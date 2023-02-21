Pet health breakthrough app can detect when your dog or cat is sick

It's a profound breakthrough in reading your pet's health. An app claims a simple snapshot of your dog or cat with their innovation can help identify health trouble.

We always want to make sure our pets get the best possible care. It's frustrating when we think something is wrong with them and have to take them to the vet and pay hundreds of dollars only to find out they're completely fine.

A new app could help you get your four-legged pal help faster and potentially rule out ailments.

What is this new app and what does it do?

The app is called TTcare: AI for Pet Healthcare, and it is available for both iPhone and Android smartphones. The app is designed to check your pet’s health through a simple photo of their skin and eyes.

All you have to do is answer any questions about which body part of your pet you want to check up on, take a photo with your phone’s camera, and the AI will analyze the pet’s health status, claiming they detect early abnormal symptoms with 90% accuracy.

You can also use the app to join virtual consultations with vets if you have any follow-up questions.

Is the app free to use?

The app is free to download and some of the features on the app are free. However, you will need to subscribe to a membership to get full health checks and analysis of your pet.

The free version gives you 3 free scans. If you wish to sign up for the monthly plan, your first month will be free, and the following months will be $4.99 per month.

There is also an annual plan you can pick, which also gives you a 1-month free trial and costs $49.99 for the year (saving you 20%).

Should I still take my pet to the vet?

This is truly up to the owner's discretion. The app is able to identify early abnormal symptoms with 90% accuracy, as mentioned earlier.

The app has also received numerous accolades, including the 2022 Winner of the CES Innovation Awards and being selected as the 2022 Google Startup Program.

With that said, we understand that many of you have good relationships with your vets, and you should still take your pet to the vet if they are experiencing a serious issue.

However, this app could be a great tool for you if your pet is experiencing a minor issue that you feel could be resolved quickly, or it could simply help you detect a major hidden issue much quicker.

What do you think of TTcare? We'd love to hear from you.

