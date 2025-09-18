ONLINE GAMING SAFETY FOR KIDS & PARENTS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As kids pick up a controller and headset to play their favorite video games, companies across the gaming industry are working to make sure all their players are safe on their consoles. Sean Whitcomb, Program Director for Child Safety and Education at Sony Interactive Entertainment says Sony and other major gaming brands are adding more safety measures, "We offer some family management tools that will help them create an experience that is really about uh shared boundaries and conversations that aren't really controlling, but more about connecting."

Young players and their parents can set up the safety tools together to ensure a fun and safe gaming environment. As these features are meant to give families full control over what is, and isn't shared online, while also letting young gamers enjoy their favorite titles. "We're making it easier for this to be a safe experience that everyone is comfortable with," says Whitcomb.



Beyond just setting up parental controls, Whitcomb encourages parents to actively participate in their kids' gaming lives. He suggests that one of the best ways to understand what your child is playing is to join them. He suggests, "Maybe pick up the controller and play with them too. That's probably one of the easiest ways to understand what your child is experiencing."

And when it comes to who your kids are playing with, Whitcomb says parents should treat the digital world like a playground, "It's more like, well, who is this person? How old are they? Where do they live? And why do you wanna spend more time playing with them? .... So, it's just a conversation that I really recommend parents have with their children."



According to Whitcomb you can also score points with your children by using Sony's parental control features to encourage better habits away from the screen, including more game time as a reward for doing chores around the house.



