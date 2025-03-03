Order sunlight whenever and wherever you want on demand

You won't believe what's happening in the world of renewable energy right now. Imagine being able to tap into the sun's limitless power, even after the stars come out. That's exactly what Reflect Orbital, a trailblazing startup led by Tristan Semmelhack and Ben Nowack, is working on.

They're developing a constellation of mirrors in space that can beam sunlight to Earth at night, essentially selling daylight on demand. The sun, our trusty fusion reactor in the sky, packs an incredible 24 trillion times more energy than we currently use, making it the ultimate renewable resource. Reflect Orbital's mission is nothing short of revolutionary, harnessing this boundless energy to change how we think about power forever.

Get expert security alerts, must-know tech tips and the latest digital trends straight to your inbox. Sign up for Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report now .

How it works

Reflect Orbital's concept involves deploying large mirrors in space to capture sunlight and redirect it to specific locations on Earth. This innovative approach could extend the operational hours of solar farms, effectively allowing them to generate power even after sunset. The company plans to use satellites positioned approximately 370 miles above Earth, equipped with 33-square-foot ultra-reflective Mylar mirrors. Each deployment is expected to illuminate a 3-mile-wide area for about four minutes.

SMART BULBS, SMART CHOICE

Applications and potential impact

The potential applications of this technology are vast and varied.

Extended solar power generation: By reflecting sunlight to solar farms after dark, Reflect Orbital could significantly increase the productivity of existing solar installations.

By reflecting sunlight to solar farms after dark, Reflect Orbital could significantly increase the productivity of existing solar installations. Urban lighting: Cities could potentially replace traditional streetlights with projected sunlight, reducing costs and energy consumption.

Cities could potentially replace traditional streetlights with projected sunlight, reducing costs and energy consumption. Emergency services: In disaster-stricken areas without electricity, this technology could provide crucial lighting for rescue operations and relief efforts.

In disaster-stricken areas without electricity, this technology could provide crucial lighting for rescue operations and relief efforts. Industrial applications: Construction projects and other industries that typically slow down after dark could potentially operate around the clock.

Customers, including businesses, governments and individuals, will be able to request light bursts by simply entering their location's GPS coordinates online.

5 BEST PORTABLE CHARGERS FOR ANY OCCASION

SOLAR DEVICE TRANSFORMS USED TIRES TO HELP PURIFY WATER SO THAT IT'S DRINKABLE

Challenges and innovations

Reflect Orbital faces significant technical challenges, including atmospheric scattering, cloud interference and the need for extreme precision in directing sunlight from space. To address these issues, the company has brought on experts from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to validate the physics and ensure the project's feasibility.

NEVER NEED AN EV CHARGING STATION AGAIN WITH THESE ROOFTOP SOLAR POWER PANELS

Funding and future plans

Reflect Orbital recently secured a $6.5 million seed round led by Sequoia Capital, marking Sequoia's first space investment since SpaceX in 2020. The company has already conducted successful experiments using a hot-air balloon with a large mirror and plans to deliver its first space-based sunlight service in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Currently, Reflect Orbital is developing a constellation of satellites aimed at providing sunlight to thousands of solar farms after dark. They envision deploying a ring of 57 satellites in sun-synchronous orbit, which would allow them to provide an additional 30 minutes of sunshine to a solar farm anywhere on Earth. Notably, their website currently indicates that applications for this service are closed.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

While the concept may seem a bit out there, it's grounded in sound scientific principles and backed by serious investors. As we continue to grapple with global energy challenges and climate change, innovations like this may play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable future. As Reflect Orbital moves forward with its ambitious plans, the world will be watching to see if they can truly bring sunlight to Earth after the sun has set, potentially ushering in a new era of solar power utilization.

What other innovative applications could you imagine for space-based solar reflection technology beyond what's currently proposed? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.