone and make it more user-friendly to your specifications. You can follow the instructions in the note.

Accessibility assistant 4

Accessibility Assistant shortcut (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Kurt's key takeaways

If you’re curious about how the iPhone Accessibility Assistant can help you, why not give it a try yourself? It only takes a few minutes, and you might be surprised by how much it can improve your iPhone experience. Just remember to swipe down, search for "Shortcuts," add the shortcut, and answer the prompts. It’s that easy.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.