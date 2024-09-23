Expand / Collapse search
TECH

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

From drab to fab with peelable paint

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Unpaint is a peelable paint for walls, floors and furniture, eliminating repainting worries. Tech expert Kurt Knutsson covers the potential game-changer.

Ever thought about giving the walls in your home a fresh new look but felt overwhelmed by the idea of repainting? Or maybe you have a little artist in the family who loves to express themselves on your walls? Well, you’re in luck. Thanks to a fantastic new solution, you can transform your space without the stress of permanent changes.

Let me introduce you to Unpaint, the revolutionary peelable paint that’s set to change the way we think about decorating our homes. Say goodbye to the hassle of repainting and hello to a world of color and creativity.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

A child writing on peelable paint on the walls (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

What's the big deal about peelable paint?

Unpaint is not your average paint. This clever product goes on like regular paint but peels off when you're ready for a change. No more endless hours of repainting or worrying about losing your security deposit if you're a renter. It's like having your cake and eating it, too.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

A woman peeling off peelable paint from the wall (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How does it work?

Using Unpaint is incredibly straightforward. You start by applying two to three coats just like you would with regular paint. After each coat, allow the paint to dry for at least 30 to 60 minutes. Once you’ve applied the final coat, you’ll need to let it dry completely for 24 hours.

When it’s time to change your decor or prepare for moving out, simply pinch the Unpaint film at one corner and peel it off by hand. It’s a hassle-free process that ensures your walls remain undamaged and unstained. No muss, no fuss. It's that simple.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

A woman peeling off peelable paint from Unpaint can (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

But is it durable?

You might be thinking, "Sounds great, but will it hold up to daily life?" The folks at Glasst, the company behind Unpaint, say it's tough enough for everyday use in homes and businesses. Just be careful with those sharp objects; it's a bit more scratch-prone than regular paint.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

Illustration of dad and son peeling back peelable paint from the wall (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Eco-friendly and versatile

Here's the cherry on top: Unpaint is made from natural, renewable materials. It's biodegradable and doesn't release any nasty chemicals into the air. Plus, you can use it on more than just walls – floors, furniture, glass, metal, you name it.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

A person peeling back peelable paint from the floor (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

The catch (Because there's always a catch)

Now, I hate to be a buzzkill, but there is one small downside. Unpaint starts to break down after about a year, making it harder to peel off. So, if you're planning a long-term rental makeover or a wall color you want for more than a year, you might want to think twice.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

Unpaint ad (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

What's the price tag?

If you're wondering about the cost of this innovative paint, pricing starts at $29.98 for a 1-quart can or $59.98 for a 1-gallon can. While this might be a bit pricier than standard paint, the convenience and flexibility it offers could make it worth the extra cost for many people, especially renters or those who like to frequently change their decor.

The peelable paint you can remove from your walls in minutes

Illustration of a child writing on the wall while his dad peels back peelable paint from the wall (Glasst) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Kurt's key takeaways

If you're someone who loves to change things up or just wants to add some personality to your space without the hassle, Unpaint could be a game-changer. It's easy to use, eco-friendly and gives you the freedom to express yourself without the bother of repainting. Sure, it's a bit pricier than regular paint, and the one-year lifespan might be a deal-breaker for some. But for many, the ability to easily customize their space and then return it to its original state is priceless.

